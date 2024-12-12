Fifth Generation Artisanal Mezcal Joins Strong Portfolio of Ultra-Premium Rum, Cognac, & Liqueurs

Spiribam America is thrilled to add a new spirit category to its portfolio with Mezcal Trascendente . It joins Rhum Clément and Rhum J.M from Martinique; Admiral Rodney Rum , Bounty Rum , Chairman's Reserve Rum , and Marigot Bay Rum Creams from Saint Lucia; French liqueuriste Joseph Cartron ; and Hardy Cognac . Spiribam continues to seek out brands that fit the core values of its budding portfolio.

Spiribam America Partners with Mezcal Trascendente

Spiribam America is thrilled to add a new spirit category to its portfolio with Mezcal Trascendente, a brand that honors both tradition and innovation.

Launched in 2020, Mezcal Trascendente honors Mexican tradition and family values through exceptional artisanal mezcal, with a focus on sustainability. The brand modernizes tradition by refining production-from selecting perfect mature agaves from native Oaxacan communities, to using a slow fermentation process with natural yeasts, to reducing combustion smoke exposure to the agaves-ensuring that pure flavors and aromas are showcased. They also support hummingbird rescue and the Chinampa Restoration Project in Mexico City, which aims to create a green sanctuary for the agave pollinators.

"We embarked on a journey to make an artisanal mezcal with a modern image, without compromising quality," says Piercarlo Bianciardi Salcido, COO, Mezcal Trascendente. "We are grateful for Spiribam's commitment to bring our beautiful liquid to a new audience. As Mezcal Trascendente ventures into the U.S., we remain dedicated to the traditions that make our mezcal extraordinary."

The partnership marks a brand milestone, aligning Mezcal Trascendente's commitment to preserving the rich heritage of mezcal with Spiribam's expertise in U.S. spirits distribution. With Spiribam's deep understanding of premium beverage markets, Mezcal Trascendente is poised to delight new mezcal enthusiasts.

"I am thrilled to welcome Mezcal Trascendente, the pride of the Bianciardi-Salcido family, to our portfolio," says Benjamin Jones, Managing Director, Spiribam America. "I was instantly drawn to the liquid's amazing flavor and quality, and delighted to discover the family's passion and care that brings this project to life."

ABOUT MEZCAL TRASCENDENTE

Mezcal Trascendente balances old-world Mezcal traditions and the know-how of a fifth generation maestro mezcalero with new-world commitments to innovation and eco-consciousness. This includes support for hummingbird rescue-a sacred bird in the local culture and an agave pollinator. Mezcal Trascendente's range includes Ensamble, Espadin, Espadin Selecto, and a Tamarindo-flavored Mezcal. Learn more at https://www.Mezcal Trascendente.com and @Mezcal Trascendente .

ABOUT SPIRIBAM

Spiribam's mission to bring the finest Caribbean rum to America dates back to 2005 when Rhum Clément was first introduced in the United States. The company's role evolved into an educational one focused on the advancement of Rhum Agricole from Martinique, and soon Spiribam introduced Rhum J.M. Seeking out rums of different origins, the company added St. Lucia Distillers, beginning with the re-launch of Chairman's Reserve, followed by Bounty Rum and Admiral Rodney. The first acquisition outside of rum came in 2021 with Joseph Cartron Liqueurs from Burgundy, followed by Hardy Cognac for the United States. Learn more at https://www.spiribam.com and @spiribam .

Contact Information

SOURCE: Spiribam America

View the original press release on accesswire.com