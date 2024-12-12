Investments in battery storage within Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM) are increasingly profitable due to higher power price volatility and changing market dynamics, according to the latest report by Wood Mackenzie. Going forward, four-hour storage systems are projected to have fastest return on investment. From ESS News Australia's massive pipeline of battery energy storage projects is looking at improved profitability after years of uncertainty, with four-hour battery energy storage systems in some part of the NEM boasting a projected internal rate of return of up to 15%. These ...

