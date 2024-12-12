Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a visionary in the corporate development sector, today announced that it is in the final stages of preparing for its PCAOB audit. The company is poised to select a qualified auditor in the very near future to conduct this critical review.

Following the completion of the audit, Sibannac plans to become fully reporting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This would mark a significant milestone for the company, transitioning it to a fully reporting status under the SEC regulations, thereby enhancing transparency and investor confidence.

"We are excited to be at this pivotal point in our company's journey," said David Mersky, CEO of Sibannac, Inc. "Securing a PCAOB audit will serve as a testament to our commitment to governance and financial integrity. This step is crucial as we prepare to expand our portfolio through strategic acquisitions across various industries."

Sibannac's business strategy includes acquiring companies in diverse sectors, nurturing these subsidiaries for growth, and eventually spinning them off as independent public entities. This approach not only aims to maximize value for shareholders but also to foster innovation and leadership within each industry segment.

"We see immense potential in leveraging our expertise to guide these companies from acquisition to public offering," added David Mersky. "Our goal is to create a dynamic ecosystem of high-growth companies that can stand on their own while contributing to our overarching mission of creating long-term shareholder value."

The company will announce further details regarding the selection of the auditor and the timeline for the SEC filing as they become available.

About Sibannac, Inc.

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac, Inc. is a growth-oriented company focused on the acquisition, development, and eventual spin-off of businesses across multiple sectors. With a strategic approach to corporate development, Sibannac aims to unlock value and drive innovation across its portfolio.

Sibannac currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products in the consumer packaging goods space. In addition to mainstream supplements, the Company is producing Kratom and Hemp-derived Delta-8/9 THC products for wholesale and retail sales and distribution. The company is vertically integrated, with product design, sales and marketing, all under the Sibannac umbrella. Sibannac has opened its platform to outside clients to offer its marketing and brand-building assets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Campus Co.

