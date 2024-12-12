Foundant+SmartSimple Announce New CEO: Josh Mallamud

Foundant+SmartSimple is delighted to announce the appointment of Josh Mallamud as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Chris Dahl, co-founder and long-time President/CEO of Foundant Technologies, has made the strategic decision to transition leadership of the combined Foundant+SmartSimple organization to a highly experienced SaaS technology executive. This leadership transition reinforces the company's exceptional growth and unwavering commitment to client success. Over the past few years, Foundant and SmartSimple have experienced remarkable growth, further solidifying their position as a leader in purpose-driven technology solutions for the philanthropic sector. The appointment of Josh Mallamud signals the next chapter in driving innovation and delivering even greater value to clients.

"I am thrilled to join such a mission-driven and customer-centric organization that closely aligns with my personal values. From my first interactions, I was inspired by the team's passion, dedication to customers, and shared commitment to creating meaningful impact," said Josh Mallamud, CEO.

Chris Dahl will work closely with Josh during this transition period, ensuring a seamless handover before stepping into a Board position alongside other company co-founders.

"This is not goodbye. I will maintain an ongoing connection to this company and the people that mean so much to me. Foundant+SmartSimple's commitment to client success and meaningful impact remains stronger than ever. I look forward to evolving my role to the Board and supporting Josh as he leads the company into its next phase of growth and innovation," said Chris Dahl.

Josh brings a wealth of leadership experience, including nonprofit board service and a career spanning law, management consulting, entrepreneurship, and SaaS technology. His unique blend of nonprofit and business expertise will be instrumental in continuing to serve clients with excellence.

"Foundant+SmartSimple has an extraordinary culture and values that set it apart, and I'm committed to preserving and enhancing what makes this organization so special. I look forward to building on past successes to deliver even more value to our clients," Josh remarked.

Through the merger of Foundant and SmartSimple, and under Josh's leadership, the two companies will continue to strengthen their combined capacity to offer unparalleled service and support, ensuring client success remains at the forefront of operational focus.

SOURCE: Foundant+SmartSimple

