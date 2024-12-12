HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, today announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended November 2, 2024.
- Q4 Revenue: $1.12 billion
- Q4 Net Income per Share: $0.25 GAAP; $0.54 adjusted (non-GAAP)
- Share Repurchases: Repurchased approximately 2.1 million shares of common stock for an aggregate price of $132.0 million during the quarter
"Our Q4 revenue and strong order flow reflect our significant and increasing technology leadership and positive industry dynamics," said Gary Smith, president and CEO, Ciena. "As Cloud and AI drive bandwidth demand across the network, we are positioned for accelerated revenue growth and market share expansion moving forward."
For fiscal fourth quarter 2024, Ciena reported revenue of $1.12 billion as compared to $1.13 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter 2023. For fiscal year 2024, Ciena reported revenue of $4.01 billion, as compared to $4.39 billion for fiscal year 2023.
Ciena's GAAP net income for the fiscal fourth quarter 2024 was $37.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net income of $91.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, for the fiscal fourth quarter 2023. For fiscal year 2024, Ciena's GAAP net income was $84.0 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, as compared to GAAP net income of $254.8 million, or $1.71 per diluted common share, for fiscal year 2023.
Ciena's adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the fiscal fourth quarter 2024 was $79.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, which compares to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $111.2 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share, for the fiscal fourth quarter 2023. For fiscal year 2024, Ciena's adjusted (non-GAAP) net income was $266.3 million, or $1.82 per diluted common share, as compared to adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $406.3 million, or $2.72 per diluted common share, for fiscal year 2023.
Performance Summary For Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year Ended November 2, 2024
The tables below (in millions, except percentage data) provide comparisons of certain quarterly and annual results to the prior year. Appendices A and B set forth reconciliations between the GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) measures contained in this release.
GAAP Results (unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Period
Year Ended
Period
November 2,
October 28,
Change
November 2,
October 28,
Change
2024
2023
Y-T-Y*
2024
2023
Y-T-Y*
Revenue
$
1,124.1
$
1,129.5
(0.5
)%
$
4,014.9
$
4,386.5
(8.5
)%
Gross margin
40.9
%
43.1
%
(2.2
)%
42.8
%
42.8
%
-
%
Operating expense
$
400.8
$
395.0
1.5
%
$
1,553.0
$
1,521.3
2.1
%
Operating margin
5.3
%
8.1
%
(2.8
)%
4.1
%
8.2
%
(4.1
)%
Non-GAAP Results (unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Period
Year Ended
Period
November 2,
October 28,
Change
November 2,
October 28,
Change
2024
2023
Y-T-Y*
2024
2023
Y-T-Y*
Revenue
$
1,124.1
$
1,129.5
(0.5
)%
$
4,014.9
$
4,386.5
(8.5
)%
Adj. gross margin
41.6
%
43.7
%
(2.1
)%
43.6
%
43.5
%
0.1
%
Adj. operating expense
$
354.9
$
337.6
5.1
%
$
1,361.7
$
1,332.8
2.2
%
Adj. operating margin
10.0
%
13.8
%
(3.8
)%
9.7
%
13.1
%
(3.4
)%
Adj. EBITDA
$
136.7
$
178.8
(23.5
)%
$
481.0
$
665.8
(27.8
)%
* Denotes % change, or in the case of margin, absolute change
Revenue by Segment (unaudited)
Quarter Ended
November 2, 2024
October 28, 2023
Revenue
%**
Revenue
%**
Networking Platforms
Optical Networking
$
779.6
69.4
$
748.0
66.2
Routing and Switching
79.4
7.0
128.9
11.4
Total Networking Platforms
859.0
76.4
876.9
77.6
Platform Software and Services
99.6
8.9
82.1
7.3
Blue Planet Automation Software and Services
23.5
2.1
20.0
1.8
Global Services
Maintenance Support and Training
77.2
6.9
74.4
6.6
Installation and Deployment
51.4
4.5
60.1
5.3
Consulting and Network Design
13.4
1.2
16.0
1.4
Total Global Services
142.0
12.6
150.5
13.3
Total
$
1,124.1
100.0
$
1,129.5
100.0
Revenue by Segment (unaudited)
Year Ended
November 2, 2024
October 28, 2023
Revenue
%**
Revenue
%**
Networking Platforms
Optical Networking
$
2,642.6
65.8
$
2,987.3
68.1
Routing and Switching
399.5
10.0
506.2
11.5
Total Networking Platforms
3,042.1
75.8
3,493.5
79.6
Platform Software and Services
358.0
8.9
303.9
6.9
Blue Planet Automation Software and Services
77.6
2.0
69.1
1.6
Global Services
Maintenance Support and Training
303.1
7.5
288.3
6.6
Installation and Deployment
184.3
4.6
181.0
4.1
Consulting and Network Design
49.8
1.2
50.7
1.2
Total Global Services
537.2
13.3
520.0
11.9
Total
$
4,014.9
100.0
$
4,386.5
100.0
** Denotes % of total revenue
Additional Performance Metrics for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year Ended November 2, 2024
Revenue by Geographic Region (unaudited)
Quarter Ended
November 2, 2024
October 28, 2023
Revenue
% **
Revenue
% **
Americas
$
852.2
75.8
$
801.4
71.0
Europe, Middle East and Africa
150.7
13.4
164.1
14.5
Asia Pacific
121.2
10.8
164.0
14.5
Total
$
1,124.1
100.0
$
1,129.5
100.0
Revenue by Geographic Region (unaudited)
Year Ended
November 2, 2024
October 28, 2023
Revenue
% **
Revenue
% **
Americas
$
2,951.9
73.5
$
3,110.3
70.9
Europe, Middle East and Africa
648.9
16.2
643.1
14.7
Asia Pacific
414.1
10.3
633.1
14.4
Total
$
4,014.9
100.0
$
4,386.5
100.0
** Denotes % of total revenue
- Two customers represented 10%-plus of revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter 2024 and the fiscal year 2024, combining for a total of 31.2% and 25.1% of revenue, respectively.
- Cash and investments at the end of fiscal year 2024 totaled $1.33 billion
- Cash flow from operations totaled $349.3 million and $514.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2024, respectively
- Average days' sales outstanding (DSOs) were 89 and 96 for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2024, respectively
- Accounts receivable, net balance was $908.6 million
- Unbilled contract assets, net balance was $127.9 million
- Inventories totaled $820.4 million, including:
- Raw materials: $542.8 million
- Work in process: $32.2 million
- Finished goods: $324.7 million
- Deferred cost of sales: $27.9 million
- Reserve for excess and obsolescence: $(107.2) million
- Product inventory turns were 2.7 and 2.3 for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2024, respectively
- Headcount totaled 8,657 at the end of fiscal year 2024
Supplemental Materials and Live Web Broadcast of Unaudited Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2024 Results
Today, Thursday, December 12, 2024, in conjunction with this announcement, Ciena has posted to the Quarterly Results page of the Investor Relations section of its website certain related supporting materials for its unaudited fiscal fourth quarter 2024 results.
Ciena's management will also host a discussion today with investors and financial analysts that will include the Company's outlook. The live audio web broadcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern will be accessible via www.ciena.com. An archived replay of the live broadcast will be available shortly following its conclusion on the Investor Relations page of Ciena's website.
CIENA CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
November 2,
October 28,
November 2,
October 28,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue:
Products
$
892,425
$
902,797
$
3,159,021
$
3,581,039
Services
231,687
226,690
855,934
805,510
Total revenue
1,124,112
1,129,487
4,014,955
4,386,549
Cost of goods sold:
Products
545,580
529,320
1,861,317
2,088,440
Services
118,510
113,886
434,048
419,258
Total cost of goods sold
664,090
643,206
2,295,365
2,507,698
Gross profit
460,022
486,281
1,719,590
1,878,851
Operating expenses:
Research and development
195,960
189,444
767,497
750,559
Selling and marketing
136,919
123,648
510,668
490,804
General and administrative
58,143
64,100
220,647
215,284
Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs
2,605
7,209
24,592
23,834
Amortization of intangible assets
7,185
10,578
29,569
37,351
Acquisition and integration costs
-
-
-
3,474
Total operating expenses
400,812
394,979
1,552,973
1,521,306
Income from operations
59,210
91,302
166,617
357,545
Interest and other income, net
13,801
11,297
50,261
62,008
Interest expense
(24,990
)
(24,207
)
(97,028
)
(88,026
)
Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt
-
(7,874
)
-
(7,874
)
Income before income taxes
48,021
70,518
119,850
323,653
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1
10,993
(20,681
)
35,894
68,826
Net income
$
37,028
$
91,199
$
83,956
$
254,827
Net Income per Common Share
Basic net income per common share
$
0.26
$
0.62
$
0.58
$
1.71
Diluted net income per potential common share
$
0.25
$
0.62
$
0.58
$
1.71
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
144,240
147,437
144,715
148,971
Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding 2
146,487
147,891
145,964
149,380
1 For the fourth quarter and year ended fiscal 2023, reflects a tax benefit resulting, in part, from guidance in Notice 2023-63 issued by the IRS addressing capitalization and amortization of specified research or experimental expenditures under Section 174 in accordance with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
2 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating GAAP diluted net income per potential common share includes the following number of shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards: (i) 2.2 million and 1.2 million for the fourth quarter and year ended fiscal 2024, respectively, and (ii) 0.5 million and 0.4 million for the fourth quarter and year ended fiscal 2023, respectively.
CIENA CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)
November 2,
October 28,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
934,863
$
1,010,618
Short-term investments
316,343
104,753
Accounts receivable, net
908,597
1,003,876
Inventories, net
820,430
1,050,838
Prepaid expenses and other
564,183
405,694
Total current assets
3,544,416
3,575,779
Long-term investments
80,920
134,278
Equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, net
337,722
280,147
Operating lease right-of-use assets
27,417
35,140
Goodwill
444,707
444,765
Other intangible assets, net
165,020
205,627
Deferred tax asset, net
886,441
809,306
Other long-term assets
154,694
116,453
Total assets
$
5,641,337
$
5,601,495
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
423,401
$
317,828
Accrued liabilities and other short-term obligations
393,905
431,419
Deferred revenue
156,379
154,419
Operating lease liabilities
14,455
16,655
Current portion of long-term debt
11,700
11,700
Total current liabilities
999,840
932,021
Long-term deferred revenue
81,240
74,041
Other long-term obligations
185,938
170,407
Long-term operating lease liabilities
25,107
33,259
Long-term debt, net
1,533,074
1,543,406
Total liabilities
2,825,199
2,753,134
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock - par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock - par value $0.01; 290,000,000 shares authorized; 142,656,116 and 144,829,938 shares issued and outstanding
1,427
1,448
Additional paid-in capital
6,154,869
6,262,083
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(46,711
)
(37,767
)
Accumulated deficit
(3,293,447
)
(3,377,403
)
Total stockholders' equity
2,816,138
2,848,361
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,641,337
$
5,601,495
CIENA CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands) (unaudited)
Year Ended
November 2,
October 28,
2024
2023
Cash flows provided by operating activities:
Net income
$
83,956
$
254,827
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
1,864
Depreciation of equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, and amortization of leasehold improvements
92,846
92,564
Share-based compensation expense
156,404
130,455
Amortization of intangible assets
40,624
49,616
Deferred taxes
(76,810
)
(14,852
)
Provision for inventory excess and obsolescence
77,341
29,464
Provision for warranty
25,643
31,742
Gain on equity investments, net
-
(26,368
)
Other
11,768
15,771
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
80,313
(94,565
)
Inventories
153,021
(132,497
)
Prepaid expenses and other
(198,910
)
(51,965
)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
11,837
14,190
Accounts payable, accruals and other obligations
64,255
(138,469
)
Deferred revenue
9,884
27,412
Short and long-term operating lease liabilities
(17,640
)
(20,857
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
514,532
168,332
Cash flows used in investing activities:
Payments for equipment, furniture, fixtures and intellectual property
(136,641
)
(106,197
)
Purchases of investments
(287,536
)
(252,329
)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments
140,836
208,104
Settlement of foreign currency forward contracts, net
(1,454
)
(2,984
)
Purchase of equity investments
(21,682
)
-
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
-
(230,048
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(306,477
)
(383,454
)
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of term loan, net
-
497,500
Payment of long term debt
(11,700
)
(9,430
)
Proceeds for modification of term loan
-
830
Payment of debt issuance costs
(2,554
)
(6,379
)
Payment of finance lease obligations
(4,029
)
(3,791
)
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of stock unit awards
(46,567
)
(38,506
)
Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program, net
(254,502
)
(242,201
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
34,291
31,357
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(285,061
)
229,380
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,246
2,150
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(75,760
)
16,408
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,010,786
994,378
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
935,026
$
1,010,786
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
Cash paid during the period for interest, net
$
92,515
$
84,465
Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net
$
54,956
$
78,242
Operating lease payments
$
19,452
$
22,782
Non-cash investing and financing activities
Purchase of equipment in accounts payable
$
14,682
$
6,990
Repurchase of common stock in accrued liabilities from repurchase program, net
$
6,172
$
9,310
Operating right-of-use assets subject to lease liability
$
6,912
$
10,236
Gain on equity investments, net
$
-
$
26,368
APPENDIX A - Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non- GAAP) Measurements
(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
November 2,
October 28,
November 2,
October 28,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Gross Profit Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP)
GAAP gross profit
$
460,022
$
486,281
$
1,719,590
$
1,878,851
Share-based compensation-products
1,736
1,194
6,474
4,518
Share-based compensation-services
3,257
2,827
12,743
10,470
Amortization of intangible assets
2,764
2,763
11,055
12,264
Total adjustments related to gross profit
7,757
6,784
30,272
27,252
Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross profit
$
467,779
$
493,065
$
1,749,862
$
1,906,103
Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross profit percentage
41.6
%
43.7
%
43.6
%
43.5
%
Operating Expense Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP)
GAAP operating expense
$
400,812
$
394,979
$
1,552,973
$
1,521,306
Share-based compensation-research and development
14,065
11,412
54,129
42,331
Share-based compensation-sales and marketing
11,168
9,187
42,954
35,136
Share-based compensation-general and administrative
10,842
10,274
40,053
37,587
Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs
2,605
7,209
24,592
23,834
Amortization of intangible assets
7,185
10,578
29,569
37,351
Acquisition and integration costs
-
-
-
3,474
Legal settlement
-
8,750
-
8,750
Total adjustments related to operating expense
45,865
57,410
191,297
188,463
Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating expense
$
354,947
$
337,569
$
1,361,676
$
1,332,843
Income from Operations Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP)
GAAP income from operations
$
59,210
$
91,302
$
166,617
$
357,545
Total adjustments related to gross profit
7,757
6,784
30,272
27,252
Total adjustments related to operating expense
45,865
57,410
191,297
188,463
Total adjustments related to income from operations
53,622
64,194
221,569
215,715
Adjusted (non-GAAP) income from operations
$
112,832
$
155,496
$
388,186
$
573,260
Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating margin percentage
10.0
%
13.8
%
9.7
%
13.1
%
Net Income Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP)
GAAP net income
$
37,028
$
91,199
$
83,956
$
254,827
Exclude GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes
10,993
(20,681
)
35,894
68,826
Income before income taxes
48,021
70,518
119,850
323,653
Total adjustments related to income from operations
53,622
64,194
221,569
215,715
Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt
-
7,874
-
7,874
Loss on equity investment
-
-
-
(26,368
)
Adjusted income before income taxes
101,643
142,586
341,419
520,874
Non-GAAP tax provision on adjusted income before income taxes
22,361
31,369
75,112
114,592
Adjusted (non-GAAP) net income
$
79,282
$
111,217
$
266,307
$
406,282
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
144,240
147,437
144,715
148,971
Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding 1
146,487
147,891
145,964
149,380
Net Income per Common Share
GAAP diluted net income per potential common share
$
0.25
$
0.62
$
0.58
$
1.71
Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per potential common share
$
0.54
$
0.75
$
1.82
$
2.72
1 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per potential common share includes the following number of shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards: (i) 2.2 million and 1.2 million for the fourth quarter and year ended fiscal 2024; and (ii) 0.5 million and 0.4 million for the fourth quarter and year ended fiscal 2023.
APPENDIX B - Calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands) (unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
November 2,
October 28,
November 2,
October 28,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)
Net income (GAAP)
$
37,028
$
91,199
$
83,956
$
254,827
Add: Interest expense
24,990
24,207
97,028
88,026
Less: Interest and other income, net
13,801
11,297
50,261
62,008
Add: Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt
-
7,874
-
7,874
Add: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
10,993
(20,681
)
35,894
68,826
Add: Depreciation of equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, and amortization of leasehold improvements
23,849
23,351
92,846
92,564
Add: Amortization of intangible assets
9,949
13,342
40,624
49,616
EBITDA
$
93,008
$
127,995
$
300,087
$
499,725
Add: Share-based compensation expense
41,068
34,894
156,353
130,042
Add: Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs
2,605
7,209
24,592
23,834
Add: Acquisition and integration costs
-
-
-
3,474
Add: Legal settlement
-
8,750
-
8,750
Adjusted EBITDA
$
136,681
$
178,848
$
481,032
$
665,825
* * *
The adjusted (non-GAAP) measures above and their reconciliation to Ciena's GAAP results for the periods presented reflect adjustments relating to the following items:
- Share-based compensation - a non-cash expense incurred in accordance with share-based compensation accounting guidance.
- Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs - costs incurred as a result of restructuring activities taken to align resources with perceived market opportunities, the redesign of business processes and restructuring certain real estate facilities.
- Amortization of intangible assets - a non-cash expense arising from the acquisition of intangible assets, principally developed technologies and customer-related intangibles, that Ciena is required to amortize over an expected useful life.
- Acquisition and integration costs - primarily consist of financial, legal and accounting advisors' costs and employment-related costs related to Ciena's acquisitions in fiscal 2023.
- Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt - reflects extinguishment and debt modification expenses related to refinancing our then existing term loans which occurred during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.
- Loss on equity investment - reflects changes in the carrying value of a certain equity investment due to triggering events.
- Non-GAAP tax provision - consists of current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the level of adjusted income before income taxes and utilizes a current, blended U.S. and foreign statutory annual tax rate of 22.0% for all fiscal periods of fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023. This rate may be subject to change in the future, including as a result of changes in tax policy or tax strategy.
