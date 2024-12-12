Shenzhen Futian District: Shenzhen Food Bank Turning 'Sharing is Caring' Into Action

This innovative public welfare project aims to combat food waste while fostering compassion and community spirit, according to the local government.

A groundbreaking initiative in the bustling city of Shenzhen in South China's Guangdong Province is bringing the ethos of "sharing is caring" to life. The Shenzhen Food Bank, launched by the Futian District Civil Affairs Bureau since the beginning of this year , provides free meals to those in need through a network of smart lockers filled with donated food . This innovative public welfare project aims to combat food waste while fostering compassion and community spirit, according to the local government.

The food bank collects surplus fresh produce, ready-to-eat meals, dairy products, and beverages donated by local businesses. These items, often nearing expiration or with minor packaging flaws, are perfectly safe for consumption but would otherwise go to waste. By redistributing them, the initiative supports vulnerable groups, including low-income families, people with disabilities, elderly individuals living alone, and sanitation workers.

The project operates through 10 smart locker sites across Shenzhen's central districts, making it accessible to residents in need. Since its inception, the food bank has been an ongoing effort to align with Shenzhen's sustainability goals and community welfare objectives.

The program is a collaborative effort involving the local government, businesses, community organizations, and volunteers. It even engages children as "trainee managers," who help manage lockers and promote awareness about food waste and community support. The food bank addresses pressing issues of food waste and social inequality. Its digital-first approach allows beneficiaries to reserve items online and collect them from smart lockers, ensuring dignity, privacy, and efficiency.

To date, the Shenzhen Food Bank has distributed over 200,000 meals, supported nearly 100,000 people, saved over 100 tons of food, and reduced carbon emissions by more than 200 tons.

This initiative has set a benchmark for public welfare, earning praise for its innovative use of technology and its replicable model for cities worldwide. By combining sustainability and compassion, the Shenzhen Food Bank exemplifies how local actions can create global change.

Contact Information:

Ann Smith

PR manager

press@peopledaily.com.cn

6462808967



SOURCE: Shenzhen Futian District

View the original press release on accesswire.com