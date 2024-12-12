Fireweed Metals Corp.: Fireweed Intersects 63.54 m of 6.08% Zinc, 0.89 % Lead, and 10.7 g/t Silver, Including 5.13 m of 30.63% Zinc, 7.83% Lead, and 40.3 g/t Silver at Boundary Zone Step Out Drill hole

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fireweed Metals Corp. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF) is pleased to report the results of 15 drill holes from Boundary Zone and 9 exploration drill holes as part of the 2024 drill campaign at its Macpass Project ("Macpass"), Yukon, Canada.

Highlights

Hole NB24-015 from 29.81 metres ("m") downhole: 63.54 m of 6.08% zinc (" Zn "), 0.89% lead (" Pb "), and 10.7 g/t silver (" Ag "), including 2.75 m of 12.71% Zn, 0.31% Pb, and 24.8 g/t Ag; and 5.13 m of 30.63% Zn, 7.83% Pb, 40.3 g/t Ag (3.9 m true width).

63.54 m of 6.08% zinc (" "), 0.89% lead (" "), and 10.7 g/t silver (" "), including 2.75 m of 12.71% Zn, 0.31% Pb, and 24.8 g/t Ag; and 5.13 m of 30.63% Zn, 7.83% Pb, 40.3 g/t Ag (3.9 m true width). Hole NB24-013 from 21.98 m downhole : 65.92 m of 5.09% Zn, 0.42% Pb, and 15.3 g/t Ag, including 38.88 m of 6.58% Zn, 0.49% Pb, and 18.9 g/t Ag, also including 6.18 m of 18.91% Zn, 0.07% Pb, and 37.3 g/t Ag; and including 2.53 m of 27.03% Zn, 4.57% Pb, and 34.7 g/t Ag (1.9 m true width).

: 65.92 m of 5.09% Zn, 0.42% Pb, and 15.3 g/t Ag, including 38.88 m of 6.58% Zn, 0.49% Pb, and 18.9 g/t Ag, also including 6.18 m of 18.91% Zn, 0.07% Pb, and 37.3 g/t Ag; and including 2.53 m of 27.03% Zn, 4.57% Pb, and 34.7 g/t Ag (1.9 m true width). Significant concentrations of germanium and gallium are associated with sphalerite mineralization (included within the full results in Table 1).

CEO Statement

Peter Hemstead, President and CEO, stated, "These intercepts on the extreme eastern margin of Boundary Zone continue to push the extents of this already exceptional deposit with successful intersections of zinc mineralization in every completed hole, and stepping out up to 200 m along strike from the currently defined resource. On the west side of Boundary Zone, the successful intersection of mineralization in rocks interpreted to be the same age as those of the Howard's Pass project to the south indicates that there is still significant untapped exploration potential in this area of the property. The final holes for the 2024 campaign have ended another successful season at Macpass providing several opportunities for further exploration in 2025 and beyond."

Summary

The drill holes in this news release primarily comprise intervals of stratiform to massive zinc, lead, silver sulphide mineralization (in the form of sphalerite and galena) and vein, replacement, and breccia style mineralization from the eastern Boundary Zone area. One drillhole on the extreme western side, completed late in the season, contained vein, breccia, and replacement mineralization. The eastern intercepts focused on definition and expansion, increasing the thickness and confidence within the mineral resource, while stepping out up to 200 m along strike from the constrained resource margins. NB24-028 on the western extent of Boundary Zone was a successful follow-up of a 2020 drillhole intersecting mineralization interpreted to be within the same stratigraphy that hosts the Howard's Pass project ~60 km south of Macpass. Holes NB24-028 and NB24-032 were drilled in PQ diameter to facilitate muon sensor deployment.

Results

Holes NB24-013 and NB24-015 were successful in intercepting narrow expressions of the stratiform to massive sulphide mineralization associated with the Boundary Zone Prime Zone. The remaining holes (NB24-016, 017, 018, 019, 026, 027, 029, 030, 031, 032) completed on the eastern extent were successful in intercepting various packages of replacement, vein, and breccia style zinc mineralization extending up to 200 m beyond the limits of the 2024 mineral resource estimate ("MRE")1.

On the west side of Boundary zone, NB24-028 intercepted vein, breccia, and massive sulphide mineralization within stratigraphy interpreted to be the Duo Lake formation-this same stratigraphy is the host unit for mineralization at Howard's Pass.

Summaries of the intercepts from these holes discussed above are as follows:

NB24-015 Intersected 63.54 m of vein, breccia, and stratiform to massive sulphide mineralization grading 6.08% Zn, 0.89% Pb, and 10.7 g/t Ag, including 2.75 m of 12.71% Zn, 0.31% Pb, and 24.8 g/t Ag; and 5.13 m of 30.63% Zn, 7.83% Pb, 40.3 g/t Ag (3.9 m true width) Intersected 105.84 m of vein, breccia, and replacement sulphide mineralization grading 3.06% Zn, 1.21% Pb, and 21.7 g/t Ag, including 5.30 m of 5.51% Zn, 0.20% Pb, and 9.7 g/t Ag; and 8.19 m of 5.56% Zn, 4.00% Pb, and 49.5 g/t Ag; and 28.56 m grading 6.02% Zn, 1.69% Pb, and 36.6 g/t Ag, including 7.87 m of 10.53% Zn, 3.91% Pb, and 72.1 g/t Ag

NB24-013 Intersected 65.92 m of vein, breccia, and stratiform to massive sulphide mineralization grading 5.09% Zn, 0.42% Pb, and 15.3 g/t Ag, including 38.88 m of 6.58% Zn, 0.49% Pb, and 18.9 g/t Ag, and including 6.18 m of 18.91% Zn, 0.07% Pb, and 37.3 g/t Ag; and also including 2.53 m of 27.03% Zn, 4.57% Pb, and 34.7 g/t Ag (1.9 m true width) Intersected 74.49 m of semi-massive and replacement sulphide mineralization grading 2.11% Zn, 1.72% Pb, and 26.7 g/t Ag, including 14.46 m of 3.62% Zn, 6.03% Pb, and 81.9 g/t Ag

NB24-020 Intersected 45.64 m of vein, breccia, and replacement mineralization grading 3.04% Zn, 0.01% Pb, and 3.6 g/t Ag, including 5.28 m of 9.37% Zn, 0.03% Pb, and 8.9 g/t Ag Intersected 8.23 m of vein and replacement mineralization grading 3.71% Zn, 0.01% Pb, and 5.4 g/t Ag Intersected 20.01 m of vein mineralization grading 7.03% Zn, 0.03% Pb, and 9.2 g/t Ag, including 9.21 m of 12.56% Zn, 0.05% Pb, and 16.1 g/t Ag Intersected 8.64 m of vein and replacement mineralization grading 1.67% Zn, 0.16% Pb, and 7.6 g/t Ag Intersected 3.90 m of vein, breccia, and replacement mineralization grading 2.41% Zn, 2.10% Pb, and 27.9 g/t Ag

NB24-018 Intersected 34.10 m of vein and replacement mineralization grading 1.71% Zn, 0.02% Pb, and 3.6 g/t Ag Intersected 79.63 m of vein and breccia mineralization grading 2.35% Zn, 1.09% Pb, and 18.4 g/t Ag, including 5.06 m of 6.17% Zn, 3.37% Pb, and 53.7% Ag; and 3.68 m of 11.09% Zn, 3.18% Pb, and 53.7 g/t Ag

NB24-027 Intersected 45.45 m of vein, breccia, and replacement mineralization grading 3.18% Zn, 0.02% Pb, and 5.8 g/t Ag, including 10.07 m of 6.13% Zn, 0.03% Pb, and 9.5 g/t Ag Intersected 10.00 m of replacement mineralization grading 7.81% Zn, 0.01% Pb, and 5.2 g/t Ag Intersected 4.00 m of vein and breccia mineralization grading 7.36% Zn, 0.02% Pb, and 28.6 g/t Ag

NB24-031 Intersected 2.23 m of vein and replacement mineralization grading 7.01% Zn, 0.14% Pb, and 18.5 g/t Ag Intersected 1.33 m of vein and replacement mineralization grading 10.76% Zn, 27.4 g/t Ag Intersected 49.00 m of vein and replacement mineralization grading 3.08% Zn, 0.01% Pb, and 3.8 g/t Ag

NB24-026 Intersected 24.00 m of vein, replacement, and breccia mineralization grading 4.31% Zn, 0.03% Pb, and 7.4 g/t Ag, including 12.69 m of 5.72% Zn, 0.03% Pb, and 9.3 g/t Ag Intersected 14.03 m of vein and breccia mineralization grading 3.42% Zn, 0.28% Pb, and 9.5 g/t Ag Intersected 3.25 m of vein mineralization grading 10.90% Zn, 0.17% Pb, and 25.4 g/t Ag

NB24-029 Intersected 19.14 m of vein, replacement and breccia mineralization grading 6.74% Zn, 0.10% Pb, and 18.2 g/t Ag, including 9.55 m of 9.57% Zn, 0.10 % Pb, and 23.7 g/t Ag, also including 4.43 m of 12.56% Zn, 0.09% Pb, and 29.1 g/t Ag

NB24-028 Intersected 37.75 m of vein and breccia mineralization grading 3.03% Zn, 0.07% Pb, and 8.2 g/t Ag, including 15.46 m of 4.48% Zn, 0.09% Pb, and 11.8 g/t Ag Intersected 4.19 m of vein mineralization grading 3.89% Zn, 0.06% Pb, and 7.1 g/t Ag Intersected 13.95 m of vein mineralization grading 2.09% Zn, 0.05% Pb, 5.1 g/t Ag



NB24-017 Intersected 46.50 m of vein and breccia mineralization grading 4.08% Zn, 0.13% Pb, and 11.0 g/t Ag, including 11.60 m of 10.99% Zn, 0.06% Pb, and 25.7 g/t Ag, including 7.10 m of 13.04% Zn, 0.05% Pb, and 31.0 g/t Ag Intersected 2.79 m of vein and breccia mineralization grading 8.05% Zn, 0.03% Pb, and 4.1 g/t Ag

NB24-019 Intersected 3.00 m of sulphide mineralization within a fault zone grading 4.40% Zn 0.05% Pb, and 8.7 g/t Ag Intersected 5.83 m of vein, replacement and breccia mineralization grading 2.14% Zn, 2.33% Pb, and 31.4 g/t Ag Intersected 11.70 m of vein and replacement mineralization grading 1.76% Zn, 0.51% Pb, and 10.0 g/t Ag Intersected 3.53 m of vein, replacement and breccia mineralization grading 4.31% Zn, 0.35% Pb, and 11.1 g/t Ag

NB24-030 Intersected 7.00 m of vein, replacement and breccia mineralization grading 4.54% Zn, 0.05% Pb, and 9.1 g/t Ag Intersected 3.41 m of vein, replacement and breccia mineralization grading 3.50% Zn, 0.02% Pb, and 5.2 g/t Ag Intersected 6.70 m of vein mineralization grading 4.55% Zn, 0.01% Pb, and 4.4 g/t Ag Intersected 4.50 m of vein and replacement mineralization grading 3.55% Zn, 0.01% Pb, and 2.8 g/t Ag

NB23-032 Intersected 7.10 m of vein, replacement and breccia mineralization grading 2.95% Zn, 0.02% Pb, and 4.3 g/t Ag Intersected 15.47 m of vein, replacement and breccia mineralization grading 3.88% Zn, 0.02% Pb, and 6.7 g/t Ag Intersected 27.18 m of vein, replacement and breccia mineralization grading 2.86% Zn, 0.01% Pb, and 3.7 g/t Ag

NB24-016 Intersected 0.99 m of vein and replacement mineralization grading 16.23% Zn, 1.38% Pb, and 35.7 g/t Ag



See Tables 1 and 2, Cross Sections O-O', P-P', V-V', W-W', X-X', and Y-Y', Long Section M-?M' and Maps 2, 3, and 4 below for further details.

The holes in this release are step out holes testing vein, breccia, replacement, and stratiform to massive sulphides at Boundary Zone. Seven holes (NB24-019, NB24-020, NB24-026, NB24-027, NB24-028, NB24-030, and NB24-032 contain mineralized intercepts that are entirely outside of the 2024 MRE1 and represent growth potential outside of Fireweed's current resource.

Exploration holes drilled during 2024 not associated with defined mineral deposits (Tom, Jason, Boundary Zone, and End Zone) are included within Table 2: 2024 Drilling Summary.

Next Steps

To date, the Company has released all 49 holes drilled in 2024. An updated public drill hole database is expected to be released in Q1 2025.

Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Fireweed Metals' Senior Geologist, Ian Carr, P.Geo. (BC), a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Carr is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.

Data Verification

The diamond drill core logging and sampling program was carried out under a rigorous quality assurance / quality control program using industry best practices. Drill intersections in this release are NQ2 size (50.5 mm/ 1.99-inch diameter), HQ size (63.500 mm/ 2.500-inch diameter), and PQ size (85 mm/ 3.375-inch diameter), with recoveries typically above 85% unless otherwise noted in the results tables. After drilling, core was cleaned, logged for geology, structure, and geotechnical characteristics, then marked for sampling and photographed on site. Certain cores were selected for core scanning using light detection and ranging (LiDAR), short-wave infrared (SWIR), X-ray fluorescence (XRF), and high resolution RGB image capture. The cores for analyses were marked for sampling based on geological intervals with individual samples two metres or less in length, with one metre samples within mineralized zones. Drill core was cut lengthwise in half with a core saw; half-core was sent for assays reported in this news release, and the other half is stored on site for reference. Bulk density was determined on site for the entire length of each assay sample by measurement of mass in air and mass in water. Sample duplicate bulk density determinations and in-house bulk density standard determinations were each made at a rate of 5%. Since 2017, four in-house bulk density standards (mineralized drill core from the Tom deposit that span a range of densities) have been used and show an acceptable long-term precision. Certified standard masses are used to calibrate the scale balance used for bulk density determinations.

A total of 5% assay standards or blanks and 5% core duplicates are included in the sample stream as a quality control measure and are reviewed after analyses are received. Standards and blanks in 2024 drill results to date have been approved as acceptable. Duplicate data add to the long-term estimates of precision for assay data on the project and precision for drill results reported is deemed to be within acceptable levels. Samples were sent to the Bureau Veritas (BV) preparation laboratory in Whitehorse, Yukon, where the samples were crushed and a 500 g split was sent to the BV laboratory in Vancouver, B.C to be pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh size pulps. Clean crush material was passed through the crusher and clean silica was pulverized between each sample. The pulps were analyzed by 1:1:1 Aqua Regia digestion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-ES/ICP-MS) multi-element analyses (BV Code AQ270). All samples were also analyzed for multiple elements by lithium borate fusion and X-ray fluorescence analysis (XRF) finish (BV Code LF725). Over-limit lead (>25.0%) and zinc (>24.0%) were analyzed by lithium borate fusion with XRF finish (BV Code LF726). For BV samples, silver is reported in this news release by method AQ270, and zinc and lead are reported by LF725 or LF726. Bureau Veritas (Vancouver) is an independent, international ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory.

Assay values may appear rounded to one decimal place but are given in full in Table 1, and Cross Sections where zinc and lead grades are reported to two decimal places.

Results in this news release are length and bulk-density weighted averages as would be used in a Mineral Resource estimate. Length and bulk-density weighted averages have been reported as these most accurately represent the average metal-content of the intersections.

True widths for primary intervals are estimated by measuring perpendicular to strike within the short axis of a stratiform wireframe that has been constructed in 3D around the mineralized intercepts at Boundary Zone based on assay results, geological logging, stratigraphic correlation, and bedding measurements from oriented core. The massive sulphide mineralization and laminated mineralization at Boundary Zone are stratiform (oriented parallel to bedding), therefore the true width, or thickness, of the zone is estimated perpendicular to both the strike and dip direction of bedding. True widths are rounded to the nearest metre for widths over 10 m and to the nearest 0.1 m for widths less than 10 m, as this better reflects the precision of the estimates. True widths should be regarded as approximate as these are derived from an estimation that uses a preliminary interpretation of the geological model. True widths for nested intervals (marked as "Including" in results tables) are estimated using a ratio of included to primary intersected widths to attribute appropriate portions of the true width of the primary interval to the nested intervals.

Footnotes and References

1: For Tom, Jason, End Zone, and Boundary Zone Mineral Resources, see the technical report entitled "Technical Report for NI 43-101, Macpass Project, Yukon, Canada" with effective date September 4th, 2024 filed on Sedar+ here Pierre Landry, P.Geo. is independent of Fireweed Metals Corp., and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Pierre Landry, of SLR, is responsible for the Tom, Jason, End Zone, and Boundary Zone Mineral Resource Estimates.

Table 1: NB24-013, NB24-015, NB24-016, NB24-017, NB24-018, NB24-019, NB24-20, NB24-026, NB24-027, NB24-028, NB24-029, NB24-030, NB24-031, and NB24-032 drill results

Drillhole Interval From (m) To (m) Interval Width (m) Est. True Width‡ (m) Zinc (%) Lead (%) Silver (g/t) Gallium (ppm) Germanium (ppm) Bulk Density (t/m3) NB24-013 Entire Hole† 0.00 252.00 252.00 N/A 2.19 0.74 14.9 9.53 8.20 3.07 NB24-013 Primary* 21.98 87.90 65.92 N/A 5.09 0.42 15.3 11.22 17.33 3.18 NB24-013 Including* 46.50 85.38 38.88 N/A 6.58 0.49 18.9 12.13 19.79 3.38 NB24-013 >Including 49.41 55.59 6.18 N/A 18.91 0.07 37.3 15.42 63.43 3.40 NB24-013 Including* 69.97 72.50 2.53 PZ 27.03 4.57 34.7 5.00 29.00 3.29 NB24-013 Primary 141.26 215.75 74.49 N/A 2.11 1.72 26.7 12.45 5.60 3.23 NB24-013 Including 146.28 160.74 14.46 N/A 3.62 6.03 81.9 18.70 9.67 3.97 NB24-015 Entire Hole† 0.00 315.00 315.00 N/A 2.47 0.67 11.3 8.28 9.93 3.04 NB24-015 Primary 29.81 93.35 63.54 N/A 6.08 0.89 10.7 10.29 16.76 3.02 NB24-015 Including* 70.63 73.38 2.75 N/A 12.71 0.31 24.8 10.00 39.44 3.60 NB24-015 Including 87.84 92.97 5.13 PZ 30.63 7.83 40.3 11.19 52.08 3.84 NB24-015 Primary 120.30 226.14 105.84 N/A 3.06 1.21 21.7 7.90 9.93 3.28 NB24-015 Including 130.45 135.75 5.30 N/A 5.51 0.20 9.7 11.58 14.82 3.19 NB24-015 Including 173.41 181.60 8.19 N/A 5.56 4.00 49.5 9.61 21.77 3.15 NB24-015 Including 197.58 226.14 28.56 N/A 6.02 1.69 36.6 10.24 16.71 3.50 NB24-015 >Including 214.52 222.39 7.87 N/A 10.53 3.91 72.1 13.40 29.06 3.63 NB24-016 Entire Hole† 0.00 117.00 117.00 N/A 0.55 0.03 3.1 6.50 9.44 2.93 NB24-016 Primary 59.12 60.11 0.99 N/A 16.23 1.38 35.7 14.00 67.00 3.70 NB24-017 Entire Hole† 0.00 230.00 230.00 N/A 1.05 0.04 2.9 11.06 9.76 2.79 NB24-017 Primary* 24.50 71.00 46.50 N/A 4.08 0.13 11.0 12.80 17.52 2.93 NB24-017 Including* 24.5.00 36.10 11.60 N/A 10.99 0.06 25.7 18.59 39.25 3.07 NB24-017 >Including* 29.00 36.10 7.10 N/A 13.04 0.05 31.0 18.73 45.25 3.13 NB24-017 Primary 170.00 172.79 2.79 N/A 8.05 0.03 4.1 16.66 12.85 2.98 NB24-018 Entire Hole† 0.00 293.00 293.00 N/A 1.05 0.41 7.1 6.72 4.08 2.94 NB24-018 Primary 46.53 80.63 34.10 N/A 1.71 0.02 3.6 7.47 6.06 2.77 NB24-018 Primary 99.98 179.61 79.63 N/A 2.35 1.09 18.4 7.09 4.70 3.32 NB24-018 Including 125.14 130.20 5.06 N/A 6.17 3.37 53.7 7.35 13.75 3.44 NB24-018 Including 167.50 171.18 3.68 N/A 11.09 3.18 44.4 21.77 15.39 3.76 NB24-019 Entire Hole† 0.00 312.00 312.00 N/A 0.58 0.18 4.2 5.14 2.57 2.94 NB24-019 Primary* 117.00 120.00 3.00 N/A 4.40 0.05 8.7 8.00 4.00 2.80 NB24-019 Primary 207.70 213.53 5.83 N/A 2.14 2.33 31.4 7.66 2.63 3.54 NB24-019 Primary 250.25 261.95 11.70 N/A 1.76 0.51 10.0 7.74 3.86 3.64 NB24-019 Primary 272.15 275.68 3.53 N/A 4.31 0.35 11.1 11.36 15.68 2.91 NB24-020 Entire Hole† 0.00 377.00 377.00 N/A 1.16 0.05 2.6 4.53 4.23 3.02 NB24-020 Primary 49.3 51.10 1.80 N/A 7.74 0.01 9.3 11.34 17.50 3.01 NB24-020 Primary 71.78 117.42 45.64 N/A 3.04 0.01 3.6 8.33 7.35 3.30 NB24-020 Including 91.00 96.28 5.28 N/A 9.37 0.03 8.9 13.21 19.45 3.43 NB24-020 Primary 187.25 195.48 8.23 N/A 3.71 0.01 5.4 3.59 13.64 2.81 NB24-020 Primary* 233.20 253.21 20.01 N/A 7.03 0.03 9.2 7.82 27.75 2.93 NB24-020 Including 244.00 253.21 9.21 N/A 12.56 0.05 16.1 8.19 50.10 2.97 NB24-020 Primary 315.36 324.00 8.64 N/A 1.67 0.16 7.6 7.58 6.11 3.47 NB24-020 Primary 368.1 372.00 3.90 N/A 2.41 2.10 27.9 4.83 6.40 3.44 NB24-026 Entire Hole† 0.00 256.00 256.00 N/A 1.04 0.03 2.6 4.71 4.59 2.95 NB24-026 Primary 52.00 76.00 24.00 N/A 4.31 0.03 7.4 6.12 7.54 3.90 NB24-026 Including 62.00 74.69 12.69 N/A 5.72 0.03 9.3 5.55 8.64 4.28 NB24-026 Primary 194.34 208.37 14.03 N/A 3.42 0.28 9.5 5.47 15.27 3.23 NB24-026 Primary 237.5 240.75 3.25 N/A 10.90 0.17 25.4 7.42 32.14 3.10 NB24-027 Entire Hole† 0.00 368.60 368.60 N/A 0.82 0.01 1.8 5.16 3.76 2.83 NB24-027 Primary 179.05 224.50 45.45 N/A 3.18 0.02 5.8 6.76 4.48 3.02 NB24-027 Including 213.00 223.07 10.07 N/A 6.13 0.03 9.5 9.57 7.51 3.25 NB24-027 Primary 282.00 292.00 10.00 N/A 7.81 0.01 5.2 8.70 32.90 2.75 NB24-027 Primary* 343.00 347.00 4.00 N/A 7.36 0.02 28.6 16.60 19.61 2.87 NB24-028 Entire Hole† 0.00 479.00 479.00 N/A 0.51 0.02 1.9 4.51 2.02 2.87 NB24-028 Primary 259.75 297.50 37.75 N/A 3.03 0.07 8.2 5.34 5.95 3.03 NB24-028 Including 276.04 291.50 15.46 N/A 4.48 0.09 11.8 5.91 6.67 3.34 NB24-028 Primary 374.98 379.17 4.19 N/A 3.89 0.06 7.1 3.20 2.37 4.13 NB24-028 Primary 437.58 451.53 13.95 N/A 2.09 0.05 5.1 10.52 5.78 3.11 NB24-029 Entire Hole† 0.00 250.00 250.00 N/A 1.02 0.04 3.0 5.60 2.93 3.00 NB24-029 Primary 34.25 39.65 5.40 N/A 2.25 0.01 2.1 6.81 5.21 3.43 NB24-029 Primary 158.98 178.12 19.14 N/A 6.74 0.10 18.2 13.04 9.41 3.44 NB24-029 Including 168.00 177.55 9.55 N/A 9.57 0.10 23.7 12.51 9.75 3.86 NB24-029 >Including 172.45 176.88 4.43 N/A 12.56 0.09 29.1 15.19 11.09 4.14 NB24-030 Entire Hole† 0.00 310.00 310.00 N/A 0.61 0.03 2.2 4.48 2.23 3.09 NB24-030 Primary* 79.00 86.00 7.00 N/A 4.54 0.05 9.1 8.47 8.30 3.72 NB24-030 Primary 102.13 105.54 3.41 N/A 3.50 0.02 5.2 8.86 6.53 3.61 NB24-030 Primary 207.50 214.20 6.70 N/A 4.55 0.01 4.4 5.11 14.69 2.88 NB24-030 Primary 241.00 245.50 4.50 N/A 3.55 0.01 2.8 4.01 12.08 2.89 NB24-031 Entire Hole† 0.00 373.00 373.00 N/A 0.72 0.05 3.7 4.07 2.15 3.11 NB24-031 Primary 68.82 71.05 2.23 N/A 7.01 0.14 18.5 5.05 0.05 3.81 NB24-031 Primary 112.12 113.45 1.33 N/A 10.76 0.22 27.4 6.23 0.05 4.07 NB24-031 Primary 150.55 199.55 49.00 N/A 3.08 0.01 3.8 6.37 11.99 2.84 NB24-032 Entire Hole† 0.00 451.30 451.30 N/A 0.42 0.00 1.0 4.30 2.78 2.75 NB24-032 Primary 178.10 185.20 7.10 N/A 2.95 0.02 4.3 6.51 3.97 2.96 NB24-032 Primary 198.23 213.70 15.47 N/A 3.88 0.02 6.7 7.97 6.80 3.00 NB24-032 Primary 361.05 388.23 27.18 N/A 2.86 0.01 3.7 5.48 8.71 2.80

† Entire hole intervals contain large continuous sections of very low grade or not mineralized material (below 1.41% zinc) intersections of continuous higher-grade material (>1.41% zinc) are listed as Primary and Included intervals and represent mineralized material.

‡ See "Data Verification" for a description of true width calculations

* Denotes intercepts with recovery below 85%

Table 2: 2024 Drilling Summary

Hole ID Length (m) Target Significant Intersection Type NB24-001 685 Boundary Results Disclosed September 24, 2024 Step Out NB24-002 138 Popcorn Results Disclosed October 8, 2024 Exploration NB24-003 150 Popcorn Results Disclosed October 8, 2024 Exploration NB24-004 147 Popcorn Results Disclosed October 8, 2024 Exploration NB24-005 141 Popcorn Results Disclosed October 4, 2024 Exploration NB24-006 331 Boundary Results Disclosed October 30, 2024 Step Out/ Infill NB24-007 236 Popcorn Results Disclosed October 8, 2024 Exploration NB24-008 826 Boundary Results Disclosed September 24, 2024 Step Out NB24-009 328 Popcorn Results Disclosed October 8, 2024 Exploration NB24-010 125 Boundary Results Disclosed October 30, 2024 Step Out/ Infill NB24-011 300 Boundary Results Disclosed October 30, 2024 Step Out/ Infill NB24-012 337 Popcorn Results Disclosed October 8, 2024 Exploration NB24-013 252 Boundary Vein and Breccia Mineralization and Narrow Zone Encountered Step Out/ Infill NB24-014 445 Boundary Results Disclosed October 30, 2024 Step Out/ Infill NB24-015 315 Boundary Vein and Breccia Mineralization and Narrow Zone Encountered Step Out/ Infill NB24-016 117 Boundary Vein and Breccia Mineralization Step Out/ Infill NB24-017 230 Boundary Vein and Breccia Mineralization Step Out/ Infill NB24-018 293 Boundary Vein and Breccia Mineralization Step Out/ Infill NB24-019 312 Boundary Vein and Breccia Mineralization Step Out NB24-020 377 Boundary Vein and Breccia Mineralization Step Out NB24-021 302 Boundary Results Disclosed October 30, 2024 Step Out/ Infill NB24-022 289 Boundary Results Disclosed October 30, 2024 Step Out/ Infill NB24-023 229 Boundary Results Disclosed October 30, 2024 Step Out/ Infill NB24-024 682 Boundary Results Disclosed October 30, 2024 Step Out NB24-025 31 Boundary Abandoned Step Out NB24-026 256 Boundary Vein and Breccia Mineralization Step Out NB24-027 368.6 Boundary Vein and Breccia Mineralization Step Out NB24-028 479 Boundary Vein and Breccia Mineralization Step Out NB24-029 250 Boundary Vein and Breccia Mineralization Step Out/ Infill NB24-030 310 Boundary Vein and Breccia Mineralization Step Out NB24-031 373 Boundary Vein and Breccia Mineralization Step Out/ Infill NB24-032 451.3 Boundary Vein and Breccia Mineralization Step Out JS24-001 359 JASON Results Disclosed November 28, 2024 Step Out JS24-002 365 JASON Results Disclosed November 28, 2024 Step Out TS24-001 764 TOM Results Disclosed November 28, 2024 Step Out TS24-001D1 753 TOM Results Disclosed November 28, 2024 Step Out TS24-001D2 432.16 TOM Results Disclosed November 28, 2024 Step Out TS24-001D3 684 TOM Results Disclosed November 28, 2024 Step Out TS24-001D4 714 TOM Results Disclosed November 28, 2024 Step Out MP24-001 367 Start Zone No Significant Mineralization Encountered Exploration MP24-002 273 Start Zone No Significant Mineralization Encountered Exploration MP24-003 265 Start Zone No Significant Mineralization Encountered Exploration MP24-004 281 Target J No Significant Mineralization Encountered Exploration MP24-005 255 Round Mountain No Significant Mineralization Encountered Exploration MP24-006 345 Target S No Significant Mineralization Encountered Exploration MP24-007 385 Target S No Significant Mineralization Encountered Exploration MP24-008 354 Target S No Significant Mineralization Encountered Exploration MP24-009 422 Target S No Significant Mineralization Encountered Exploration

Table 3: Drill Hole Collar Information

Drillhole Zone Length (m) Easting Northing Elevation (m.s.l) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) JS24-001 JASON 359 436717 7002311 1182 208.66 -75.28 JS24-002 JASON 365 436606 7002682 1273 000.32 -76.24 MP24-001 Start Zone 370 433635 7005052 1547 200.88 -49.26 MP24-002 Start Zone 274 433868 7005005 1593 200.00 -54.59 MP24-003 Start Zone 265 433868 7005005 1593 199.31 -65.29 MP24-004 Target J 281.4 434908 7003500 1315 204.72 -55.82 MP24-005 Round Mountain 255 434902 7002678 1442 023.29 -60.35 MP24-006 Target S 345 435576 7001154 1216 048.84 -55.30 MP24-007 Target S 385 435561 7001001 1208 047.03 -55.13 MP24-008 Target S 361 435561 7001001 1208 049.97 -75.31 MP24-009 Target S 422 435820 7000817 1183 023.58 -65.46 NB24-001 Boundary 685 422106 7010813 1274 197.76 -68.95 NB24-002 Popcorn 138 423367 7010711 1225 207.05 -49.69 NB24-003 Popcorn 150 423367 7010711 1225 210.60 -80.11 NB24-004 Popcorn 147 423485 7010680 1224 206.58 -49.73 NB24-005 Popcorn 141 423485 7010680 1224 207.51 -79.50 NB24-006 Boundary 331 422263 7010490 1188 208.61 -59.98 NB24-007 Popcorn 236 423328 7010756 1242 212.24 -53.35 NB24-008 Boundary 826 422106 7010814 1274 196.43 -81.81 NB24-009 Popcorn 327 423328 7010756 1242 214.34 -70.84 NB24-010 Boundary 125 422262 7010489 1187 208.61 -44.99 NB24-011 Boundary 300 422262 7010490 1187 210.09 -49.88 NB24-012 Popcorn 337 423472 7010768 1234 209.66 -62.90 NB24-013 Boundary 252 422362 7010394 1154 210.91 -51.14 NB24-014 Boundary 445 422015 7010360 1153 027.80 -56.60 NB24-015 Boundary 315 422363 7010394 1154 205.77 -65.98 NB24-016 Boundary 117 422501 7010306 1137 205.66 -53.02 NB24-017 Boundary 230 422416 7010364 1147 207.01 -50.09 NB24-018 Boundary 293 422416 7010364 1147 208.69 -67.04 NB24-019 Boundary 312 422416 7010364 1147 209.69 -75.71 NB24-020 Boundary 377 422657 7010403 1162 210.97 -57.89 NB24-021 Boundary 302 422187 7010527 1195 210.26 -80.00 NB24-022 Boundary 289 422186 7010526 1195 207.70 -64.88 NB24-023 Boundary 229 422186 7010526 1196 208.96 -49.65 NB24-024 Boundary 682 422205 7010758 1264 204.43 -69.33 NB24-026 Boundary 256 422582 7010367 1155 208.81 -55.18 NB24-027 Boundary 368.6 422607 7010579 1205 203.89 -60.15 NB24-028 Boundary 479 421817 7010400 1168 027.18 -68.94 NB24-029 Boundary 250 422500 7010402 1157 207.63 -50.19 NB24-030 Boundary 310 422605 7010439 1164 205.43 -58.25 NB24-031 Boundary 373 422500 7010403 1158 209.90 -75.23 NB24-032 Boundary 451.3 422607 7010579 1205 202.13 -74.59 TS24-001 TOM 764 442356 7003129 1746 352.08 -81.26 TS24-001D1 TOM 753 442356 7003129 1746 352.08 -81.26 TS24-001D2 TOM 432.16 442356 7003129 1746 352.08 -81.26 TS24-001D3 TOM 684 442356 7003129 1746 352.08 -81.26 TS24-001D4 TOM 714 442356 7003129 1746 352.08 -81.26 TS24-002 TOM 624 442287 7003211 1739 325.06 -84.78

Coordinates listed in NAD83 UTM Zone 9N.

