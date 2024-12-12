Climate First Bank: Ernst & Young Present Dominik Mjartan and Ken LaRoe With Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 Awards

Celebrating Visionary Leadership and Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

Optus Bank and Climate First Bank are proud to announce that two of their visionary leaders have been recognized with the esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Awards. Dominik Mjartan, former CEO and current Vice Chairman of Optus Bank and Founding Director of Climate First Bank, has been awarded the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Southeast Award. Ken LaRoe, CEO and Founder of Climate First Bank, has received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Florida Award.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year® Awards, presented by Ernst & Young (EY), celebrates the achievements of exceptional entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in areas such as innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

Dominik Mjartan has been recognized for his transformative leadership at Optus Bank, where he has driven significant growth and innovation. His commitment to financial inclusion and community development has set a new standard in the banking industry. As Founding Director Climate First Bank, Dominik has also contributed to advancing sustainable banking practices.

Ken LaRoe has been recognized for his pioneering efforts in founding Climate First Bank, the world's first FDIC-insured digital community bank dedicated to combating the climate crisis through sustainable finance. His visionary approach and commitment to environmental stewardship have positioned Climate First Bank as a leader in the values-based banking movement. This is exemplified by the bank's recent recognition as the fastest-growing new bank in the United States since 2009.

"These awards are a testament to their hard work and dedication to making a positive impact on our communities and the environment. We are incredibly proud of Dominik and Ken for their remarkable achievements and well-deserved recognition," said Lex Ford, Bank President at Climate First Bank, "Their leadership and commitment to innovation and sustainability are truly inspiring."

The Entrepreneur Of The Year® Awards program has recognized the endeavors of exceptional entrepreneurs since 1986. The award recipients join an esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, all of whom have made significant contributions to their industries and communities.

About Climate First Bank

Recognized as the fastest-growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values-based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits, and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC.

About Optus Bank

Established in 1921 by visionary and courageous African Americans, Optus Bank is on a mission to empower our customers and communities to build lasting wealth and live better financial lives. With a strong commitment to community empowerment, innovation, and sustainability, Optus Bank offers a full suite of financial services that cater to the unique needs of individuals, businesses, and organizations.

