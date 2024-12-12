Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Meet Ropet: Your Adorable AI-Powered Robot Pet Companion

Finanznachrichten News

Coming Soon on Kickstarter

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / AI experts robot pet, recently launched their latest creation - a cuddly desktop robot pet blending advanced AI with emotional connection. Designed to brighten any day, Ropet's lifelike interactions and evolving personality make it more than a gadget-it's a companion that builds a friendship with its owner. Ropet's advanced AI enables it to virtually see, hear, touch, express emotions, and speak. It recognizes faces, emotions, and gestures, responding with lifelike reactions. Its gaze follows its owner, and it remembers up to 100 faces, focusing on the people it interacts with the most. Through long-term engagement, Ropet learns to understand and mirror emotions, creating a deeply personal bond. Ropet is available now on Kickstarter. To learn more, visit the crowdfunding campaign HERE.

"Ropet isn't just a robot; it's a companion that connects with you on an emotional level. It brings warmth, fun, and a sense of companionship into your daily life, powered by cutting-edge AI. Ropet is an AI companion that doesn't just react to you but becomes a part of your life, understanding your emotions and responding in ways that are meaningful and real." - Ropet Founder, Jiabin He.

Ropet combines multi-sensory interaction with the charm of a real pet. Its personality evolves based on user interaction, shaping Ropet into a gentle, quirky, or outgoing companion, creating a lifelike and evolving companion experience.

Its soft, plush exterior maintains a lifelike warmth of 37.5°C, while its touch sensors mimic the feel of a real pet. Petting, scratching, or patting Ropet elicits unique reactions, strengthening the bond between user and pet.

Customization is at the heart of Ropet, allowing owners can personalize its appearance with interchangeable masks, outfits, and eye designs. You can also select from a variety of sounds, and expressions, making every interaction and making Ropet truly their own.

Integrated with ChatGPT, Ropet understands natural speech, making conversations seamless. It also interacts with other Ropets, creating a sense of community and social connection among users. Ropet's ability to operate offline ensures consistent companionship. Whether it's dancing to music, reacting to your emotions, or providing comforting warmth, Ropet is designed to enrich life.

The revolutionary blend of AI and interactive companionship made possible by Ropet is truly groundbreaking. It's not just a robot, but a friend that is always there. Ropet is available now with deals and discounts for early adopters. Starting at $169, to learn more, visit the crowdfunding campaign HERE.

Contact Information

Monica Gen
Ropet Marketing
monica@ropet.cc

Kevin Hou
Ropet Marketing
kevin@ropet.cc

.

SOURCE: Ropet



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
