Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTC Pink: SEKZF) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or "the Company"), proudly announces the launch of an ambitious exploration initiative using cutting-edge Ambient Noise Tomography ("ANT") technology by CAUR Technologies of Montréal, Quebec. This initiative will enable ESGold to develop a comprehensive 3D model of the Montauban deposit, identify high-priority drill targets, and determine the full scale and depth of the deposit using technology capable of identifying mineralization at depths of up to 3 kilometers.

Exploration Initiative Highlights

First-Ever Systematic Exploration: For the first time, the fully consolidated Montauban land package is systematically explored to uncover its full mineral potential. High-Value Drill Targeting: ANT technology prioritizes high-value mineral zones, streamlining efforts and reducing costs. Comprehensive 3D Modeling: Advanced 3D models reveal subsurface structures, defining the scale and depth of the Montauban deposit for optimal development.

Significance of the Montauban Project and VMS Deposits

Montauban has never been systematically explored in its 110-year history until now. As one of Quebec's prolific volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) districts, Montauban's geology holds significant potential. Situated in Quebec's highly mineralized region, this expansive 13,166-hectare land claim is rich in gold, silver, and base metals, with historical production exceeding $1.4 billion in value. VMS deposits are renowned for their richness and scale, with some of Quebec's largest deposits extending to impressive depths and hosting world-class mineral resources.

Brad Kitchen, President of ESGold, commented:

"By leveraging the transformative capabilities of Ambient Noise Tomography, we are poised to uncover the untapped potential of this deposit. This advanced technology allows us to efficiently model the deposit in unprecedented detail, prioritize exploration targets, and solidify Montauban's place among Quebec's premier VMS districts. ESGold remains committed to innovation, not only in clean mining but also in redefining exploration standards to maximize shareholder value. This initiative brings us one step closer to defining just how large the Montauban deposit truly is."

Key Features of ANT Technology

ESGold's adoption of Ambient Noise Tomography represents a groundbreaking shift in exploration methodology:

Deep Imaging Capabilities: Enables precise mapping of geological structures and mineral deposits at depths of 100 meters to 3 kilometers.

Enables precise mapping of geological structures and mineral deposits at depths of 100 meters to 3 kilometers. 3D Data Modeling: Combines gravity and ambient noise data through multiphysics inversions for detailed subsurface visualization.

Combines gravity and ambient noise data through multiphysics inversions for detailed subsurface visualization. Cost-Effective and Sustainable: Offers superior cost efficiency and low environmental impact compared to traditional geophysical methods.

Offers superior cost efficiency and low environmental impact compared to traditional geophysical methods. Rapid Assessment: Ideal for large-scale surveys, ANT accelerates data acquisition and analysis while prioritizing environmental sustainability.

CAUR Technologies, a leader in ambient noise tomography and artificial intelligence, is partnering with ESGold to execute this initiative. Their proprietary sensors and AI-driven data management platform will deliver actionable insights, enabling the Company to refine its exploration strategy and prioritize high-value drill targets.

AGM Results

ESGold Inc. is pleased to report that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) showcased exceptional shareholder support, with 99.96% of votes cast in favor of management's initiatives and proposals.

"This overwhelming endorsement is a resounding vote of confidence in our Board of Directors and management team," said Paul Mastantuono, CEO of ESGold. "Our new initiatives are designed to transform ESGold into a leading environmentally sustainable profit generator. With this strong backing, we are focused on exploring key funding initiatives and strategic partnerships to unlock the full potential of Montauban, all while minimizing dilution and maximizing value for shareholders."

The company remains committed to its vision of sustainable growth and delivering long-term value to its investors.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTC Pink: SEKZF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with exploration potential.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-673-1231 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces. Stay connected by following us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and joining our Telegram channel.

About CAUR Technologies

CAUR Technologies is a leader in advanced geophysical solutions, specializing in ambient noise tomography, IoT-enabled sensors, and AI-driven data analysis. Their cutting-edge technology provides detailed 3D subsurface mapping, enabling efficient and sustainable mineral exploration. With a commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship, CAUR Technologies is transforming the future of exploration.

