WeVeel LLC: Introducing the Kind Mind Co.: Introducing Accessible Art Tools for All Abilities

The Kind Mind Co. aims to bring accessibility back into the act of creativity, breaking down barriers for those with physical impairments or disabilities. The debut collection includes a range of tools with unique design elements-such as T-shaped grips, varied size multi-directional handles, extending tool holders and more. With adjustable positioning and straps, lightweight materials and CVI friendly-high visibility colors-every tool is crafted to expand access to making art.

The Kind Mind Co. is officially launching this December with a mission to make art accessible for everyone. A new initiative from WeVeel®, the new product line is focused on creating adaptive art tools for individuals of all motor skill and developmental abilities.

"We believe that everyone has the right to express themselves," says Amy Houser-Curley, Global Creative Director at WeVeel®. "We've consulted with educational experts, artists, and the education community to design tools that meet real needs. Being mission-driven is at the heart of how we create."

Part of the WeVeel® family, which includes kids brands like Scentos® and Yay Hooray!, The Kind Mind Co. benefits from over 15 years of design expertise and industry leadership. The new brand also proudly give back to The Bridge School, a special education institution founded by musicians Neil and Pegi Young, Jim Forderer and educational expert Marilyn Buzolich. The Bridge School's staff provided critical insights during the design process to ensure the products are effective for students and educators.

"At WeVeel, our mission is to spark joy for everyone, and that's why we're committed to serving underserved communities," says Jessica Kubinski, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at WeVeel®. "Creativity is better when it's inclusive. We want to make sure every person, regardless of ability, can experience the fun, freedom, and confidence that comes with self-expression."

The launch of The Kind Mind Co. was inspired by a conversation between lifelong friends Valerie Marderosian, CEO of WeVeel®, and Bridge School board member Paula Blomquist. They discovered a need for adaptive tools when teachers and parents were using makeshift solutions like tape and plumbing equipment to help students engage with art successfully.

"California holds a special place in my heart," says Marderosian. "Working with Paula has been incredibly rewarding, and I'm thrilled to see our partnership with The Bridge School lead to meaningful change. We're excited to be at the forefront of adaptive art tools that can make a difference in people's lives."

Paula Blomquist adds, "At The Bridge School, we have been so fortunate to work with some of the best Occupational Therapists and Assistive Technologists. It's now a dream come true to know that, through WeVeel, their expertise and creativity will reach children worldwide."

The Kind Mind Co. launched on Black Friday (November 29, 2024) and is available on their website, thekindmind.co, on Amazon and through educational distributors School Health and Nasco. Educators, parents, and artists can explore the collection, watch product demonstrations, and join the movement for better access to creative expression for everyone.

SOURCE: WeVeel LLC

