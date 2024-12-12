WEST WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstroNova, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter ended November 2, 2024.
Third Quarter FY 2025 Summary
- Net revenue of $40.4 million
- GAAP gross margin of 33.9%; non-GAAP gross margin of 34.0%
- GAAP operating margin of 3.1%; non-GAAP operating margin of 4.0%
- GAAP net income of $0.03 per diluted share; non-GAAP net income of $0.06 per diluted share
- GAAP net income of $0.2 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 million
CEO Commentary
"Overall, our third-quarter performance was disappointing, reflecting a significant decrease in consolidated margins and increased operating expenses year-over-year," said Greg Woods, AstroNova's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our results were primarily impacted by the ongoing integration of MTEX NS (MTEX) in our Product Identification segment, as well as a key customer's delayed launch from the third quarter to the fourth quarter of a large order we received for hundreds of inkjet printers that just began shipping this month. The MTEX integration is proving far more time-consuming and resource-intensive than we anticipated when we completed the acquisition in May. MTEX had an operating loss of $1.1 million in the third quarter with revenue of $1.7 million. While its revenue is substantially higher on a sequential basis, MTEX's initial sales volume, revenue and margin contributions are well short of our targets, and we are working diligently to get the acquisition on track to deliver improved results as rapidly as possible.
"As part of this process, we recently completed a total realignment of MTEX's organizational reporting structure. All of MTEX's key functions, including Sales and Marketing, Manufacturing, Technology, Finance, and Human Resources, now report directly to the AstroNova leadership team," Woods said. "Among its goals, this effort aims to accelerate the implementation of consistent best practices within the MTEX sales process, ensuring alignment with the established standards and practices of our Product Identification segment and our organization as a whole. In conjunction with the integration, we have also launched an AstroNova-wide cost reduction and product line rationalization initiative. These measures have already delivered initial successes, including the closure of some large new orders. However, the full integration process is anticipated to continue through mid-calendar year 2025, with additional work required to complete the transition.
"While the integration has been challenging, we remain confident in MTEX's game-changing inkjet printing technology, as well as their manufacturing capabilities and unique, real-time, printer monitoring and management software," Woods said. "In the quarters ahead, in conjunction with our product rationalization program, we plan to incorporate the MTEX technology and software into most of our products and even retrofit it into several models of our large global installed base, which we expect will provide our customers with improved performance and lower total cost of ownership.
"Despite the challenges in the PI segment in the third quarter, our consolidated net revenue increased nearly 8% year-over-year, driven by the continued momentum of the Aerospace product line within our Test & Measurement (T&M) segment," Woods said. "The performance of the T&M segment would have been even stronger had it not been for the nearly two-month Boeing strike, which delayed shipments. With the strike now resolved, shipments to Boeing are ramping back up, and we expect sales volume in that product line to improve as we close out fiscal 2025. In our PI segment, revenue from the previously delayed inkjet printer order is expected to contribute several million dollars to the top line over the next several quarters."
Business Outlook
Given the extended integration timeline for MTEX, AstroNova is no longer providing financial guidance for fiscal 2025 and 2026. As part of the integration process, the Company is conducting a comprehensive cost-reduction and product-line rationalization initiative. This effort is aimed at reducing expenses and further enhancing AstroNova's product portfolio. AstroNova plans to discuss the results of this initiative, and provide long-term financial targets, on its full-year fiscal 2025 earnings call in March.
"Although it will take time to realize the full benefits of the MTEX acquisition, we are encouraged about the strategic opportunities created by the acquisition, which we expect to improve our competitiveness and expand our offerings to meet a broader range of customer needs," Woods said. "We are confident that the steps we are taking now will yield meaningful competitive advantages, ultimately driving shareholder value."
Q3 FY 2025 Financial Summary
GAAP
Non-GAAP
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Q3 FY25
Q3 FY24
YoY
Q3 FY25
Q3 FY24
YoY
Net Revenue
$40,422
$37,549
7.7%
--
--
--
Gross Profit
$13,714
$14,779
(7.2%)
$13,748
$14,779
(7.0%)
Gross Margin
33.9%
39.4%
(550 bps)
34.0%
39.4%
(540 bps)
Operating Margin
3.1%
12.3%
(920 bps)
4.0%
12.3%
(830 bps)
Net Income
$240
$2,752
(91.3%)
$513
$2,752
(81.4%)
Net Income per Common Share - Diluted
$0.03
$0.37
(91.9%)
$0.06
$0.37
(83.8%)
See reconciliation tables for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations
Adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $5.7 million in the comparable period of fiscal 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal 2025 period excludes the impact of $0.4 million in MTEX-related acquisition expenses and inventory-step-up costs.
Bookings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $37.6 million, compared with $35.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
Backlog as of November 2, 2024, was $27.1 million, compared with $31.2 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
Q3 FY 2025 Operating Segment Results
Product Identification
Product Identification (PI) segment revenue was $26.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $26.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The decrease was primarily related to the delayed release of a new inkjet printer, to accommodate a key customer's request to add additional functionality, as well as lower PI sales volume in Europe, partly offset by revenue from the acquisition of MTEX NS. PI segment operating income was $1.9 million, or 7.1% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with segment operating income of $4.8 million, or 18.1% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The decrease was driven by higher costs during the 2025 period, partially linked to the MTEX NS acquisition, an unfavorable product mix, reduced sales volume in Europe, and the delayed launch of a new product originally scheduled for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 but deferred to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and early fiscal 2026.
Test & Measurement
Test & Measurement (T&M) segment revenue was $14.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $11.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The increase was driven by higher sales volume in the Company's Aerospace product line, partly offset by lower sales volume in the Test & Measurement product line. T&M segment operating income was $3.3 million, or 23.0% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with segment operating income of $2.6 million, or 23.2% of revenue, in the same period of fiscal 2024.
Earnings Conference Call Information
AstroNova will discuss its third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results in an investor conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET today. To access the conference call, please dial (833) 470-1428 (U.S. and Canada) or (404) 975-4839 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter access code 891769. A real-time and archived audio webcast of the call will be available through the "Investors" section of the AstroNova website, https://investors.astronovainc.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this news release contains the non-GAAP financial measures non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, non-GAAP segment operating profit, and Adjusted EBITDA. AstroNova believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of changes in the Company's core operating results and can help investors who wish to make comparisons between AstroNova and other companies on both a GAAP and a non-GAAP basis. AstroNova's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring its core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of its competitors. These measures are also used by the Company's management to assist with their financial and operating decision-making. Please refer to the financial reconciliation table included in this news release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three and nine months ended November 2, 2024, and October 28, 2023.
About AstroNova
AstroNova (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment provides a wide array of digital, end-to-end product marking and identification solutions, including hardware, software, and supplies for OEMs, commercial printers, and brand owners. The Test and Measurement segment provides products designed for airborne printing solutions, avionics, and data acquisition. Our aerospace products include flight deck printing solutions, networking hardware, and specialized aerospace-grade supplies. Our data acquisition systems are used in research and development, flight testing, missile and rocket telemetry production monitoring, power, and maintenance applications.
AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting https://astronovainc.com/.
Forward-Looking Statements
Information included in this news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but rather reflect our current expectations concerning future events and results. These statements may include the use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "continues," "may," "will," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company's anticipated performance, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the risk that we may not be able to realize the expected benefits from our acquisition of MTEX; (ii) the risk that our cost-reduction and product line rationalization initiative may not provide the expected benefits; (iii) that the volume of orders in our Aerospace product line may not improve on the schedule we anticipate or at all; (iv) the risk that we may be unable to recognize revenue from previously delayed orders in future periods in the amounts or the timeline that we expect; and (v) those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 and subsequent filings AstroNova makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reader is cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this news release.
ASTRONOVA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
In Thousands Except for Per Share Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
November 2,
October 28,
|Net Revenue
$
40,422
$
37,549
|Cost of Revenue
26,708
22,770
|Gross Profit
13,714
14,779
|Total Gross Profit Margin
33.9
%
39.4
%
|Operating Expenses:
|Selling & Marketing
6,752
5,744
|Research & Development
1,843
1,683
|General & Administrative
3,855
2,734
|Total Operating Expenses
12,450
10,161
|Operating Income
1,264
4,618
|Total Operating Margin
3.1
%
12.3
%
|Interest Expense
944
630
|Other (Income)/Expense, net
46
287
|Income Before Taxes
274
3,701
|Income Tax Provision
34
949
|Net Income
$
240
$
2,752
|Net Income per Common Share - Basic
$
0.03
$
0.37
|Net Income per Common Share - Diluted
$
0.03
$
0.37
|Weighted Average Number of Common Shares - Basic
7,524
7,428
|Weighted Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted
7,580
7,485
Nine Months Ended
November 2,
October 28,
|Net Revenue
$
113,922
$
108,493
|Cost of Revenue
73,909
71,618
|Gross Profit
40,013
36,875
|Total Gross Profit Margin
35.1
%
34.0
%
|Operating Expenses:
|Selling & Marketing
19,140
18,451
|Research & Development
4,859
5,028
|General & Administrative
12,343
8,514
|Total Operating Expenses
36,342
31,993
|Operating Income
3,671
4,882
|Total Operating Margin
3.2
%
4.5
%
|Interest Expense
2,363
1,919
|Other (Income)/Expense, net
337
242
|Income Before Taxes
971
2,721
|Income Tax Provision (Benefit)
(139
)
738
|Net Income
$
1,110
$
1,983
|Net Income per Common Share - Basic
$
0.15
$
0.27
|Net Income per Common Share - Diluted
$
0.15
$
0.27
|Weighted Average Number of Common Shares - Basic
7,501
7,407
|Weighted Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted
7,605
7,477
ASTRONOVA, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
In Thousands
(Unaudited)
November 2,
January 31,
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
4,432
$
4,527
|Accounts Receivable, net
25,156
23,056
|Inventories, net
48,560
46,371
|Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
5,239
2,720
|Total Current Assets
83,387
76,674
|PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
69,300
57,046
|Less Accumulated Depreciation
(50,934
)
(42,861
)
|Property, Plant and Equipment, net
18,366
14,185
|OTHER ASSETS
|Intangible Assets, net
24,514
18,836
|Goodwill
25,337
14,633
|Deferred Tax Assets
11,187
6,882
|Right of Use Asset
1,946
603
|Other Assets
1,725
1,438
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
166,462
$
133,251
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts Payable
$
7,933
$
8,068
|Accrued Compensation
3,304
2,923
|Other Liabilities and Accrued Expenses
3,676
2,706
|Revolving Line of Credit
20,215
8,900
|Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
6,328
2,842
|Short-Term Debt
1,334
-
|Current Portion of Royalty Obligation
1,450
1,700
|Current Liability - Excess Royalty Payment Due
864
935
|Income Taxes Payable
-
349
|Deferred Revenue
378
1,338
|Total Current Liabilities
45,482
29,761
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Long-Term Debt, net of current portion
21,072
10,050
|Royalty Obligation, net of current portion
1,511
2,093
|Lease Liability, net of current portion
1,681
415
|Grant Deferred Revenue
1,412
-
|Income Tax Payables
551
551
|Deferred Tax Liabilities
2,580
99
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
74,289
42,969
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common Stock
546
541
|Additional Paid-in Capital
63,949
62,684
|Retained Earnings
64,979
63,869
|Treasury Stock
(35,025
)
(34,593
)
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, net of tax
(2,276
)
(2,219
)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
92,173
90,282
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
166,462
$
133,251
ASTRONOVA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
November 2, 2024
October 28, 2023
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net Income
1,110
1,983
|Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
|Depreciation and Amortization
3,514
3,158
|Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs
22
17
|Share-Based Compensation
1,159
1,065
|Restructuring - non-cash
-
2,040
|Changes in Assets and Liabilities, net of impact of acquisition:
|Accounts Receivable
1,619
(563
)
|Inventories
1,380
2,111
|Income Taxes
(1,534
)
(531
)
|Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
(2,371
)
(2,036
)
|Deferred Revenue
(1,080
)
(1,121
)
|Other
(1,495
)
(221
)
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
2,324
5,902
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Purchases of Property, Plant and Equipment
(1,086
)
(1,279
)
|Cash Paid for MTEX Acquisition, net of cash acquired
(19,109
)
-
|Net Cash Provided (Used) for Investing Activities
(20,195
)
(1,279
)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Net Cash Proceeds from Employee Stock Option Plans
13
71
|Net Cash Proceeds from Share Purchases under Employee Stock Purchase Plan
98
79
|Net Cash Used for Payment of Taxes Related to Vested Restricted Stock
(432
)
(353
)
|Borrowings under Revolving Credit Facility, net
10,774
-
|Repayment under Revolving Credit Facility
-
(1,000
)
|Proceeds from Long-Term Debt Borrowings
15,078
-
|Payment of Minimum Guarantee Royalty Obligation
(1,247
)
(1,350
)
|Principal Payments of Long-Term Debt
(6,706
)
(1,425
)
|Payments of Debt Issuance Costs
(37
)
-
|Net Cash Provided (Used) for Financing Activities
17,541
(3,978
)
|Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
235
236
|Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(95
)
881
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
4,527
3,946
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
4,432
4,827
|Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:
|Cash Paid During the Period for:
|Cash Paid During the Period for Interest
1,891
1,695
|Cash Paid During the Period for Income Taxes, net of refunds
1,503
1,285
|Non-Cash Transactions:
|Capital Lease Obtained in Exchange for Capital Lease Liabilities
1,581
-
ASTRONOVA, INC.
Revenue and Segment Operating Profit
In Thousands
(Unaudited)
Revenue
Segment Operating Profit
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
November 2,
October 28,
November 2,
October 28,
|Product Identification
$
26,317
$
26,543
$
1,868
$
4,794
|Test & Measurement
14,105
11,006
3,251
2,558
|Total
$
40,422
$
37,549
5,119
7,352
|General & Administrative Expenses
3,855
2,734
|Operating Income
1,264
4,618
|Interest Expense
944
630
|Other (Income)/Expense, net
46
287
|Income Before Income Taxes
274
3,701
|Income Tax Provision
34
949
|Net Income
$
240
$
2,752
Revenue
Segment Operating Profit
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
November 2,
October 28,
November 2,
October 28,
|Product Identification
$
76,667
$
77,416
$
7,208
$
6,848
|Test & Measurement
37,255
31,077
8,806
6,548
|Total
$
113,922
$
108,493
16,014
13,396
|General & Administrative Expenses
12,343
8,514
|Operating Income
3,671
4,882
|Interest Expense
2,363
|
1,919
|Other (Income)/Expense, net
337
242
|Income Before Income Taxes
971
2,721
|Income Tax Provision (Benefit)
(139
)
738
|Net Income
$
1,110
$
1,983
Note: Segment Operating Profit excludes General & Administrative Expenses
ASTRONOVA, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Items
In Thousands Except for Per Share Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
November 2,
October 28,
|Gross Profit
$
13,714
$
14,779
|Inventory Step-Up
34
-
|Non-GAAP Gross Profit
$
13,748
$
14,779
|Operating Expenses
$
12,450
$
10,161
|MTEX-related Acquisition Expenses
(325
)
-
|Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
$
12,125
$
10,161
|Operating Income
$
1,264
$
4,618
|MTEX-related Acquisition Expenses
325
-
|Inventory Step-Up
34
-
|Non-GAAP Operating Income
$
1,623
$
4,618
|Net Income
$
240
$
2,752
|MTEX-related Acquisition Expenses, net
247
-
|Inventory Step-Up, net
26
-
|Non-GAAP Net Income
$
513
$
2,752
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.03
$
0.37
|MTEX-related Acquisition Expenses
0.03
-
|Inventory Step-Up
-
-
|Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.06
$
0.37
Nine Months Ended
November 2,
October 28,
|Gross Profit
$
40,013
$
36,875
|Inventory Step-Up
154
-
|Restructuring Charges
-
2,096
|Product Retrofit Costs
-
852
|Non-GAAP Gross Profit
$
40,167
$
39,823
|Operating Expense
$
36,342
$
31,993
|MTEX-related Acquisition Expenses
(950
)
-
|CFO Transition Costs
(432
)
-
|Restructuring Charges
-
(555
)
|Non-GAAP Operating Expense
$
34,960
$
31,438
|Operating Income
$
3,671
$
4,882
|MTEX-related Acquisition Expenses
950
-
|CFO Transition Costs
432
-
|Inventory Step-Up
154
-
|Restructuring Charges
-
2,651
|Product Retrofit Costs
-
852
|Non-GAAP Operating Income
$
5,207
$
8,385
|Net Income
$
1,110
$
1,983
|MTEX-related Acquisition Expenses, net
716
-
|CFO Transition Costs, net
328
-
|Inventory Step-Up, net
111
-
|Restructuring Charges, net
-
2,048
|Product Retrofit Costs, net
-
658
|Non-GAAP Net Income
$
2,265
$
4,689
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.15
$
0.27
|MTEX-related Acquisition Expenses
0.09
-
|CFO Transition Costs
0.05
-
|Inventory Step-Up
0.01
-
|Restructuring Charges
-
0.28
|Product Retrofit Costs
-
0.09
|Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.30
$
0.63
ASTRONOVA, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Amounts In Thousands
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
November 2, 2024
October 28, 2023
|Net Income
$
240
$
2,752
|Interest Expense
944
630
|Income Tax Expense
34
949
|Depreciation & Amortization
1,298
1,014
|EBITDA
$
2,516
$
5,345
|Share-Based Compensation
353
311
|MTEX-related Acquisition Expenses
325
-
|Inventory Step-Up
34
-
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
3,228
$
5,656
Nine Months Ended
November 2, 2024
October 28, 2023
|Net Income
$
1,110
$
1,983
|Interest Expense
2,363
1,919
|Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
(139
)
738
|Depreciation & Amortization
3,514
3,158
|EBITDA
$
6,848
$
7,798
|Share-Based Compensation
1,159
1,065
|MTEX-related Acquisition Expenses
950
-
|CFO Transition Costs
432
-
|Inventory Step-Up
154
-
|Restructuring Charges
-
2,651
|Product Retrofit Costs
-
852
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
9,543
$
12,366
ASTRONOVA, INC.
Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income
Amounts In Thousands
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
November 2, 2024
October 28, 2023
Product
Test &
Total
Product
Test &
Total
|Segment Operating Profit
$
1,868
$
3,251
$
5,119
$
4,794
$
2,558
$
7,352
|Inventory Step-Up
34
-
34
-
-
-
|Non-GAAP - Segment Operating Profit
$
1,902
$
3,251
$
5,153
$
4,794
$
2,558
$
7,352
Nine Months Ended
November 2, 2024
October 28, 2023
Product
Test &
Total
Product
Test &
Total
|Segment Operating Profit
$
7,208
$
8,806
$
16,014
$
6,848
$
6,548
$
13,396
|Inventory Step-Up
154
-
154
-
-
-
|Restructuring Charges
-
-
-
2,568
-
2,568
|Product Retrofit Costs
-
-
-
852
-
852
|Non-GAAP - Segment Operating Profit
$
7,362
$
8,806
$
16,168
$
10,268
$
6,548
$
16,816
|Note: Segment Operating Profit excludes General & Administrative Expenses
ASTRONOVA, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Items for PI Segment
Amounts In Thousands
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended November 2, 2024
Three Months Ended October 28, 2023
Total PI
MTEX as
Inventory
Adj MTEX (Non-
PI Excluding MTEX
Total PI
Restructuring
Product
PI (Non-
Net Revenue
$
26,317
$
1,738
$
1,738
$
24,579
$
26,543
$
26,543
Cost of Revenue
17,910
1,504
(34
)
1,470
16,440
16,024
16,024
Gross Profit
8,407
234
34
268
8,139
10,519
-
-
10,519
Selling & Marketing
5,644
839
839
4,805
4,711
4,711
Research & Development
895
209
209
686
1,014
1,014
Operating Expenses
6,539
1,048
-
1,048
5,491
5,725
-
-
5,725
Segment Operating Profit (Loss)
$
1,868
$
(814
)
$
34
$
(780
)
$
2,648
$
4,794
$
-
$
-
$
4,794
Nine Months Ended November 2, 2024
Nine Months Ended October 28, 2023
Total PI
MTEX as
Inventory
Adj MTEX (Non-
PI Excluding MTEX
Total PI
Restructuring
Product
PI (Non-
Net Revenue
$
76,667
$
2,506
$
2,506
$
74,161
$
77,416
$
77,416
Cost of Revenue
51,313
2,340
(154
)
2,186
49,127
51,851
(2,096
)
(852
)
48,903
Gross Profit
25,354
166
154
320
25,034
25,565
2,096
852
28,513
Selling & Marketing
15,946
1,755
1,755
14,191
15,480
(443
)
15,037
Research & Development
2,200
111
111
2,089
3,237
(29
)
3,208
Operating Expenses
18,146
1,866
-
1,866
16,280
18,717
(472
)
-
18,245
Segment Operating Profit (Loss)
$
7,208
$
(1,700
)
$
154
$
(1,546
)
$
8,754
$
6,848
$
2,568
$
852
$
10,268
Note: Segment Operating Profit excludes General & Administrative Expenses. MTEX General & Administrative Expenses of $273,000 for the three months ended November 2, 2024 and $783,000 for the nine months ended November 2, 2024 results in an MTEX Operating Loss of $(1,087,000) for the three months ended November 2, 2024 and $(2,483,000) for the nine months ended November 2, 2024.
