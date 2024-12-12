Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
WKN: A14SGM | ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93
12.12.2024 16:00 Uhr
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Result of AGM

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 12 December 2024, all resolutions were duly passed.

The resolutions passed under Special Business were as follows:

- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares or shares held in Treasury for cash;

- to issue such shares without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro rata to their existing holdings; and

- to renew the Company's authority to purchase up to 14.99% of its own shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) as at 6 November 2024 for immediate cancellation or for retention as Treasury Shares.

Full details of the resolutions will soon be filed with Companies House.

The proxy results for the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 12 December 2024 will shortly be available at www.fidelity.co.uk/specialvalues

The Portfolio Manager's AGM presentation will be available on the Company's website at: www.fidelity.co.uk/specialvalues

12 December 2024

Contact for queries:

Smita Amin

FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

Telephone: 01737 836347


