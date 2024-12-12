Auri Inc: Auri Coins to Launch in Europe

Auri to Introduce AU tokens to Europe

AURI Inc. is excited to announce that it will launch its Crypto Coins all throughout Europe!

AURI Inc. (OTC PINK:AURI) (the Company) announces a definitive collaboration with the country of Moldova, an EU friendly nation, to launch the company's crypto coins and tokens all throughout Europe.

Edward Vakser, AURI's CEO is quoted as saying, "This is an opportunity that we have been working on for several years. It is the perfect market, and the perfect time to launch in Europe, who's regulations are currently much more open than those in the USA. Moldova alone has signaled publicly that they have a desire to make crypto currency take the place of their own national exchange medium. We are excited to bring this new opportunity to add tremendous value to our shareholders. There are currently over 750 million people that this collaboration can reach, that will be exposed to AURI's crypto coins and NFT's".

Currently AURI has coins backed by assets such as rare art, and the company recently has announced plans to launch AU AURI, a crypto currency backed by Gold. Plans are also in motion to add additional coins backed by other rare and precious metals.

AURI crypto coins are listed on the Salavi global exchange.

About Auri Inc.

AURI Inc. as good as gold! The Company was formed by a group of investors whose talents and interests were based in Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Intellectual Properties Development, and acquisitions, as well as oil and gas and real-estate investments. The company launched its own Crypto Currency, www.Auritoken.io and has licensed its Art Inventory at nft/blackdracos.com. The management is based around seasoned corporate officers, directors and consultants who are experienced in management and mergers/acquisitions of multimillion dollar companies. The company's plan and concept were developed and based around a plan of acquiring and developing High End Art and Reproductions, backed by AURI Gold Crypto Currency, focusing AURI INC to become a Publisher and Licensor as well as NFT developer. Then, retaining the duplication and reproduction rights, on an exclusive basis, in order to sell and distribute the products worldwide. The company and management believe that they can create, sustain and grow one of the largest art publishing companies in the world. AURI Inc., also owns a "wholly owned subsidiary": EVAP Inc. Evap Inc. has patent pending technology to assist with one of the biggest issues in the oil and gas industry, "PRODUCED WATER". The technology can take produced saltwater and turn it into a steam cleaner than most cities tap water by removing most of the metals and suspended solids.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Press Contact info:

auriincpr@gmail.com

+1 214-418-6940

Twitter: @AURI_OTC

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/auri-inc/

Token Website: www.auritoken.io

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057444009513

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@auri_otc?_t=8deaRcgzNs6&_r=1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AURI_OTC

AURI Gold coin Auri Inc crypto page AU coin back

