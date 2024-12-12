BioLargo, Inc. CEO Dennis P. Calvert Appointed to U.S. Department of Commerce Environmental Technologies Trade Advisory Committee

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve tough environmental and cleantech challenges, announced that its President and CEO Dennis P. Calvert has been appointed by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to serve on the Environmental Technologies Trade Advisory Committee (ETTAC).

The ETTAC is a U.S. Department of Commerce committee that serves as an advisory body to the Environmental Trade Working Group (ETWG) of the Trade Promotion Coordinating Committee (TPCC), reporting through the Secretary of Commerce in her capacity as Chair of the TPCC, on trade policies and programs affecting the U.S. environmental technology industry, including programs to promote export of environmental technologies and services. ETTAC members are selected from industry-leading companies across sectors including water and wastewater treatment, air quality control, and solid waste management and recycling. Learn more at https://www.trade.gov/ettac.

On December 11, 2024, the Department of Commerce issued a press release announcing the ETTAC committee appointments for the 2024-2026 term: https://www.commerce.gov/news/press-releases/2024/12/us-secretary-commerce-appoints-new-advisors-environmental-technologies

"The U.S. environmental technologies sector represents $432 billion in revenue and employs 1.8 million American workers - making it a vital industry for driving innovation and positioning the United States as a global leader in environmental technologies," said Secretary Raimondo. "I look forward to receiving the committee's recommendations on approaches for how the Department can continue supporting the competitiveness of American environmental technologies."

Mr. Calvert, who will serve a two-year term on the ETTAC, commented, "I am honored to serve the Secretary of Commerce and advocate for programs that foster the expanded use of innovative technologies to safeguard the environment and human health."

He continued, "American innovators lead the world in the development of newer and better environmental technologies to address challenges such as sustainable water treatment targeting emerging contaminants like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Now is the time to promote the export of these technologies around the world to address these global issues."

Learn more about BioLargo's environmental technologies at www.biolargo.com.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

