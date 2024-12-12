Origami Solar sees an opportunity to supply module manufacturers in the US market who are switching from imported aluminum frames to domestically made steel frames. From pv magazine USA Origami Solar moves one step closer to providing domestic content steel solar module frames after partnering with Unimacts. Unimacts, a Zetwerk Company, will run a dedicated roll-forming production line to produce Origami Solar steel module frames at its Houston, Texas facility. By having regional fabrication centers in the United States, customers will avoid "shipping issues, labor strife, or impoundments delaying ...

