Independent Testing Illustrates Bitdefender's Excellence in Preventing Malware and Other Threats in Corporate Environments

Bitdefender, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced its exceptional performance in the AV-Comparatives Business Security Test earning a prestigious Approved Business Product Award. Bitdefender emerged as the only cybersecurity vendor (out of 17 participants) to achieve a 100% protection rate, blocking all 483 test cases during evaluations. Additionally, the company attained a near-perfect (98.8%) score for protecting systems against infection by malicious files before, during, or after execution.

AV-Comparatives evaluated Bitdefender GravityZone Platform, a unified security and risk analytics platform that provides advanced endpoint protection including Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and cloud security for physical, virtual, and multi-cloud environments. GravityZone delivers deep security context to detections and offers a direct path to the company's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

AV-Comparatives testing was conducted in three distinct areas including Real-World Protection, Malware Protection, and Performance and took place over a four-month period. Tests simulated online malware attacks a typical business user may face, scenarios of pre-existing malware on disks or entry via local area network or removable devices, and cybersecurity solutions' impact to system performance. In addition, to each of the protection tests, AV-Comparatives conducted a False-Positives Testto assess whether any products falsely identify legitimate software as harmful.

While Bitdefender attained the highest score of all participating vendors in the Real-World Protection Test in blocking simulated online malware attacks and was near perfect at stopping malware all at major phases of execution with low false positives, GravityZone also earned the highest rating of "Very Fast" in critical areas of system performance around copying, application installation, web browsing and more.

"For several years, Bitdefender has consistently demonstrated exceptional capabilities in stopping threats before they cause serious harm, all while maintaining minimal impact on system performance during our tests," said AV-Comparatives' founder and CEO Andreas Clementi. "We subject all participating vendor solutions to rigorous evaluations that replicate techniques and malware used by cybercriminals in the wild. Products that perform well are a good indication of their effectiveness in real-world applications."

In addition to the AV-Comparatives Business Security Test, Bitdefender has earned several recent recognitions for its endpoint security solutions, including:

Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms - Bitdefender was evaluated and named a Visionary for endpoint protection based on its completeness of vision, market understanding, innovation, and geographic strategy.

Strategic Leader in AV-Comparatives' CyberRisk Quadrant - Bitdefender was recognized for exceptional performance in 50 multi-staged attack scenarios mimicking real-world threats in a simulated 5,000-endpoint environment.

Customers' Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms - Bitdefender was honored for exceptional customer satisfaction in the EMEA region based on real-world deployments, direct customer feedback, and support quality.

"Cyberattacks are becoming more frequent as the attack surface expands, increasing risks for businesses across all industries," said Dragos Gavrilut, vice president of threat research at Bitdefender. "Our achievements in the latest AV-Comparatives tests, including a perfect protection rate score for the fifth consecutive Business Security Test, demonstrates our relentless commitment to stopping malware and other threats at the door. This focus is what continues to set Bitdefender apart."

To learn more about the AV-Comparatives Business Security Test including methodologies and results visit here.

