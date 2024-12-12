Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - Dayco is introducing a new 97mm wide 11mm blower belt for Top Fuel cars at this week's Performance Racing Industry show in Indianapolis, and Kalitta Motorsports is its exclusive trackside distributor, the team announced today. The 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series begins March 7-9, 2025, at the NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla.

Kalitta Motorsports will distribute Dayco's new 97mm wide blower belt in addition to the existing Dayco 84mm wide 11mm blower belt that's been used on the team's Funny Cars as part of their partnership agreement, which commenced prior to the 2024 season. Dayco and Team Kalitta have worked together over the past year to expand the Dayco blower belt line, in an effort to provide more coverage for vehicles with different engine and fuel specifications.

The Dayco 11mm blower belt line is specially engineered for Top Fuel and Funny Cars with nitromethane engines. Featuring a hybrid carbon cord encapsulated in custom rubber compounds and patented low friction PTFE tooth fabric, the belt offers one of the highest load ratings in racing and has helped numerous teams cross the finish line first. That success is due in large part to the Dayco team's utilization of real-world track data to enhance its belt designs. Additional information about Dayco's commitment to motorsports is available here.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Kalitta Motorsports for the 2025 season and beyond," said Dayco Marketing Programs Manager Dipesh Maniar. "When we kicked off our relationship in 2024 installing Dayco 11mm belts on Kalitta's Funny Cars, we knew we wanted to add another belt for the Top Fuel class. For the last year, we've worked with our partners at Kalitta to design this new 97mm wide belt - it is a great addition to the product line, and we look forward to seeing how it performs and complements our existing racing products."

"We really enjoyed working with Dayco on this project, and it's great to see this new belt ready for competition," General Manager Chad Head said. "We are so happy to work with a Detroit-based company like ours, and we can't wait to run this new belt on our Top Fuel cars. We only want the best components for our race cars, and this new Dayco belt definitely fits in that category. J.R. Todd's DHL GR Supra team used Dayco belts this past season, and we look forward to Doug Kalitta's Mac Tools team and Shawn Langdon's Kalitta Air Careers team having access to this great product in 2025. We're also honored to be Dayco's official NHRA trackside distribution partner so we can share this great new product with the other nitro teams in NHRA competition because reliability benefits the entire sport."

J.R. Todd's Kalitta Motorsports DHL GR Supra Funny Car utilized the Dayco 84mm wide 11mm pitch blower belt during the 2024 Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and will continue its use in 2025. (Photo Courtesy: NHRA)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10206/233405_4ad9e920a48faa33_001full.jpg

Doug Kalitta's Kalitta Motorsports Mac Tools team will begin utilizing the new Dayco 97mm wide 11mm pitch belt in the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season. (Photo Courtesy: NHRA)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10206/233405_daycoimage.jpg

About Dayco:

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture and industrial applications.

Through its expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles. Dayco's 100+ years of experience in drive systems allows the company to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer specific performance requirements. Dayco's world class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market's need. Dayco accomplishes this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning and acts like owners in everything they do.

Dayco has more than 30 locations in 20 countries and over 1,900 associates. For more information about Dayco, visit the company's website at www.na.daycoaftermarket.com.

About Kalitta Motorsports:

Kalitta Motorsports is a three-car team competing in the 21-race NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Founded by team owner Conrad "Connie" Kalitta in 1959, Kalitta Motorsports fields two Top Fuel dragsters driven by 2023 NHRA Top Fuel champion Doug Kalitta and 2013 NHRA Top Fuel champion Shawn Langdon as well as a Funny Car driven by 2018 NHRA Funny Car champion J.R. Todd. Located in Ypsilanti, Mich., the team owns five World Championships and more than 100 national event wins through multiple sanctioning bodies. For additional information, please visit www.teamkalitta.com and follow the team on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook using @TeamKalitta.

Copyright © 2024 3-G Sports, LLC, All rights reserved

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233405

SOURCE: Dayco Incorporated