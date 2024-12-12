Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - Sol Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: CYFRF) ("Sol Strategies" or, the "Company"), a publicly traded Canadian company actively investing in, supporting, and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain and ecosystem, today announced an update to the Company's holdings along with key financial and operational highlights for the second half of 2024. The results underscore the Company's commitment to driving value for shareholders through disciplined asset management, validator operations, and strategic expansion.

Operational Milestones

Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer, Leah Wald, Sol Strategies has successfully realigned its strategy, driving a remarkable 2,336% increase in stock performance and propelling the company's market cap from CAD $17M to an impressive CAD $394.86M since her appointment as CEO in July. This extraordinary growth solidifies Sol Strategies as a pioneering force in the blockchain sector and a key player in driving the adoption of Solana's ecosystem at scale.

Recent operational milestones underscore Sol Strategies' significant growth in 2024. The acquisition of four blockchain validators from Cogent Crypto has solidified the company's position within the Solana ecosystem, enhancing operational capabilities and revenue potential. Additionally, as announced in a press release on December 4, 2024, the Company has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire three additional blockchain validators, a strategic move designed to further diversify revenue streams and enhance network participation.

Demonstrating its growth trajectory, Sol Strategies has applied to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market, reflecting its commitment to meeting global capital market standards and attracting a diverse investor base.

*Stock data sourced from Yahoo Finance Canada: https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/quote/HODL.CN/. Calculations use the closing price from July 8, 2024 (prior to Leah Wald assuming the role of CEO on July 9), and the closing price from December 11, 2024.

Strategy Overview

Since rebranding to focus on Solana in September, Sol Strategies is focused on purchasing and staking SOL and operating validators on the Solana blockchain. This strategic direction allows investors to gain exposure to the growth and innovation within the Solana ecosystem without the complexities associated with directly managing cryptocurrency assets. By pursuing this approach, Sol Strategies aims to bridge the gap between public markets and decentralized finance. The Company is committed to providing a compliant and accessible platform that enables shareholders to participate in the advancement of blockchain technology and benefit from Solana's transformative potential.

Investment Portfolio Overview

Solana Investments: Sol Strategies increased its Solana holdings to 142,031.09 SOL, as of December 11, 2024, the Company's last press release disclosing its SOL holdings. Current holdings are valued at CAD $46,011,897.

Delegated Stake: The total delegated stake to the Company's validators reached 948,242.86 SOL, valued at CAD $307,839,638. This includes 142,031.09 SOL delegated by the Company, as of December 11, 2024, the Company's last press release disclosing its SOL holdings.

Bitcoin Holdings: the Company now holds 3.168 BTC, as of December 11, 2024, the Company's last press release disclosing its SOL holdings. Current holdings are valued at CAD $454,908.

Cash Position: The Company maintains a cash position of CAD $1,600,000.

Other Investments: Sol Strategies holds additional private equity and venture capital investments valued at approximately CAD $442,000.

Liabilities: As of the date hereof, the Company has net liabilities of approximately CAD $2,857,571.

*The above Canadian dollar (CAD) amount are based on prices and foreign exchange rates quoted by Coinbase (https://www.coinbase.com/converter/sol/cad and https://www.coinbase.com/converter/btc/cad) and using https://www.google.com/finance/quote/USD-CAD as at 3:49 pm ET on December 11, 2024.

Leah Wald, CEO of Sol Strategies, commented: "The progress we have made over the past six months is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our entire team. Together, we have laid a strong foundation for sustainable growth as we look toward 2025. Sol Strategies continues to build its presence within the Solana ecosystem, thoughtfully accumulating valuable assets and strengthening our operational capabilities. By maintaining a disciplined and strategic approach, we are well-positioned to navigate the opportunities ahead and create long-term value for our shareholders."

About Sol Strategies

Sol Strategies is a publicly traded Canadian company actively investing in, supporting, and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain and ecosystem. The Company focuses on leveraging investment opportunities in staking rewards and Solana-based projects, enabling shareholders to indirectly participate in the decentralized finance landscape. Sol Strategies is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker "HODL" and on the OTC market under the ticker "CYFRF".

To learn more about Sol Strategies, please visit www.solstrategies.io. A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents regarding the Company may be obtained under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

