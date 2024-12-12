Kaskaskia College Adopts Advising App by Canyon GBS to Empower Staff and Enhance Operations With Enterprise AI Technology

Kaskaskia College embraces innovation in higher education, implementing Advising App's cutting-edge AI technology to empower staff and improve institutional efficiency. This partnership reflects Kaskaskia's dedication to providing exceptional support for its educators and community of learners.

Canyon GBS is excited to announce its new partnership with Kaskaskia College , which has adopted Advising App , and its enterprise AI advisor. This collaboration aims to put the latest AI powered technology in the hands of staff to support operational tasks, increase productivity, and enhance employee satisfaction.

By leveraging advanced AI technology, Kaskaskia College equips their staff with the solutions they need to deliver exceptional service to students, upholding the institution's mission of educational excellence and innovation. As a trailblazer in adopting scalable and cost-effective AI solutions, Kaskaskia College positions itself as a leader in fostering innovation within higher education.

Joe Licata, Founder and CEO of Canyon GBS, commented, "Kaskaskia College has a long history of serving its students and community with dedication and vision. We are proud to support their efforts by providing affordable, cutting-edge technology that empowers their staff to focus on what truly matters - supporting student success. Advising App's Enterprise AI Advisor is designed by educators for educators, and we are confident it will make a meaningful difference at Kaskaskia."

The Enterprise AI technology in Advising App enables staff to streamline complex processes, create content, draft communications, conduct analyses, and more, all while adhering to the strictest standards of security and privacy in education.

Dr. George Kriss, Kaskaskia College Vice President of Institutional Support and Technology and CIO, shared, "Kaskaskia College is proud to equip our faculty and staff with cutting-edge technology like the Enterprise AI Assistant. This innovative tool provides a safe and secure environment for our team to understand, develop, and utilize AI-driven solutions, enhancing their ability to deliver personalized, efficient, and effective support to our students and community. By embracing this technology, we empower our employees to become creative in using AI assistants while focusing on meaningful work that drives student success and advances our mission of educational excellence while still keeping personal information secure."

For more information about the Advising App and its transformative AI technology, visit https://advising.app/enterprise-ai-assistant .

