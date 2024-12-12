SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.45 A.M. ET).In the GreenPalisade Bio, Inc. (PALI) is up over 110% at $2.95. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI) is up over 43% at $3.57. Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is up over 37% at $1.03. ZenaTech, Inc. (ZENA) is up over 25% at $7.14. Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) is up over 21% at $32.39. AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG) is up over 20% at $2.33. Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) is up over 19% at $30.71. Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) is up over 19% at $4.04. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) is up over 10% at $1.75. European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) is up over 9% at $6.75.In the RedKeros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS) is down over 73% at $18.34. Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (SFHG) is down over 34% at $1.99. The Lovesac Company (LOVE) is down over 22% at $29.32. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is down over 11% at $489.00. Gelteq Limited (GELS) is down over 10% at $4.28. Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN) is down over 10% at $3.11. Israel Acquisitions Corp (ISRL) is down over 9% at $10.20. Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) is down over 8% at $1.09. Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) is down over 6% at $12.01. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) is down over 6% at $8.71.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX