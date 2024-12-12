Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024
12.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
Company: Diplomatic Trade Ltd Announces the Launch of the Diplomatic Trade Council on Africa: A New Era of Economic Collaboration Begins in Rabat, Morocco

RABAT, MOROCCO and EAST NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / After a decade and a half of dedicated work in the field of public diplomacy and nation-building, Diplomatic Trade Ltd is thrilled to announce the establishment of the Diplomatic Trade Council on Africa (DTCA). This innovative platform aims to enhance trade relations, foster diplomatic ties, and conduct strategic research on economic developments across the African continent. The official launch ceremony will take place in Rabat at Venue & date to be announced, bringing together prominent leaders, business executives, and scholars from North Africa and beyond.

Under the visionary leadership of Chairman and CEO Dr. Benjamin Ballout, the DTCA seeks to fulfill the interests and aspirations of North African countries and the wider African community. Dr. Ballout is joined by an esteemed coalition of allied partners, including prominent individuals, global companies, bankers, retired politicians, diplomats, and security experts, all committed to driving economic growth and development in Africa.

"The Diplomatic Trade Council on Africa represents a transformative step forward in our ongoing mission to promote collaboration and sustainable development across the continent," said Dr. Ballout. "With the support of our distinguished partners, we are poised to empower African nations through strategic research, capacity building, and enhanced diplomatic engagement."

### Key Objectives of the DTCA:

- Foster Economic Cooperation: Strengthen trade relations and investment partnerships among African nations and with the global community.

- Conduct Strategic Research: Provide in-depth analysis on economic developments, trade policies, and emerging markets in Africa.

- Enhance Capacity Building: Equip policymakers and entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in an increasingly competitive global economy.

- Facilitate Networking Opportunities: Create a dynamic platform for dialogue and collaboration among government officials, businesses, and civil society.

The launch event will feature keynote addresses from distinguished leaders, panel discussions on pressing economic issues, and invaluable networking opportunities. Attendees will include representatives from various African governments, industry leaders, academic experts, and international organizations.

"With the establishment of this council, we aim to build bridges between nations and sectors, fostering collaboration that transcends borders," added Dr. Ballout. "Together, we will drive Africa's economic narrative and ensure the continent's voice is heard on the global stage."

As the DTCA embarks on this exciting journey, it invites all stakeholders-from governments to businesses and civil society-to join in shaping a prosperous future for Africa. Together, we can harness the continent's unique resources, talent, and innovation.

### For Media Inquiries:

For more information about the Diplomatic Trade Council on Africa, please contact Ms. Salma Hossam at info@diplomatictrade.com

Join us as we launch a new era of economic collaboration-together, we can make history!

### END ###

Contact Information

benjamin ballout
chairman
benjamin.ballout@diplomatictrade.com
+17187097099

Ms. salma Hossam
Executive Assitant
info@diplomatictrade.com



