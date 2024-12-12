Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
WKN: A0RPMU | ISIN: GB00B54X0432
Frankfurt
12.12.24
09:16 Uhr
0,232 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2024 15:38 Uhr
102 Leser
Corero Network Security to Present at Microcap Conference

Finanznachrichten News

MARLBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / Corero Network Security (LSE:CNS)(OTCQX:DDOSF), the distributed denial of service (DDOS) protection specialists is pleased to announce its participation in The Microcap Conference 2025, the premier event for growth-focused companies and investors. The conference will take place January 28-30, 2025, at the Borgata Hotel Spa & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Corero's management team will deliver a corporate presentation and engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional and individual investors to discuss the company's recent developments, growth strategy, and investment opportunities.

About The Microcap Conference 2025

The Microcap Conference is the largest independent microcap event in the U.S., bringing together top-tier investors and executives from microcap companies. The event offers a platform for companies to showcase their value propositions through presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities.

The 2025 event will feature:

  • Keynote Speakers: Renowned industry figures, including Jon Ledecky, Co-Owner of the New York Islanders, who will engage in a fireside chat with CNBC's Bob Pisani; plus Tom Gardner, CEO of Motley Fool, who will share insights on investing, market trends, and entrepreneurial success.

  • Expert Panels and Presentations: Financial commentators Ron Insana (CNBC) and Charlie Gasparino (FOX Business) will cover critical topics for the US equity markets, from capital formation to regulatory updates and market trends.

  • Entertainment Headliner: A special performance by Tom Papa, celebrated comedian and host of Netflix specials, ensuring a memorable evening for attendees.

Hosted by DealFlow Events, The Microcap Conference is renowned for its blend of high-quality content, engaging networking, and exceptional entertainment. For more information, visit https://themicrocapconference.com.

About Corero Network Security plc
Corero Network Security is a leading provider of distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions. We are specialists in automatic detection and protection solutions, that include network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology provides scalable protection capabilities against both external DDoS attackers and internal DDoS threats, in even the most complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability and uptime. Corero's key operational centres are in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, with the Company's headquarters in London, UK. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker CNS and trades on the OTCQX Market under the Ticker DDOSF. For more information visit www.corero.com

Media Contact:
Jonathan Paterson
Investor Relations

Harbor Access LLC
+1 475 477 9401
Jonathan.Paterson@harbor-access.com

SOURCE: Corero Network Security via Planet Microcap



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
