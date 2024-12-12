The agreement further expands the API ecosystem that Nokia is building with operators, systems integrators, software developers, and hyperscalers to harness network capabilities and monetize network assets.

GlobalLogic will leverage Nokia's Network as Code platform to build new applications for enterprises like automotive, industrial, and finance verticals.

GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and a leader in digital engineering, today announced that it is partnering with Nokia to accelerate the adoption of advanced 5G and 4G enterprise solutions. Through Nokia's Network as Code platform and developer portal, GlobalLogic will drive innovation across key enterprise verticals, with an initial focus on the automotive, industrial and financial sectors, creating transformative use cases that deliver measurable business value.

By leveraging Nokia's Network as Code platform, GlobalLogic's team of software developers can seamlessly tap into advanced network capabilities, enabling the creation of new, network-aware applications that function across diverse network architectures. This platform empowers developers with Software Development Kits (SDKs) and comprehensive Network API documentation, providing the technical tools needed to innovate quickly and efficiently.

GlobalLogic will focus initially on use cases designed to enhance operational efficiency, fraud management, customer experience and unlock new revenue streams. Leveraging 5G-powered Network APIs, industrial and automotive companies can transform worker safety, operational efficiency, and help achieve sustainability targets. Connected devices, such as smart helmets and wearables, can utilize network functions to track real-time worker locations and integrate IoT data, including health metrics and environmental factors like gas levels or temperature, triggering real-time alerts to prevent safety hazards. AI enabled predictive maintenance and digital twins ensure safe, efficient operations by identifying faults early, while XR/VR solutions enable remote plant maintenance and immersive training, reducing travel and emissions. In the financial industry, integrating API-driven network insights, device authentication and AI empowers real-time fraud prevention, secures financial transactions, and delivers personalized value-added services, elevating customer trust and experience.

"The Network as Code platform fosters a unified ecosystem by bringing together telco networks, systems integrators, and developers worldwide," said Ashay Punekar, Vice President Communications Network Providers Business Unit at GlobalLogic. "Through this partnership, we are positioned to not only accelerate 5G innovation, but also redefine the way enterprises interact with and benefit from network technologies, helping communication service providers to monetize their 5G investments," added Sameer Tikoo, Group Vice President General Manager, Communications Network Providers Business Unit at GlobalLogic.

"With our Network as Code platform, GlobalLogic will benefit from having choice, flexibility, and extreme automation to fit its business model and create new value in connecting to ecosystems of applications and services. Leveraging its digital engineering expertise, GlobalLogic is well-positioned to harness this innovation for seamless integration and enhanced connectivity. As a B2B technology innovation leader, Nokia is driving the next evolution of networking to enable people, machines, and devices to interact in real-time like never before," said Shkumbin Hamiti, Head of Network Monetization Platform, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia.

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise-we help our clients imagine what's possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

