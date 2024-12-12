HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, today announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended November 2, 2024.

Q4 Revenue: $1.12 billion

Q4 Net Income per Share: $0.25 GAAP; $0.54 adjusted (non-GAAP)

Share Repurchases: Repurchased approximately 2.1 million shares of common stock for an aggregate price of $132.0 million during the quarter

"Our Q4 revenue and strong order flow reflect our significant and increasing technology leadership and positive industry dynamics," said Gary Smith, president and CEO, Ciena. "As Cloud and AI drive bandwidth demand across the network, we are positioned for accelerated revenue growth and market share expansion moving forward."

For fiscal fourth quarter 2024, Ciena reported revenue of $1.12 billion as compared to $1.13 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter 2023. For fiscal year 2024, Ciena reported revenue of $4.01 billion, as compared to $4.39 billion for fiscal year 2023.

Ciena's GAAP net income for the fiscal fourth quarter 2024 was $37.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net income of $91.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, for the fiscal fourth quarter 2023. For fiscal year 2024, Ciena's GAAP net income was $84.0 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, as compared to GAAP net income of $254.8 million, or $1.71 per diluted common share, for fiscal year 2023.

Ciena's adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the fiscal fourth quarter 2024 was $79.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, which compares to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $111.2 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share, for the fiscal fourth quarter 2023. For fiscal year 2024, Ciena's adjusted (non-GAAP) net income was $266.3 million, or $1.82 per diluted common share, as compared to adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $406.3 million, or $2.72 per diluted common share, for fiscal year 2023.

Performance Summary For Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year Ended November 2, 2024

The tables below (in millions, except percentage data) provide comparisons of certain quarterly and annual results to the prior year. Appendices A and B set forth reconciliations between the GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) measures contained in this release.

GAAP Results (unaudited) Quarter Ended Period Year Ended Period November 2, October 28, Change November 2, October 28, Change 2024 2023 Y-T-Y* 2024 2023 Y-T-Y* Revenue $ 1,124.1 $ 1,129.5 (0.5 )% $ 4,014.9 $ 4,386.5 (8.5 )% Gross margin 40.9 % 43.1 % (2.2 )% 42.8 % 42.8 % - % Operating expense $ 400.8 $ 395.0 1.5 % $ 1,553.0 $ 1,521.3 2.1 % Operating margin 5.3 % 8.1 % (2.8 )% 4.1 % 8.2 % (4.1 )%

Non-GAAP Results (unaudited) Quarter Ended Period Year Ended Period November 2, October 28, Change November 2, October 28, Change 2024 2023 Y-T-Y* 2024 2023 Y-T-Y* Revenue $ 1,124.1 $ 1,129.5 (0.5 )% $ 4,014.9 $ 4,386.5 (8.5 )% Adj. gross margin 41.6 % 43.7 % (2.1 )% 43.6 % 43.5 % 0.1 % Adj. operating expense $ 354.9 $ 337.6 5.1 % $ 1,361.7 $ 1,332.8 2.2 % Adj. operating margin 10.0 % 13.8 % (3.8 )% 9.7 % 13.1 % (3.4 )% Adj. EBITDA $ 136.7 $ 178.8 (23.5 )% $ 481.0 $ 665.8 (27.8 )%

* Denotes % change, or in the case of margin, absolute change

Revenue by Segment (unaudited) Quarter Ended November 2, 2024 October 28, 2023 Revenue %** Revenue %** Networking Platforms Optical Networking $ 779.6 69.4 $ 748.0 66.2 Routing and Switching 79.4 7.0 128.9 11.4 Total Networking Platforms 859.0 76.4 876.9 77.6 Platform Software and Services 99.6 8.9 82.1 7.3 Blue Planet Automation Software and Services 23.5 2.1 20.0 1.8 Global Services Maintenance Support and Training 77.2 6.9 74.4 6.6 Installation and Deployment 51.4 4.5 60.1 5.3 Consulting and Network Design 13.4 1.2 16.0 1.4 Total Global Services 142.0 12.6 150.5 13.3 Total $ 1,124.1 100.0 $ 1,129.5 100.0

Revenue by Segment (unaudited) Year Ended November 2, 2024 October 28, 2023 Revenue %** Revenue %** Networking Platforms Optical Networking $ 2,642.6 65.8 $ 2,987.3 68.1 Routing and Switching 399.5 10.0 506.2 11.5 Total Networking Platforms 3,042.1 75.8 3,493.5 79.6 Platform Software and Services 358.0 8.9 303.9 6.9 Blue Planet Automation Software and Services 77.6 2.0 69.1 1.6 Global Services Maintenance Support and Training 303.1 7.5 288.3 6.6 Installation and Deployment 184.3 4.6 181.0 4.1 Consulting and Network Design 49.8 1.2 50.7 1.2 Total Global Services 537.2 13.3 520.0 11.9 Total $ 4,014.9 100.0 $ 4,386.5 100.0

** Denotes % of total revenue

Additional Performance Metrics for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year Ended November 2, 2024

Revenue by Geographic Region (unaudited) Quarter Ended November 2, 2024 October 28, 2023 Revenue % ** Revenue % ** Americas $ 852.2 75.8 $ 801.4 71.0 Europe, Middle East and Africa 150.7 13.4 164.1 14.5 Asia Pacific 121.2 10.8 164.0 14.5 Total $ 1,124.1 100.0 $ 1,129.5 100.0

Revenue by Geographic Region (unaudited) Year Ended November 2, 2024 October 28, 2023 Revenue % ** Revenue % ** Americas $ 2,951.9 73.5 $ 3,110.3 70.9 Europe, Middle East and Africa 648.9 16.2 643.1 14.7 Asia Pacific 414.1 10.3 633.1 14.4 Total $ 4,014.9 100.0 $ 4,386.5 100.0

** Denotes % of total revenue

Two customers represented 10%-plus of revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter 2024 and the fiscal year 2024, combining for a total of 31.2% and 25.1% of revenue, respectively.

Cash and investments at the end of fiscal year 2024 totaled $1.33 billion

Cash flow from operations totaled $349.3 million and $514.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2024, respectively

Average days' sales outstanding (DSOs) were 89 and 96 for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2024, respectively

Accounts receivable, net balance was $908.6 million

Unbilled contract assets, net balance was $127.9 million

Inventories totaled $820.4 million, including: Raw materials: $542.8 million Work in process: $32.2 million Finished goods: $324.7 million Deferred cost of sales: $27.9 million Reserve for excess and obsolescence: $(107.2) million

Product inventory turns were 2.7 and 2.3 for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2024, respectively

Headcount totaled 8,657 at the end of fiscal year 2024

Supplemental Materials and Live Web Broadcast of Unaudited Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Today, Thursday, December 12, 2024, in conjunction with this announcement, Ciena has posted to the Quarterly Results page of the Investor Relations section of its website certain related supporting materials for its unaudited fiscal fourth quarter 2024 results.

Ciena's management will also host a discussion today with investors and financial analysts that will include the Company's outlook. The live audio web broadcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern will be accessible via www.ciena.com. An archived replay of the live broadcast will be available shortly following its conclusion on the Investor Relations page of Ciena's website.

Notes to Investors

Forward-Looking Statements. You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, recent news, financial results, supplemental financial information, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, assumptions and other information available to the Company as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ciena's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Forward-looking statements in this release include: "Our Q4 revenue and strong order flow reflect our significant and increasing technology leadership and positive industry dynamics. As Cloud and AI drive bandwidth demand across the network, we are positioned for accelerated revenue growth and market share expansion moving forward."

Ciena's actual results, performance or events may differ materially from these forward-looking statements made or implied due to a number of risks and uncertainties relating to Ciena's business, including: the effect of broader economic and market conditions on our customers, their spending and their businesses and markets; our ability to execute our business and growth strategies; the impact of macroeconomic conditions and global supply chain constraints or disruptions including increased supply costs and lead times; the impact of the introduction of new technologies by us or our competitors; seasonality and the timing and size of customer orders, their delivery dates and our ability to recognize revenue relating to such sales; the level of competitive pressure we encounter; the product, customer and geographic mix of sales within the period; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; factors beyond our control such as natural disasters, climate change, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical tensions or events, including but not limited to the ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russia, and Israel and Hamas, and public health emergencies or epidemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in tax or trade regulations, including the imposition of tariffs, duties or efforts to withdraw from or materially modify international trade agreements; cyberattacks, data breaches or other security incidents involving our enterprise network environment or our products; regulatory changes, litigation involving our intellectual property or government investigations; and the other risk factors disclosed in Ciena's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including Ciena's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on September 4, 2024 and its Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC. Ciena assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information included in this press release.

Non-GAAP Presentation of Quarterly and Annual Results. This release includes non-GAAP measures of Ciena's gross profit, operating expense, income from operations, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA, and measures of net income and net income per share. In evaluating the operating performance of Ciena's business, management excludes certain charges and credits that are required by GAAP. These items share one or more of the following characteristics: they are unusual and Ciena does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business; they do not involve the expenditure of cash; they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course; or their magnitude and timing is largely outside of Ciena's control. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures below provide management and investors useful information and meaningful insight to the operating performance of the business. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to Ciena's GAAP results and these measures are not intended to be a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Ciena's non-GAAP measures and the related adjustments may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies and should only be used to evaluate Ciena's results of operations in conjunction with our corresponding GAAP results. To the extent not previously disclosed in a prior Ciena financial results press release, Appendices A and B to this press release set forth a complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures contained in this release.

About Ciena. Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users-today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, X, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

CIENA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended November 2, October 28, November 2, October 28, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Products $ 892,425 $ 902,797 $ 3,159,021 $ 3,581,039 Services 231,687 226,690 855,934 805,510 Total revenue 1,124,112 1,129,487 4,014,955 4,386,549 Cost of goods sold: Products 545,580 529,320 1,861,317 2,088,440 Services 118,510 113,886 434,048 419,258 Total cost of goods sold 664,090 643,206 2,295,365 2,507,698 Gross profit 460,022 486,281 1,719,590 1,878,851 Operating expenses: Research and development 195,960 189,444 767,497 750,559 Selling and marketing 136,919 123,648 510,668 490,804 General and administrative 58,143 64,100 220,647 215,284 Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 2,605 7,209 24,592 23,834 Amortization of intangible assets 7,185 10,578 29,569 37,351 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 3,474 Total operating expenses 400,812 394,979 1,552,973 1,521,306 Income from operations 59,210 91,302 166,617 357,545 Interest and other income, net 13,801 11,297 50,261 62,008 Interest expense (24,990 ) (24,207 ) (97,028 ) (88,026 ) Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt - (7,874 ) - (7,874 ) Income before income taxes 48,021 70,518 119,850 323,653 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1 10,993 (20,681 ) 35,894 68,826 Net income $ 37,028 $ 91,199 $ 83,956 $ 254,827 Net Income per Common Share Basic net income per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.62 $ 0.58 $ 1.71 Diluted net income per potential common share $ 0.25 $ 0.62 $ 0.58 $ 1.71 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 144,240 147,437 144,715 148,971 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding 2 146,487 147,891 145,964 149,380

1 For the fourth quarter and year ended fiscal 2023, reflects a tax benefit resulting, in part, from guidance in Notice 2023-63 issued by the IRS addressing capitalization and amortization of specified research or experimental expenditures under Section 174 in accordance with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

2 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating GAAP diluted net income per potential common share includes the following number of shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards: (i) 2.2 million and 1.2 million for the fourth quarter and year ended fiscal 2024, respectively, and (ii) 0.5 million and 0.4 million for the fourth quarter and year ended fiscal 2023, respectively.

CIENA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) November 2,

2024 October 28,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 934,863 $ 1,010,618 Short-term investments 316,343 104,753 Accounts receivable, net 908,597 1,003,876 Inventories, net 820,430 1,050,838 Prepaid expenses and other 564,183 405,694 Total current assets 3,544,416 3,575,779 Long-term investments 80,920 134,278 Equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, net 337,722 280,147 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,417 35,140 Goodwill 444,707 444,765 Other intangible assets, net 165,020 205,627 Deferred tax asset, net 886,441 809,306 Other long-term assets 154,694 116,453 Total assets $ 5,641,337 $ 5,601,495 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 423,401 $ 317,828 Accrued liabilities and other short-term obligations 393,905 431,419 Deferred revenue 156,379 154,419 Operating lease liabilities 14,455 16,655 Current portion of long-term debt 11,700 11,700 Total current liabilities 999,840 932,021 Long-term deferred revenue 81,240 74,041 Other long-term obligations 185,938 170,407 Long-term operating lease liabilities 25,107 33,259 Long-term debt, net 1,533,074 1,543,406 Total liabilities 2,825,199 2,753,134 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock - par value $0.01; 290,000,000 shares authorized; 142,656,116 and 144,829,938 shares issued and outstanding 1,427 1,448 Additional paid-in capital 6,154,869 6,262,083 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46,711 ) (37,767 ) Accumulated deficit (3,293,447 ) (3,377,403 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,816,138 2,848,361 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,641,337 $ 5,601,495

CIENA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended November 2, October 28, 2024 2023 Cash flows provided by operating activities: Net income $ 83,956 $ 254,827 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,864 Depreciation of equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, and amortization of leasehold improvements 92,846 92,564 Share-based compensation expense 156,404 130,455 Amortization of intangible assets 40,624 49,616 Deferred taxes (76,810 ) (14,852 ) Provision for inventory excess and obsolescence 77,341 29,464 Provision for warranty 25,643 31,742 Gain on equity investments, net - (26,368 ) Other 11,768 15,771 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 80,313 (94,565 ) Inventories 153,021 (132,497 ) Prepaid expenses and other (198,910 ) (51,965 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,837 14,190 Accounts payable, accruals and other obligations 64,255 (138,469 ) Deferred revenue 9,884 27,412 Short and long-term operating lease liabilities (17,640 ) (20,857 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 514,532 168,332 Cash flows used in investing activities: Payments for equipment, furniture, fixtures and intellectual property (136,641 ) (106,197 ) Purchases of investments (287,536 ) (252,329 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 140,836 208,104 Settlement of foreign currency forward contracts, net (1,454 ) (2,984 ) Purchase of equity investments (21,682 ) - Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - (230,048 ) Net cash used in investing activities (306,477 ) (383,454 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of term loan, net - 497,500 Payment of long term debt (11,700 ) (9,430 ) Proceeds for modification of term loan - 830 Payment of debt issuance costs (2,554 ) (6,379 ) Payment of finance lease obligations (4,029 ) (3,791 ) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of stock unit awards (46,567 ) (38,506 ) Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program, net (254,502 ) (242,201 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 34,291 31,357 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (285,061 ) 229,380 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,246 2,150 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (75,760 ) 16,408 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,010,786 994,378 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 935,026 $ 1,010,786 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest, net $ 92,515 $ 84,465 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net $ 54,956 $ 78,242 Operating lease payments $ 19,452 $ 22,782 Non-cash investing and financing activities Purchase of equipment in accounts payable $ 14,682 $ 6,990 Repurchase of common stock in accrued liabilities from repurchase program, net $ 6,172 $ 9,310 Operating right-of-use assets subject to lease liability $ 6,912 $ 10,236 Gain on equity investments, net $ - $ 26,368

APPENDIX A - Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non- GAAP) Measurements (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended November 2, October 28, November 2, October 28, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross Profit Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP gross profit $ 460,022 $ 486,281 $ 1,719,590 $ 1,878,851 Share-based compensation-products 1,736 1,194 6,474 4,518 Share-based compensation-services 3,257 2,827 12,743 10,470 Amortization of intangible assets 2,764 2,763 11,055 12,264 Total adjustments related to gross profit 7,757 6,784 30,272 27,252 Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross profit $ 467,779 $ 493,065 $ 1,749,862 $ 1,906,103 Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross profit percentage 41.6 % 43.7 % 43.6 % 43.5 % Operating Expense Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP operating expense $ 400,812 $ 394,979 $ 1,552,973 $ 1,521,306 Share-based compensation-research and development 14,065 11,412 54,129 42,331 Share-based compensation-sales and marketing 11,168 9,187 42,954 35,136 Share-based compensation-general and administrative 10,842 10,274 40,053 37,587 Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 2,605 7,209 24,592 23,834 Amortization of intangible assets 7,185 10,578 29,569 37,351 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 3,474 Legal settlement - 8,750 - 8,750 Total adjustments related to operating expense 45,865 57,410 191,297 188,463 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating expense $ 354,947 $ 337,569 $ 1,361,676 $ 1,332,843 Income from Operations Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP income from operations $ 59,210 $ 91,302 $ 166,617 $ 357,545 Total adjustments related to gross profit 7,757 6,784 30,272 27,252 Total adjustments related to operating expense 45,865 57,410 191,297 188,463 Total adjustments related to income from operations 53,622 64,194 221,569 215,715 Adjusted (non-GAAP) income from operations $ 112,832 $ 155,496 $ 388,186 $ 573,260 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating margin percentage 10.0 % 13.8 % 9.7 % 13.1 % Net Income Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP net income $ 37,028 $ 91,199 $ 83,956 $ 254,827 Exclude GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes 10,993 (20,681 ) 35,894 68,826 Income before income taxes 48,021 70,518 119,850 323,653 Total adjustments related to income from operations 53,622 64,194 221,569 215,715 Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt - 7,874 - 7,874 Loss on equity investment - - - (26,368 ) Adjusted income before income taxes 101,643 142,586 341,419 520,874 Non-GAAP tax provision on adjusted income before income taxes 22,361 31,369 75,112 114,592 Adjusted (non-GAAP) net income $ 79,282 $ 111,217 $ 266,307 $ 406,282 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 144,240 147,437 144,715 148,971 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding 1 146,487 147,891 145,964 149,380 Net Income per Common Share GAAP diluted net income per potential common share $ 0.25 $ 0.62 $ 0.58 $ 1.71 Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per potential common share $ 0.54 $ 0.75 $ 1.82 $ 2.72

1 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per potential common share includes the following number of shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards: (i) 2.2 million and 1.2 million for the fourth quarter and year ended fiscal 2024; and (ii) 0.5 million and 0.4 million for the fourth quarter and year ended fiscal 2023.

APPENDIX B - Calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended November 2, October 28, November 2, October 28, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) Net income (GAAP) $ 37,028 $ 91,199 $ 83,956 $ 254,827 Add: Interest expense 24,990 24,207 97,028 88,026 Less: Interest and other income, net 13,801 11,297 50,261 62,008 Add: Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt - 7,874 - 7,874 Add: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 10,993 (20,681 ) 35,894 68,826 Add: Depreciation of equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, and amortization of leasehold improvements 23,849 23,351 92,846 92,564 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 9,949 13,342 40,624 49,616 EBITDA $ 93,008 $ 127,995 $ 300,087 $ 499,725 Add: Share-based compensation expense 41,068 34,894 156,353 130,042 Add: Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 2,605 7,209 24,592 23,834 Add: Acquisition and integration costs - - - 3,474 Add: Legal settlement - 8,750 - 8,750 Adjusted EBITDA $ 136,681 $ 178,848 $ 481,032 $ 665,825

* * *

The adjusted (non-GAAP) measures above and their reconciliation to Ciena's GAAP results for the periods presented reflect adjustments relating to the following items:

Share-based compensation - a non-cash expense incurred in accordance with share-based compensation accounting guidance.

a non-cash expense incurred in accordance with share-based compensation accounting guidance. Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs - costs incurred as a result of restructuring activities taken to align resources with perceived market opportunities, the redesign of business processes and restructuring certain real estate facilities.

costs incurred as a result of restructuring activities taken to align resources with perceived market opportunities, the redesign of business processes and restructuring certain real estate facilities. Amortization of intangible assets - a non-cash expense arising from the acquisition of intangible assets, principally developed technologies and customer-related intangibles, that Ciena is required to amortize over an expected useful life.

a non-cash expense arising from the acquisition of intangible assets, principally developed technologies and customer-related intangibles, that Ciena is required to amortize over an expected useful life. Acquisition and integration costs - primarily consist of financial, legal and accounting advisors' costs and employment-related costs related to Ciena's acquisitions in fiscal 2023.

- primarily consist of financial, legal and accounting advisors' costs and employment-related costs related to Ciena's acquisitions in fiscal 2023. Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt - reflects extinguishment and debt modification expenses related to refinancing our then existing term loans which occurred during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

- reflects extinguishment and debt modification expenses related to refinancing our then existing term loans which occurred during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Loss on equity investment - reflects changes in the carrying value of a certain equity investment due to triggering events.

- reflects changes in the carrying value of a certain equity investment due to triggering events. Non-GAAP tax provision - consists of current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the level of adjusted income before income taxes and utilizes a current, blended U.S. and foreign statutory annual tax rate of 22.0% for all fiscal periods of fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023. This rate may be subject to change in the future, including as a result of changes in tax policy or tax strategy.

