Inteliqo Ltd - Results of AGM

12 December 2024
Inteliqo (AQSE: IQO), a start-up technology company that provides sales, marketing and distribution services to technology product owners under long-term distribution agreements, announces that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today.
