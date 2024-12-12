Highlights

Golden Horse Minerals admitted to the Official List of ASX today.

CDIs to commence trading on the ASX at 1.00pm (Sydney, Australia) under the ticker code GHM.

The Company successfully raised the maximum amount of A$18 million (before costs).

The exploration programs planned for 2025 will focus heavily on Mineral Resource definition drilling and brownfields exploration along with minor amounts towards greenfields exploration across the Southern Cross Project.

Golden Horse Managing Director & CEO Nicholas Anderson said:

"The Board and management team of Golden Horse would like to take this opportunity to thank existing and new securityholders for their strong support during the ASX listing process. We are committed to working diligently to maximise our strategic position in the Southern Cross region, with the objective of delivering real value to our shareholders.

"Golden Horse is 100% focused on drilling our priority targets which we believe are capable of unlocking the immense potential of the region for additional resources and new discoveries.

"The Company anticipates significant news flow as we undertake stage one drilling and I look forward to keeping securityholders informed of our progress."

Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - Golden Horse Minerals Limited (ASX: GHM) (TSXV: GHML) ("Golden Horse" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Chess Depositary Interests ("CDIs") will commence trading on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") on 16 December 2024 from 10.00am (WST), following admission to the Official List of ASX earlier today.

With a successful A$18 million (before costs) capital raising managed by Euroz Hartleys and Canaccord Genuity (Australia), Golden Horse's planned comprehensive exploration activities include:

Mineral Resource Definition Drilling at key prospects such as Hopes Hill, Hakes Find, and Pilot, aimed at establishing a solid gold resource base.

Brownfields Exploration at sites like Greenmount and Baby Queen, aimed at expanding known gold zones using existing infrastructure and historical mining data.

Greenfields Exploration to systematically test new targets, aimed to provide continuous target generation and discovery.





Figure 1: Map highlighting location of Golden Horse tenements throughout the Southern Cross Greenstone Belt.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8288/233508_2a43d84ce4286bb4_001full.jpg

A DISTRICT-SCALE OPPORTUNITY

Golden Horse's flagship Southern Cross Project spans over 130 kilometres of the Southern Cross Greenstone Belt, a region known for hosting world-class, 1+ million-ounce gold deposits (see Figure 1). This extensive tenement package positions the Company as a major player in the district, offering both advanced and untapped greenfields opportunities.

For and on behalf of the Board

Nicholas Anderson

Managing Director & CEO

Media

David Tasker

Chapter One Advisors

Email: dtasker@chapteroneadvisors.com.au

+61 433 112 936

Disclaimer

This release may include forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of metal production and prices, operating costs and results, capital expenditures, mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements inherently involve subjective judgement and analysis and are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Golden Horse. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Golden Horse's present and future business strategies and the political and economic environment in which the Golden Horse will operate in the future, which are not guarantees or predictions of future performance. Actual results and developments may vary materially from those that may be contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements in this release.

Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information in respect of Exploration Results and other technical information should be read in conjunction with Competent Person Statements in this release (where applicable). To the maximum extent permitted by law, Golden Horse and any of its related bodies corporate and affiliates and their officers, employees, agents, associates and advisers:

disclaim any obligations or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to the information in this release to reflect any events, circumstances or change in expectations or assumptions after the date of this release;

do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this release, or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward-looking statement or any event or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement; and

disclaim all responsibility and liability for these forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, liability for negligence).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Competent Person's Statement

Mr Jonathan Lea, a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the preparation of the technical content regarding the Southern Cross Project contained in this document. Mr. Lea has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233508

SOURCE: Golden Horse Minerals Limited