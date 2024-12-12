Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.: Trevi Therapeutics Announces Positive Outcome from Sample Size Re-estimation Resulting in No Change to the Current Sample Size for the Phase 2b CORAL Trial in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Patients ...

Independent Data Monitoring Statistician reaffirmed current sample size to remain at N=160

The trial has reached 75% of the targeted enrollment, and topline results continue to be expected in the first half of 2025

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of patients with chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC), today announced the positive outcome from the planned sample size re-estimation (SSRE) for the ongoing Phase 2b CORAL trial in IPF patients with chronic cough, which requires no change to the current sample size for the trial (N=160). The trial has reached 75% of the targeted enrollment, and topline results from the full trial continue to be expected in the first half of 2025.

The SSRE analysis was conducted on the highest dose (108mg twice daily) in the trial after 50% of the initial targeted trial enrollment, or 80 patients, completed the six weeks of treatment. Based on the SSRE analysis, it was recommended that the CORAL trial should continue as planned to maintain the pre-specified conditional power of 80% or greater. The other two potential pre-specified outcomes of the SSRE analysis were an increase in the sample size or futility.

"We are pleased that the SSRE outcome supports the continued execution of the CORAL trial with the total number of patients as originally planned," said Jennifer Good, President and CEO of Trevi Therapeutics. "This positive SSRE outcome is reassuring and confirms the key powering assumptions of the trial design. We believe this is additional confirmation of the strong efficacy observed in the Phase 2a CANAL trial in IPF cough and is an important milestone reaffirming our belief in Haduvio's best-in-class and first-in-class potential for patients with IPF chronic cough where there are no approved therapies."

Phase 2b IPF Chronic Cough Trial Design (CORAL):

The CORAL trial is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel-arm trial evaluating three doses of Haduvio (27mg, 54mg, and 108mg twice daily) compared to placebo in IPF patients with chronic cough. Approximately 160 IPF patients with chronic cough will be randomized 1:1:1:1 to one of three Haduvio doses or placebo for a period of 6 weeks. This includes an initial 2-week titration period to the target dose followed by 4 weeks of fixed dosing. The primary efficacy endpoint for the trial is the relative change in 24-hour cough frequency at the end of Week 6 versus baseline for Haduvio compared to placebo, as measured with an objective cough monitor (VitaloJAK®). The trial will also explore secondary endpoints, including patient reported outcome measures for cough.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio (oral nalbuphine extended-release) for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC). Haduvio acts on the cough reflex arc both centrally and peripherally as a kappa agonist and a mu antagonist (KAMA), which are opioid receptors that play a key role in controlling cough hypersensitivity. Nalbuphine is not currently scheduled by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Chronic cough is a highly prevalent disease in IPF patients, impacting up to 85% of the IPF population. There are ~140,000 U.S. IPF patients and the impact of chronic cough is significant with patients coughing up to 1,500 times per day. This consistent cough and associated damage may lead to worsening disease, a higher risk of progression, death, or need for lung transplant. Chronic cough also often leads to a decline in patients' social, physical, and psychological quality of life. There are no approved therapies for the treatment of chronic cough in IPF and current off-label treatment options provide minimal benefit to patients.

Refractory chronic cough affects approximately 2-3 million adults in the U.S. and is caused by cough reflex hypersensitivity in both the central and peripheral nerves. It is highly disruptive and accompanied by a wide range of complications, ranging from urinary incontinence in females to sleep disruption and social embarrassment that causes significant social and economic burdens for patients and those around them. Haduvio is being developed for the treatment of moderate to severe RCC. There are also no approved therapies for RCC in the U.S.

Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for oral nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

For more information, visit www.TreviTherapeutics.com and follow Trevi on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

