New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - Audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG LLP has named Todd Lohr as Head of Ecosystems for KPMG U.S. Advisory, signaling the critical importance of a multi-platform-based approach to AI, digital transformation and technology offerings. KPMG has built strong technology, strategic and innovative partnerships that enable transformation in an integrated way to create significant value and efficiencies for our organization and for clients.

According to a KPMG U.S. partner ecosystem survey launched today, 75% of organizations have seen their partnerships change over the past three years due to technology and market dynamics, and 94% of organizations believe that their partner ecosystem will serve as an enabler for future growth, competitive advantage, and business resilience.

As innovative technologies disrupt ways of working and operating models evolve, businesses need integrated strategies to navigate change. Organizations can look beyond their four walls and toward strategic partnerships to address the accelerating pace of digital disruption, an increased need for data driven insights, and strategies underpinned by security and trust. A coordinated multi-relationship approach is critical and being intentional about a partner ecosystem strategy is essential for success and sustainable growth.

KPMG recognizes the complexity of the firm's own ecosystem and aims to enhance its strategic relationships to get in front of these challenges and opportunities clients face in this environment. By elevating the partner ecosystems where its clients operate, KPMG can drive strategies that deliver maximum value and create industry specific solutions that address the accelerating pace of digital disruption.

Lohr will be responsible for developing and executing the KPMG U.S. Advisory ecosystem strategy, driving innovation, and expanding the firm's reach into new markets and sectors through the lens of the latest AI and cloud offerings. In this role, he will oversee coordination of corporate joint ventures, technology alliances, suppliers, downstream partners, start-ups, academia and capital investors to create growth opportunities for our clients. Recently, KPMG announced increased investment in AI technologies like Google Cloud, Microsoft, Salesforce and others to enable the firm to co-build, co-innovate and co-develop with its technology partners.

"Organizations are seeking holistic expertise and strategic partnerships to drive value-based transformation. With Todd's role leading our ecosystem approach, KPMG is shaping an exciting future with our long-standing technology alliance partners and external collaborators to bring that value to clients," said Carl Carande, Global Head of Advisory, KPMG International & US Advisory Vice Chair, KPMG LLP. "We are strategically bringing together the collective expertise and capabilities of our ecosystem to enable growth and resilience for both our clients and our firm."

For more information on how partner ecosystems are evolving and should be strategically designed intentionally to drive future business growth and value, register for Intentional Collaboration: Building Partner Ecosystems for Future Growth, where Todd Lohr and others will discuss what top business leaders are saying on what's driving partner ecosystem adoption.

