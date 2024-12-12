Kairon Labs, a leading crypto market maker and liquidity provider, has partnered with Solidus Labs, a pioneer in crypto-native compliance and risk management solutions, to strengthen its compliance program and ensure readiness for the European Union's upcoming Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA).

With a proven track record of supporting over 500 digital asset issuers across more than 100 exchanges, Kairon Labs is committed to ethical market-making practices that promote transparency and fairness in the crypto space. By integrating Solidus Labs' trade surveillance technology, Kairon Labs aims to proactively monitor and mitigate market manipulation risks across its operations, reinforcing its dedication to market integrity.

"As regulatory environments become increasingly stringent, it's imperative to uphold the highest standards of compliance," said Jens Willemen, Co-Founder and CEO of Kairon Labs. "Solidus Labs has proven to be the ideal partner for us, thanks to their unmatched expertise in trade surveillance and profound comprehension of the cryptocurrency landscape, especially in the context of the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation. Their advanced detection algorithms, combined with a holistic compliance platform, align seamlessly with our vision of ensuring a secure trading environment for our clients while maintaining market integrity at every level."

Solidus Labs, a trusted partner for institutions dedicated to crypto integrity, provides Kairon Labs with a robust market integrity toolkit. From real-time anomaly detection to precision-driven behavioral insights, this collaboration will enable thorough monitoring and effective detection of suspicious activities across Kairon's operations.

"By championing transparency, innovation, and trust, Kairon Labs is shaping the future-one where markets aren't just made-they're made better," said Asaf Meir, CEO and Founder of Solidus Labs. "With Solidus, they're not just prepared for MiCA-they're setting the gold standard for safe, forward-looking market making. Together, we're building the foundation for the financial markets of tomorrow."

With MiCA's sweeping anti-market abuse mandates set to take effect on December 30, 2024, the timing of this collaboration couldn't be more pivotal. Kairon Labs is demonstrating that in market making, liquidity flows to safety and that market integrity is not just a responsibility-it's a competitive advantage.

Kairon Labs is a premier crypto market maker and liquidity provider, offering bespoke algorithmic trading solutions to digital asset issuers. With a focus on ethical market-making practices, Kairon Labs has supported over 500 clients, ensuring successful token launches and sustained market stability. For more information, visit: Kairon Labs

Solidus Labs is the category-definer for crypto-native security and compliance solutions: trade surveillance, transaction monitoring, and staking guard. Solidus Labs leads initiatives like the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition and the DACOM Summit, with a commitment to safe crypto trading across centralized and decentralized markets. For more information, visit: https://soliduslabs.com

