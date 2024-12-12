GAT Sport Unveils Nitraflex SPORT: The Next Evolution in Pre-Workout Power, Now Banned Substance-Tested and Certified by Informed Sport

GAT Sport®, a trailblazer in sports nutrition, is thrilled to announce the launch of Nitraflex® SPORT. Certified with Informed Sport, safer for athletes and available in three irresistible flavors: Blue Raspberry, Fruit Punch, and Grape Cotton Candy. Nitraflex® SPORT is here to elevate workout experiences for athletes of all levels.

With its clinically dosed ingredients and Informed Sport certification, Nitraflex® SPORT is safer for athletes and designed for all fitness enthusiasts who demand high performance without the worry of banned substances. This powerful pre-workout enables users to push through their toughest sessions, exemplifying the brand's mantra to COMPETE HARDER®.

Nitraflex® SPORT is now available on GATsport.com and Amazon, with plans to expand into global food, drug, and mass retail channels, making it accessible to athletes worldwide.

Nitraflex® SPORT includes cutting-edge ingredients, carefully chosen to deliver explosive energy, increased focus, enhanced hydration, and intense muscle performance. This updated formula redefines the pre-workout experience, making it a perfect choice for all athletes aiming for the next level.

"With the launch of Nitraflex® SPORT, we're giving athletes a pre-workout that truly raises the bar for intense training," says Charles Moser, CEO of GAT Sport. "Our mission was to create something exceptional with clinically dosed ingredients tested by the trusted Informed Sport programme so athletes and fitness enthusiasts can push to their max without worrying about banned substances. Nitraflex® SPORT isn't just a pre-workout; it's the ultimate tool to help you COMPETE HARDER® and go further than ever. We're excited to launch it on GATsport.com and Amazon, with plans to make it available globally so athletes everywhere can experience the power of Nitraflex® SPORT."

The demand for high-performance, certified supplements is at an all-time high. Informed Sport certified is a mark of quality and assurance for consumers and athletes from grassroots to elite. Nitraflex® SPORT is poised to exceed the expectations of those athletes with its trademarked and patented ingredients, including SuperSodium, and DopaPhen technology.

As Nitraflex® SPORT makes its debut, GAT Sport® solidifies its reputation as a leader in sports nutrition, ensuring that athletes and fitness enthusiasts have access to safe, effective, and certified pre-workout solutions. This now opens the Nitraflex® brand to all military, first responders, educators, and athletes that have the need for banned substance tested supplements.

Purchase Nitraflex® SPORT by visiting www.amazon.com or www.gatsport.com

About GAT Sport®

Since 1997, GAT Sport® has set the standard in sports nutrition. Trusted by professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts worldwide, GAT Sport® products are created with the highest quality ingredients, grounded in science, and manufactured to meet Certified Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) standards with now some carry the Informed Choice Sport certification as well. Available in over 7,500 retail locations in the U.S. and nearly 60 countries, GAT Sport® remains a global leader in sports performance supplements.

About NITRAFLEX®

For nearly two decades, NITRAFLEX® has been a trusted partner for athletes and fitness enthusiasts in the pursuit of achieving the ultimate performance and training excellence. Our extensive product line helps drive performance levels to surpass limits in the gym, the boardroom, or life's challenges. NITRAFLEX's commitment to quality is reflected in our stringent processes. Our nutritional supplements are manufactured in FDA-inspected, state-of-the-art facilities, meet Certified Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) standards, and are tested in-house and by third-party laboratories for quality and purity. Every step, from raw material selection to final product testing, is meticulously controlled by our Quality Assurance professionals. Our cutting-edge formulas fuel both body and motivation, ensuring you train, grow, repair, and recover effectively. Join us in the pursuit of excellence and find out more information at https://gatsport.com/.

