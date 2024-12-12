Suralink Announces New Head of Engineering, Amit Nayar, to Drive Innovation and Growth

Suralink, the leading client interaction platform for professional services firms, today announced the appointment of a new Head of Engineering, Amit Nayar. With over 25 years of leadership experience in technology innovation and product development, Nayar brings a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge solutions that fuel business growth and improve user experiences.

In his most recent role as Vice President of Engineering at FloQast, the leading accounting transformation platform, Nayar oversaw all application development teams and spearheaded transformative initiatives that drove the company's rapid scaling over the past 6 years. Under his leadership the company launched multiple innovative products that redefined accounting and finance automation, enabling the company to grow revenue 30x, serve more than 2,600 companies globally, and win dozens of industry awards during his tenure.

"We are thrilled to have Amit join Suralink at such an exciting time for our business and our customers," said Evan Fitzpatrick, CEO of Suralink. "He brings a passion for the clients we serve and deep expertise in the accounting and finance industry. He's also an outstanding engineering leader with a proven track record of scaling and operating category-defining products as well as driving rapid new product development and innovation. I couldn't be more excited to have Amit on our team as we aggressively drive our next phase of innovation and growth, and we are excited for what's in store for our clients as a result."

With Nayar's new appointment, Jeremy Smith, who was Suralink's prior engineering leader, will be moving into a Senior Advisory role with the company.

About Suralink

Suralink provides professional services firms with a single, secure platform to collaborate with clients, exchange documents at scale, and track the progress of engagements. With enterprise-grade security and an easy-to-use interface, Suralink's award-winning client interaction portal helps firms increase efficiency and improve their relationships with their clients.

Suralink's open platform is leveraged by more than 600,000 users worldwide.

