Subaru of America, Inc.: The Subaru Share the Love Event Selects Make-a-Wish As National Charity Partner for the 14th Consecutive Year

Proceeds from the event enable life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / Make-A-Wish has been selected once again as one of the national charity beneficiaries of the 2024 Subaru Share the Love Event. As part of the Subaru Share the Love Event, from Nov. 21, 2024, through Jan. 2, 2025, Subaru will donate $250* for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer's choice of participating charities, including Make-A-Wish.

Make-A-Wish has been a partner for the Subaru Share the Love Event since 2011, and Subaru is the largest automotive donor to Make-A-Wish. Since the partnership began, Subaru has donated over $35 million to Make-A-Wish, helping grant over 3,600 wishes in the United States.

"We are extremely grateful for Subaru's continued commitment to our mission," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "For almost 15 years, the Subaru Share the Love Event has impacted the lives of wish kids and their families, helping us spread hope in communities all around us. This support is essential for making more wishes come true."

Subaru of America, Inc. will allow customers to bring joy back into the lives of children with critical illnesses like 9-year-old Braxton. Braxton is living with epilepsy - a brain disorder that causes recurring, unprovoked seizures. Recently, Subaru Lakeland partnered with Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida and surprised Braxton with his life-changing wish to have a large car parade drive past his house.

"We cherish the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of Make-A-Wish families through our annual Subaru Share the Love Event," said Jeff Walters, president and COO, Subaru of America, Inc. "As a dedicated partner over the last 14 years, Subaru and our retailers have been able to take part in thousands of life-changing wishes being granted to children with critical illnesses, and it always resonates to see the heartfelt and joyful reactions of everyone involved."

Local retailers can also add up to two local hometown charities, who will additionally receive a minimum of $50 in total from the retailer for each new Subaru vehicle sold or leased. In 2023, 31 Subaru retailers chose 24 local Make-A-Wish chapters. Through the 2023 Subaru Share the Love Event, Make-A-Wish received more than $2.9 million in local and national donations.

To learn if your local Subaru retailer has selected a Make-A-Wish chapter as a hometown charity, visit Subaru.com/share. To join Subaru and others in giving renewed hope and joy this season, visit wish.org/Subaru.

*Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 21, 2024, through January 2, 2025, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities. Subaru will donate a total of $5 to their registered Hometown Charities for every Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period. A routine visit includes customer payment of $5 or greater, or any service that includes a genuine Subaru oil filter. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 10, 2025. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 375,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

