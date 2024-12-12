ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Acquires Relion Insurance Solutions, One of Iowa's Largest Insurance Agencies

ALKEME establishes a strong presence in the Midwest with recent acquisition

ALKEME, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, today announced the acquisition of Relion Insurance Solutions, one of Iowa's largest insurance agencies with over 140 years of history serving Iowa and surrounding areas. This strategic move marks ALKEME's significant expansion into the Midwest region, reinforcing its commitment to growth and excellence in the insurance industry.

Relion Insurance Solutions, formed through the merger of two of Iowa's largest independent agencies in 2020, has been a trusted insurance provider for businesses, families, and individuals across seven cities in Iowa and beyond. The company's deep roots in the communities it serves, coupled with its recognition as an Iowa Top Workplace for four consecutive years (2021-2024), make it an invaluable addition to the ALKEME family.

"We are thrilled to welcome Relion Insurance Solutions to the ALKEME family," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "This acquisition is particularly exciting for us as it establishes a substantial presence for ALKEME in the Midwest. Relion's impressive legacy, extensive market reach, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our strategic vision for growth and service quality."

The acquisition will enable Relion to leverage ALKEME's resources and expertise to enhance its service offerings while maintaining its commitment to clients, co-workers, communities, and partner companies. Relion's dedication to helping clients identify, understand, and manage risk will be further strengthened through this partnership.

"Joining ALKEME allows us to build on our legacy by amplifying our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions as we continue to expand our service area throughout the Midwest region," said Scott Enyart, CEO of Relion Insurance Solutions. "Our shared values and commitment to excellence make this an ideal partnership for our team, our clients, and the communities we serve."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 50 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 40 locations in 22 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 35 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

View the original press release on accesswire.com