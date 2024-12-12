The Company Has Acquired Dreem Health and Hired a Chief Growth Officer to Cement Sleep Care as Healthcare's Next Frontier

Sunrise, a leader in proprietary sleep disorder diagnostics technology, today announced plans to bring sleep care to the United States through telehealth services and online-based solutions. The company has acquired Dreem Health, a California-based sleep clinic that offers diagnosis and treatment options for sleep conditions. By pairing Sunrise's proprietary diagnostic technology with Dreem Health's partnerships with major insurers and Medicare, the company aims to democratize and accelerate access to sleep care. To date, Sunrise has received more than $35M in capital from investors such as Amazon's Alexa Fund, Kurma Partners, VIVES Partners, and others.

"As we build out our U.S. presence, Sunrise is set to innovate the global sleep health market," said Laurent Martinot, Founder and CEO of Sunrise. "Since launching Sunrise in 2015, we've seen impressive growth driven by innovations in home sleep testing. However, the pace of change hasn't been fast enough, and there's still a major need for sleep health education. At Sunrise, we are committed to ensuring sleep disorders are properly recognized, diagnosed, and treated. With strategic moves like the acquisition of Dreem Health and the appointment of Laura Warnier as Chief Growth Officer, we're strengthening our capabilities and establishing Sunrise as the global leader in sleep health."

In addition to the Dreem Health acquisition, Sunrise has hired Laura Warnier as Chief Growth Officer. Warnier brings an impressive background in scaling startups, made evident by her tenure at EdTech Unicorn GoStudent, the online tutoring platform, which she scaled from 0 to $200 million and increased its employee count to 2,000 across Europe and America. Now at Sunrise, Warnier will oversee growth by building and managing the sales and marketing teams. Warnier has set ambitious goals to scale Sunrise, significantly increase revenue, and ultimately become the largest sleep clinic in the country.

"I'm joining Sunrise at such a pivotal moment, and I'm looking forward to advancing Sunrise's mission of effectively diagnosing and treating sleep disorders on a global scale," said Warnier. "The sleep care industry has been historically overlooked, leaving a massive area for growth. With close to 1 billion people globally struggling with sleep apnea 80 percent of which are undiagnosed our team is committed to becoming the category leader in sleep disorder diagnosis and treatment."

Millions of people across California, Iowa, Maryland, Washington, and more can now access Sunrise's sleep diagnostic and care devices through Dreem Health. Sunrise is rapidly expanding into new states and will be available nationwide by 2025. Dreem Health's licensed providers will evaluate your symptoms, diagnose your condition using the Sunrise at-home sleep test device, and either create a personalized treatment plan or refer you to a partner for further care. To learn more about how Sunrise is transforming the sleep health industry through innovative diagnostic tools and digital clinic partnerships, visit us.hellosunrise.com and dreemhealth.com.

About Sunrise

Since 2015, Sunrise® has made it easy for people to understand their sleep. A small chin sensor that focuses on mandibular jaw movements for precise sleep analysis. Over the years, Sunrise has published breakthrough clinical results for its home sleep test, featuring publications in top peer-reviewed papers and contributions from several of the leading experts in the field. With Dreem Health® now part of the team, Sunrise® offers more than diagnosis it's a one-stop shop for treating sleep issues too. Headquartered in Belgium, and with additional offices in France and the United States, the team includes experts in sleep research, patient care, machine learning, and electronic design.

