Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2024 16:02 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spiribam America Partners With Mezcal Trascendente

Finanznachrichten News

Fifth Generation Artisanal Mezcal Joins Strong Portfolio of Ultra-Premium Rum, Cognac, & Liqueurs

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / Spiribam America is thrilled to add a new spirit category to its portfolio with Mezcal Trascendente. It joins Rhum Clément and Rhum J.M from Martinique; Admiral Rodney Rum, Bounty Rum, Chairman's Reserve Rum, and Marigot Bay Rum Creams from Saint Lucia; French liqueuriste Joseph Cartron; and Hardy Cognac. Spiribam continues to seek out brands that fit the core values of its budding portfolio.

Spiribam America Partners with Mezcal Trascendente
Spiribam America is thrilled to add a new spirit category to its portfolio with Mezcal Trascendente, a brand that honors both tradition and innovation.

Launched in 2020, Mezcal Trascendente honors Mexican tradition and family values through exceptional artisanal mezcal, with a focus on sustainability. The brand modernizes tradition by refining production-from selecting perfect mature agaves from native Oaxacan communities, to using a slow fermentation process with natural yeasts, to reducing combustion smoke exposure to the agaves-ensuring that pure flavors and aromas are showcased. They also support hummingbird rescue and the Chinampa Restoration Project in Mexico City, which aims to create a green sanctuary for the agave pollinators.

"We embarked on a journey to make an artisanal mezcal with a modern image, without compromising quality," says Piercarlo Bianciardi Salcido, COO, Mezcal Trascendente. "We are grateful for Spiribam's commitment to bring our beautiful liquid to a new audience. As Mezcal Trascendente ventures into the U.S., we remain dedicated to the traditions that make our mezcal extraordinary."

The partnership marks a brand milestone, aligning Mezcal Trascendente's commitment to preserving the rich heritage of mezcal with Spiribam's expertise in U.S. spirits distribution. With Spiribam's deep understanding of premium beverage markets, Mezcal Trascendente is poised to delight new mezcal enthusiasts.

"I am thrilled to welcome Mezcal Trascendente, the pride of the Bianciardi-Salcido family, to our portfolio," says Benjamin Jones, Managing Director, Spiribam America. "I was instantly drawn to the liquid's amazing flavor and quality, and delighted to discover the family's passion and care that brings this project to life."

ABOUT MEZCAL TRASCENDENTE

Mezcal Trascendente balances old-world Mezcal traditions and the know-how of a fifth generation maestro mezcalero with new-world commitments to innovation and eco-consciousness. This includes support for hummingbird rescue-a sacred bird in the local culture and an agave pollinator. Mezcal Trascendente's range includes Ensamble, Espadin, Espadin Selecto, and a Tamarindo-flavored Mezcal. Learn more at https://www.Mezcal Trascendente.com and @Mezcal Trascendente.

ABOUT SPIRIBAM

Spiribam's mission to bring the finest Caribbean rum to America dates back to 2005 when Rhum Clément was first introduced in the United States. The company's role evolved into an educational one focused on the advancement of Rhum Agricole from Martinique, and soon Spiribam introduced Rhum J.M. Seeking out rums of different origins, the company added St. Lucia Distillers, beginning with the re-launch of Chairman's Reserve, followed by Bounty Rum and Admiral Rodney. The first acquisition outside of rum came in 2021 with Joseph Cartron Liqueurs from Burgundy, followed by Hardy Cognac for the United States. Learn more at https://www.spiribam.com and @spiribam.

Contact Information

Jen Neugeboren
Publicist, Neugeboren PR
jen@neugeborenpr.com
917-572-5761

.

SOURCE: Spiribam America



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.