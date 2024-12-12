Most Impactful's Research Highlights the Top 100 Capital Market Firms Implementing AI

Report recognizes prominent North American investment banks, asset managers, and exchanges deploying AI to deliver better results to stakeholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / Most Impactful , a groundbreaking research initiative, announced the findings of its report, Most Impactful Capital Markets: AI . The study honors the top 100 firms in North America leveraging traditional and generative AI-making a difference to their network of customers, employees and partners. Through an objective, multi-pronged approach based on publicly available data, these companies were evaluated on how they go beyond the hype cycle to adopt cutting-edge technology to deliver better results and positively impact varied stakeholders.

Most Impactful is issuing a free research report at www.thefr.com/capital-markets-research-report , which includes a high-level overview of the findings, as well as an exclusive, paid version that will also be available online. The exclusive report provides an in-depth analysis of the most popular AI features and provides a detailed assessment of the relative commitment of capital market firms to AI.

"AI's growing role in capital markets signals an evolutionary shift in how these firms operate," said Dan Latimore, Chief Research Officer of Most Impactful. "Our research highlights a spectrum of strategies, which show that the top institutions are committed to investing in the tools and talent needed to successfully execute AI initiatives. Those making these investments will continue to be at the forefront of innovation, which is progressing at a breakneck pace, and remain trailblazers among competitors."

The key findings of the Most Impactful Capital Markets: AI report reveal a significant gap between AI investments and public recognition, driven by delays in announcements and widespread adoption. The research categorizes North American capital markets firms into four distinct AI commitment groups: AI Titans, AI Champions, AI Trailblazers, and Digital First firms. Each group showcases unique strategies and varying levels of AI adoption:

AI Titans make substantial AI and machine learning (ML) investments in absolute terms. They lead with a large workforce and strong partnerships with global tech leaders, focusing on cutting-edge AI/ML initiatives, including advanced risk management, customer personalization, and foundational projects with substantial ROI. Some are beginning to actively quantify the results of their investments.

AI Champions allocate a significant proportion of their technology budgets to AI/ML, focusing on proven applications like fraud detection, risk management, and data analysis. They actively collaborate with established AI tech firms to enhance their capabilities and drive high-ROI projects.

AI Trailblazers strategically deploy AI with limited resources to achieve targeted outcomes such as improving risk management and optimizing trading strategies. They adopt innovative approaches to AI implementation and recruit strategically to strengthen their capabilities in these areas.

Digital First firms leverage modern tech stacks and clean data to automate core processes like portfolio construction and rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, and personalized credit insights. This approach provides cost-effective insights to customers and employees.

"Security is the foundation of an exceptional online experience. But the digital world is evolving, and that means more sophisticated threats. For capital market firms, this is no longer just an IT issue-it's now a board-level priority. To stay ahead of increasingly innovative fraudsters, businesses need advanced solutions that protect and build trust with their customers. It's about empowering and enabling all stakeholders to thrive in a secure online world," explains Rodger Desai, founder and CEO of Prove Identity , whose company supported the report.

To compile the report, Most Impactful analyzed North American capital markets firms' AI and machine learning commitments across six key dimensions: Spending; Initiatives in Production; Vendor Relationships; Patents Filed; Executive Commitment; and Human Capital. Firms were evaluated based on their absolute and relative AI investments, the breadth and impact of their AI initiatives, partnerships with AI/ML technology vendors, and the presence of AI-focused leadership and skilled workforces.

This report follows the Most Impactful Banks: AI report published in October and the Most Impactful Insurance: AI published in early December.

To download the report, visit www.thefr.com/capital-markets-research-report .

About Most Impactful

Most Impactful is a proprietary research initiative measuring business effectiveness of firms in the financial services ecosystem.

Our initial series of reports focuses on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in banking, capital markets and insurance.

Taking a 360-degree view from customers, vendors, and the banks and insurance leaders themselves, we have identified those leading the charge in implementing AI - and look at the areas where operators are looking to realize the greatest Return on AI Investment (ROAI).

Our comprehensive approach will showcase and honor industry players and provide them with a standard to measure themselves against their peers.

Most Impactful is a research initiative brought to you by The Financial Revolutionist , a leading destination for fintech insights, analysis, and data.

For more information, visit: www.themostimpactful.com .

