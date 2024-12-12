Punta Pacifica Realty: Panama: The Next Global Hub for Business and Travel

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / A vision over three decades in the making is now captivating international investors, positioning Panama as a premier destination for business and leisure.

The YouTube series A Spotlight to Panama , hosted by Ana Patricia Hassan , is dedicated to showcasing the country's potential. Through weekly interviews with expats, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, the series highlights Panama's unique advantages. In one episode , Marco Antonio Ocando, Director of Marketing, Communications, and Loyalty at Copa Airlines, shared insights into the airline's pivotal role in Panama's transformation into a global hub.

This vision traces back to 1992 when a group of pioneers recognized Panama's strategic geographical position. Today, after 30 years of unwavering development, Panama has emerged as a critical nexus for international mobility, attracting major corporate investments. Copa Airlines has been a cornerstone in this evolution, now connecting Panama to 85 destinations across 32 countries.

What you see today is the result of over three decades of relentless effort to position Panama as the global hub it is today, Ocando remarked during the interview.

A key highlight from the episode was Copa Airlines' innovative Stopover Program , which offers travelers up to seven days in Panama at no additional airfare cost. With seamless routes from major markets like the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia, this program lets travelers enjoy two destinations for the price of one.

A Haven for Global Nomads

Panama also appeals to remote workers and global professionals with its:

State-of-the-art infrastructure and high-speed internet, even in coastal areas.



Multicultural environment , offering a warm, welcoming atmosphere.



Strategic connectivity through Copa Airlines makes it an ideal base for international professionals.

With its growing reputation as a hub for innovation, culture, and opportunity, Panama is on the path to becoming a top destination for global nomads and businesses alike.

