BlockFrame Inc. Announces Regulation CF Funding Opportunity

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / BlockFrame Inc. announced the release of a Regulation CF funding campaign which has officially launched, with the support of registered SEC Regulation CF broker Mundial financial group as the FINRA registered intermediary. Interested investors can learn more and participate in this opportunity at www.investinblockframe.com.

As a pioneer in digital trust, data quality, and security, BlockFrame® is transforming the military, energy, and healthcare industries with innovative solutions that align with the top three megatrends identified by leading technology futurists. Our technology fosters sustainability, drives digital transformation, and supports trusted AI, addressing the most pressing technological needs of the future.

CEO, Dr. Gorog says, "BlockFrame's unique product offerings merge blockchain and cybersecurity technology, providing the ability to implement trust between systems-people-and data in a way that has never been possible before. BlockFrame® technology widely applies to many industries, and our patents protect our unique position. Our solutions are a result of my lifelong pursuit of a trusted architecture for security which uses a next gen, no mining, scalable blockchain under the hood for zero-trust architecture capability that has never been fathomed before now."

Engagement with the funding campaign can be done through www.investinblockframe.com or by contacting Mundial Financial for details.

Founded in Year 2017, BlockFrame Inc. a Colorado Company is a trailblazing crypto-cybersecurity startup with an exceptional portfolio of patents protecting their core business assets. The company operated in stealth mode during the IP protection stage and exited stealth mode in May of 2024. The company's mission is to provide humans with computer-age freedom using technology to empower unintrusive enforcement of digital rights.

web: www.investinblockframe.com

Contact: https://www.linkedin.com/in/christopher-gorog/

