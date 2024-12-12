Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2024 14:02 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suralink Announces New Head of Engineering, Amit Nayar, to Drive Innovation and Growth

Finanznachrichten News

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / Suralink, the leading client interaction platform for professional services firms, today announced the appointment of a new Head of Engineering, Amit Nayar. With over 25 years of leadership experience in technology innovation and product development, Nayar brings a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge solutions that fuel business growth and improve user experiences.

In his most recent role as Vice President of Engineering at FloQast, the leading accounting transformation platform, Nayar oversaw all application development teams and spearheaded transformative initiatives that drove the company's rapid scaling over the past 6 years. Under his leadership the company launched multiple innovative products that redefined accounting and finance automation, enabling the company to grow revenue 30x, serve more than 2,600 companies globally, and win dozens of industry awards during his tenure.

"We are thrilled to have Amit join Suralink at such an exciting time for our business and our customers," said Evan Fitzpatrick, CEO of Suralink. "He brings a passion for the clients we serve and deep expertise in the accounting and finance industry. He's also an outstanding engineering leader with a proven track record of scaling and operating category-defining products as well as driving rapid new product development and innovation. I couldn't be more excited to have Amit on our team as we aggressively drive our next phase of innovation and growth, and we are excited for what's in store for our clients as a result."

With Nayar's new appointment, Jeremy Smith, who was Suralink's prior engineering leader, will be moving into a Senior Advisory role with the company.

About Suralink

Suralink provides professional services firms with a single, secure platform to collaborate with clients, exchange documents at scale, and track the progress of engagements. With enterprise-grade security and an easy-to-use interface, Suralink's award-winning client interaction portal helps firms increase efficiency and improve their relationships with their clients.

Suralink's open platform is leveraged by more than 600,000 users worldwide.

Contact Information

Meghan Mitton
VP, Marketing
meghan.mitton@suralink.com
801-203-0002

.

SOURCE: Suralink



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.