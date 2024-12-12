Cellev8 Nutrition Inc.: Cellev8 Nutrition Launches the First GLP1 Support Gummy With Clinically Tested Ingredients

CELLEV8 Launches First Post-GLP-1 Gummy Supplement: "SlimCell" with Clinically Proven Ingredients to Compliment GLP-1

Cellev8 Nutrition Inc., the innovative company behind the groundbreaking Cellev8 brand of patent pending wellness products, proudly announces the launch of "SlimCell" - a revolutionary gummy formulated for post GLP-1 support, maintenance, and comprehensive weight management. While GLP-1 receptor agonist medications like Ozempic, Semaglutide, and Wegovy have transformed the weight loss landscape, SlimCell offers a complementary, all-natural solution to help maintain and enhance results.

"It's crucial to note that SlimCell is not intended to replace GLP-1 medications or providers, says Michael Ferraro CEO and Founder of Cellev8. Instead, Cellev8 Nutrition aims to offer a supportive, natural product with clinically proven ingredients, that works in harmony with these treatments to maintain weight loss, enhance muscle composition, reduce and eliminate cellulite, accelerate hip and waist reduction while boosting the body's natural antioxidant defenses. According to the World Health Organization in 2022 2.5 Billion adults 18 and older were overweight and almost 400 million children and adolescents. The wight loss industry prior to GLP1 products tops $142 billion worldwide growing at over 9.2% CAGR. Our approach allows individuals to maximize their weight loss journey while addressing potential health concerns associated with rapid weight reduction."

Moreover, SlimCell's benefits extend beyond just GLP-1 users. This versatile supplement is designed for anyone seeking an all-natural, clinically tested ingredients product to support their wellness and weight loss goals. "Whether you're looking to lose weight, slim down, support muscle development, or increase your body's antioxidant levels to combat oxidative stress, SlimCell offers a comprehensive solution says Ferraro."

The Science Behind SlimCell

SlimCell's patent pending formulation leverages cutting-edge nutritional science, combining a special composition of SOD B® Dimpless (Superoxide Dismutase), Morosil and clinically tested soluble fibers from corn to support weight management and overall health:

SOD2: The Cellular Protector and Body Sculptor

The special composition of SOD B® in SlimCell is backed by impressive clinical research:

Significant Cellulite Reduction : Clinical studies showed a 9.5% reduction in cellulite after just 28 days, increasing to 11.3% after 56 days.

Rapid and Widespread Efficacy : 71% of subjects experienced cellulite reduction by day 28.

Targeted Action on Subcutaneous Fat : Addresses both fibrosis in connective tissue and fat cell hypertrophy.

Impressive Body Contouring Effects : After 3 months, gluteal folds decreased by 23% and femoral folds by 28% compared to placebo. Waist and hip circumference reductions were accelerated by 46% and 40% respectively.

Improved Adipose Tissue Morphology : Reduced fat cell size and fibrosis by more than 50% compared to the control group.

Enhanced Antioxidant Capacity and Lipolysis: Normalizes antioxidant enzyme expression and restores healthy lipolysis levels.

Morosil: The Natural Weight Management Enhancer

Derived from anthocyanin-rich Moro oranges, Morosil complements the SOD2 blend:

Waist and hip measurements

In one trial, participants who took 400 mg of Morosil daily for 12 weeks saw a significant reduction in their waist and hip measurements.

Body mass index (BMI)

In another trial, participants who took 400 mg of Morosil daily for 12 weeks saw a significant reduction in their BMI.

Weight loss

In one trial, participants who took Morosil daily for 12 weeks saw a 4% reduction in their weight. In another trial, participants who took Morosil daily for six months and reduced their calorie intake saw even more significant weight loss.

Fat mass

In one trial, participants who took Morosil daily for six months saw a significant reduction in their fat mass, including abdominal fat, visceral fat, and subcutaneous fat.

Demonstrates remarkable impact on weight management

Supports sustained weight loss through multiple pathways

Enhances overall metabolic health

The Synergy of SOD B® and GLP-1 Receptors

SlimCell's innovative formulation leverages the powerful interplay between SOD B® and GLP-1 receptors, creating a unique approach to weight management and metabolic health:

Oxidative Stress Reduction: SOD B® helps mitigate oxidative stress in cells expressing GLP-1 receptors, particularly important in pancreatic beta cells. Enhanced GLP-1 Signaling: By reducing cellular oxidative stress, SOD B® may help maintain the integrity and functionality of GLP-1 receptors. Cellular Protection: SOD's antioxidant properties protect cells that express GLP-1 receptors, including those in the pancreas, brain, and gastrointestinal tract. Metabolic Synergy: The combination of SOD and GLP-1 receptor activation creates a synergistic effect on metabolic health. Neuroprotective Effects: Both SOD B® and GLP-1 receptor activation have been shown to have neuroprotective properties.

Patent Pending Delivery Mechanism: The Cellev8 Nutrition Advantage

Cellev8 Nutrition's innovative delivery system sets SlimCell apart:

Optimized Release Technology: Promotes gradual and sustained delivery of active ingredients Enhanced Bioavailability: Assists compounds to bypass harsh gastric environments Hunger Satiation Support: Clinically proven soluble fibers help maintain feelings of fullness when taken daily Metabolic Balance: Supports ongoing metabolic equilibrium for long-term health

This advanced system not only helps feel satiated but actually helps optimize the release of active ingredients for maximum efficacy, potentially leading to more pronounced effects on metabolic pathways and overall health.

Beyond Weight Management: Unlocking SlimCell's Full Potential

Cellev8 Nutrition believes that SlimCell gummies offer even more potential benefits beyond weight management and cellular protection:

Enhanced Immune Function : The synergistic effects of our special SOD B® blend and Morosil may contribute to a more robust immune system.

Amplified Cellular Protection : SlimCell's unique delivery system and formulation may provide even more comprehensive cellular protection across various tissues and organs.

Boosted Natural SOD Production : Regular supplementation with SlimCell could stimulate the body's own production of SOD, creating a self-reinforcing cycle of antioxidant defense.

Increased Natural Antioxidant Output : SlimCell may trigger a cascade effect, enhancing the body's production of other crucial antioxidants.

Potential for Broader Health Applications: The powerful combination of SODB® and Morosil, coupled with our proprietary delivery system, may open doors to applications in areas such as cognitive health, cardiovascular support, and healthy aging.

As Michael Ferraro, Founder and CEO of Cellev8 Nutrition, states, "SlimCell is more than just a post-GLP-1 support product. It's a comprehensive wellness solution designed for anyone looking to achieve their health and fitness goals naturally. Whether you're maintaining weight loss results from GLP1 products, starting a new fitness journey, or simply looking to boost your overall health, SlimCell offers clinically proven ingredients combined with a powerful delivery mechanism to support your efforts."

Cellev8 Nutrition's SlimCell gummy supplement marks an exciting step forward in natural weight management and wellness support, setting a new standard in this rapidly evolving field. It offers a safe, effective, and all-natural option for individuals at any stage of their health journey, from those maintaining GLP-1 treatment results to anyone seeking to improve their overall wellness and body composition.

"As we continue to explore the full potential of SlimCell, Cellev8 Nutrition remains committed to rigorous scientific research and clinical validation. We believe that our innovative approach to harnessing the power of SOD B® and supporting GLP-1 receptor function will lead to groundbreaking discoveries in the field of health and wellness, empowering individuals to take control of their health and vitality."

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

**The information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. The investment strategies mentioned here may not be suitable for everyone. Each investor needs to review an investment strategy for his or her own particular situation before making any investment decision.

