3Brain AG: Introducing the HyperCAM Delta: The Revolutionary High Throughput HD-MEA, for Faster, More Accurate Data Collection

PFÄFFIKON, CH / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / The HyperCAM Delta is setting a new standard in High-Density Multi-Electrode Arrays (HD-MEAs), being the world's first to offer simultaneous recording from all wells and all electrodes in a 24-well format. Unlike currently available platforms that record from wells sequentially, the HyperCAM Delta empowers researchers to collect data from all 24 wells simultaneously, drastically reducing experimental times and simplifying workflows.
Why Choose HyperCAM Delta?
Unmatched efficiency & capacity
The HyperCAM Delta enables comprehensive, simultaneous recording from all wells and all electrodes without the limitations of current platforms. This capability means faster, more precise data collection and accurate results from valuable 2D & 3D cultures, spheroids and organoids.
High-quality data with every experiment
At the core of the HyperCAM Delta is our innovative CorePlate technology. Ensuring the collection of high-quality data and enabling scientists to accelerate their research without sacrificing the amount, or quality of data that you could typically only obtain with a single well HD-MEA. It provides the ideal platform for efficiently screening neuronal and cardiac 2D & 3D cultures, spheroids & organoids.
Scalable & automation-ready
The HyperCAM Delta is a cutting-edge system with adaptability and scalability at its core. It supports automation, enhances efficiency, and ensures long-term support for any growing research needs.
Cost-effective research
With HyperCAM Delta's precise and reliable data collection, there's no need for excessive replicates, reducing both time and costs. Researchers can confidently obtain comprehensive results with fewer resources.
Scientific Impact
Whether you are screening compound effectiveness on iPSC-derived neuronal disease models, studying organoid or spheroid responses, or exploring cardiomyocyte activity, the HyperCAM Delta serves as the ideal multi-well HD-MEA. It delivers a highly efficient and precise platform for obtaining extensive electrophysiological data, elevating research capabilities to new heights.
Discover how the HyperCAM Delta can revolutionize your research capabilities. Explore more on our website
Technical details
HyperCAM Delta:
Dimensions: 530 x 290 x 350mm (W x D x H)
Environmental Chamber: Built-in
24-Well CorePlate:
Number of Electrodes per Plate: 24,576
Number of Electrodes per Well: 1,024
Sampling Frequency: 10kHz
Electrode Size: 20 x 20µm
Electrode Pitch: 50µm
Active Area Dimensions: 1.57mm x 1.57mm
Well Volume: ~1mL
Contact information
Website: https://www.3brain.com
Address: 3Brain AG, Huobstrasse 16, 8808 Pfäffikon SZ, Switzerland
Tel . +41 813227086
Inquiries:
From Europe: contact.eu@3brain.com
From USA: contact.us@3brain.com
From other regions: contact@3brain.com
Contact Information:
Simona Dorobat
Head of Marketing
simona.dorobat@3brain.com
Chloe Luo
Digital Marketing Specialist
chloe.luo@3brain.com
SOURCE: 3Brain AG
View the original press release on accesswire.com