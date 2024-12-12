Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - Protium Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: GRUV) (FSE: G071), a leading resource company focused on clean energy and sustainable resource development, is pleased to announce the acquisition of an additional 24 single-cell mining claims.

The Claims are contiguous with the Company's, previously staked, 103-claim group announced on October 9th, 2024, and are 100% held by Protium Clean Energy Corp. The acquisition brings the company's holdings in Firstbrook Township to a total of over 2,600 hectares. Firstbrook Township hosts documented occurrences of copper, lead, cobalt, silver and kimberlite.

"We are excited to announce the first property addition resulting from our satellite survey. This achievement validates our strategy of utilizing the technology to identify and develop further targets," said Marc Branson, CEO of Protium Clean Energy Corp.

About Protium Clean Energy Corp.

Protium Clean Energy Corp.is a junior exploration and development company focused on identifying, acquiring, and exploring prospective minerals in Canada's extensive natural resources portfolio. We focus on exploring and developing our 100% owned Nakina Lithium and Firstbrook Hydrogen properties in Ontario, located in Northern Canada, and identifying and pursuing further opportunities by region using various satellite surveys. This allows Protium Clean Energy Corp. to evaluate large tracts of land quickly and cost-effectively to delineate targets for natural gasses and critical minerals required for the modern world.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for the Company as described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

