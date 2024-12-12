Inteliqo Ltd - Results of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

12 December 2024

Inteliqo Limited

("Inteliqo", the "Company")

Results of AGM

Inteliqo (AQSE: IQO), a start-up technology company that provides sales, marketing and distribution services to technology product owners under long-term distribution agreements, announces that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

