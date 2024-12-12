Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (FSE: 3DOA) (the "Company" or "Telo") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Offering, subject to acceleration.

The Warrants are subject to an acceleration right held by the Company, such that if, at any time after one year after the date of issuance of the Warrants, the share price closes at $0.40 or above for a period of ten consecutive trading days, the Company may, at any time after such an occurrence, give written notice (via news release) to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of notice unless exercised by the holders prior to such date. Upon receipt of such notice, the holders of the Warrants will have 30 days to exercise their Warrants and any Warrants that remain unexercised will expire.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees to eligible arm's length parties. The finder's fees may consist of a cash fee equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering and finder's warrants equal in number to 7% of the Units sold under the Offering. Each finder's warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy nor will there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

About TELO

Telo Genomics Corp. is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, TELO-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds, receipt of TSX-V acceptance, and the payment of finder's fees are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

