Liburdi Dimetrics Launches FirePilot AI Orbital Welding Tool to Address Global Skilled Labor Shortage

Liburdi Dimetrics , a leader in advanced welding solutions, today announced the launch of its ground-breaking FirePilot AI Adaptive Welding System, a significant advancement designed to address the global shortage of skilled welding labor.

According to the American Welding Society (AWS), the United States alone will require 330,000 welding professionals by 2028, underscoring a critical shortage in skilled labor that is mirrored worldwide. With fewer members of the younger generation pursuing careers in skilled welding, industries are seeking innovative solutions to meet escalating demand.

The FirePilot AI Orbital Welding Tool leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence and vision-based machine learning technology, pioneered by the self-driving car industry, to transform welding from a manual, labor-intensive process into a high-tech profession. By utilizing the next generation's strengths in computer skills, FirePilot empowers operators to achieve high-quality welds with enhanced efficiency and precision. Although other AI based welding technologies have been emerging in the market, FirePilot is the first to target 5G orbital welding applications.

"FirePilot represents a pivotal moment in welding technology," said Rob Pistor, Chief Technology Officer at Liburdi Dimetrics. "Our goal is not to replace welders but to augment their capabilities. By automating critical aspects of the welding process, we allow welders to significantly increase output and improve quality, while reducing physical strain and fatigue."

The FirePilot system automatically detects key features of the weld pool, including the shape of the weld pool, electrode position, sidewall position, and wire entry position. Using these parameters, the system can automatically steer the torch through the groove, adjust deposition rates to accommodate changes in groove width, and precisely guide the wire into the weld pool. This level of automation ensures consistent weld quality and reduces the likelihood of human errors.

Industries such as nuclear and petrochemical stand to benefit significantly from FirePilot's capabilities. The tool's ability to deliver precise and consistent welds is critical in applications where safety and reliability are paramount. By combining mechanized welding and AI-powered adaptive technology, these industries can keep pace with future demand and maintain the highest standards of quality.

In addition to enhancing productivity, FirePilot enables companies to digitize and retain specialized welding skills that have traditionally been passed down through hands-on training. This digital retention of expertise reduces training and preparation expenses when new capabilities are required, ensuring that valuable knowledge remains within the organization.

"The adoption of AI in welding is crucial for the industry's future," added Janusz Bialach, Division Manager of Orbital Welding Equipment. "By implementing advanced technology like FirePilot, companies can quickly and efficiently grow their work force while also improving quality. Using FirePilot is like having an expert welder by your side, guiding the process as soon as you initiate the arc."

According to the AWS, the welding industry faces significant challenges due to the shortage of skilled labor, making innovations like FirePilot essential for sustaining growth and meeting global demand.

Liburdi Dimetrics is a leading provider of advanced welding technology and solutions, with a history of innovation spanning over 50 years. The company specializes in developing cutting-edge equipment that enhances productivity, quality, and safety for critical applications across various industries. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer success, Liburdi Dimetrics continues to set new standards in the welding industry.

