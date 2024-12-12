Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Haven House Luxury Sober Living Nominated for Best Luxury Sober Living 2024 in Los Angeles

Finanznachrichten News

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / Haven House Luxury Sober Living is honored to announce its nomination for the prestigious Best Luxury Sober Living in Los Angeles for 2024 . This acknowledgment reflects Haven House's unwavering dedication to offering a luxury sober living experience tailored to the needs of its residents.

Haven House is renowned for blending structured recovery support with luxury amenities. By providing a safe and nurturing environment, Haven House empowers individuals to focus on their recovery journey while enjoying a standard of living that promotes comfort and dignity.

"Our mission has always been to create a space where residents feel supported and valued," said Haven House CEO Jeremy Stanton. "This nomination affirms our commitment to offering a luxury sober living experience that fosters growth and long-term success."

From well-designed spaces to personalized recovery plans, Haven House stands out as a beacon of hope for those seeking a fresh start. It emphasizes accountability, community, and wellness, creating a setting where residents can confidently rebuild their lives.

This honor by SMDP places Haven House at the forefront of luxury recovery housing in Los Angeles, further cementing its reputation for excellence.

About Haven House Sober Living

Haven House Sober Living is a respected leader in recovery services in Los Angeles. Known for its holistic approach, Haven House provides specialized programs that support individuals on their journey to overcoming addiction and building meaningful, purpose-driven lives.

For more information, please visit www.havenhousesoberliving.com.

Contact:
Jeremy Stanton
CEO
Haven House Sober Living
424-667-5067
https://havenhousesoberliving.com/

Contact Information

Natalie Simpson
Marketing Manager
info@tower25.com
310-817-0072

.

SOURCE: Haven House Luxury Sober Living



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.