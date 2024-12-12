Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024
ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2024 14:50 Uhr
DuckChain Partners with OKX Wallet to Launch Bridge Odyssey Campaign

Finanznachrichten News

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / DuckChain, the first consumer Layer project built on TON, has officially partnered with OKX Wallet to launch an innovative bridge campaign. The initiative incentivizes bridge operations, aiming to attract a broader user base to the TON ecosystem.

Throughout the campaign, users can complete bridge-related tasks to earn big rewards. Importantly, the DuckChain team has highlighted that participation in this campaign will play a role in determining user's allocation shares in the upcoming TGE.

This partnership between DuckChain and OKX Wallet integrates OKX Wallet's advanced infrastructure with DuckChain's cutting-edge consumer Layer ecosystem. The collaboration enhances blockchain accessibility, enabling users to engage more seamlessly with decentralized platforms. By incentivizing user participation, fostering liquidity creation, and promoting network sustainability, the partnership drives $TON adoption and delivers concrete benefits to its users.

About DuckChain

DuckChain stands as the first non-Ethereum-based chain supported by Arbitrum, bridging the TON, EVM, and BTC ecosystems while providing an efficient development environment for EVM applications. DuckChain has introduced the ISO (Initial Star Offering), a groundbreaking initiative that allows users to convert Telegram Stars into on-chain Stars. This innovation lowers the barrier for Web2 users transitioning to Web3, driving widespread adoption.

Since the launch of the DuckChain mainnet, nearly 50 ecosystem projects have joined the network, offering a prize pool exceeding $1 million and delivering diverse benefits to users. DuckChain's testnet performance has been remarkable, clocking over 2 million daily active MiniApp users, more than 29 million total transactions, and over 1 million paying users.

This partnership further strengthens DuckChain's leadership in the TON ecosystem and the consumer Layer sector, while positioning OKX Wallet as a critical bridge to unlocking new opportunities within the TON ecosystem.

Source link: https://x.com/Duck_Chain/status/1865279480069284133

Soda Lee
https://duckchain.io/
info@duckchain.io

SOURCE: DuckChain



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
