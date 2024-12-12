Integra Partners Expands Partnership With DMEscripts

Integra Partners today announced the expansion of their relationship with DMEscripts through the Integra Partners Group Purchasing Organization (GPO).

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / The Integra Partners GPO exists to help make various products and services available to Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics and Orthotics Supplies (DMEPOS) Providers at discounted rates compared to those available if the products and services were purchased independently.

DMEscripts, an industry- backed e-prescribe platform focused on streamlining the ordering of DME, will offer participating Integra Providers a 10% discount on their e-prescribing platform. Integra considers GPO services crucial for supporting providers and fulfilling its mission to ensure members have access to local, culturally competent care in their communities to the benefit of prescribers, providers, payers and patients.

"We recognize that providers are a critical part of the homecare ecosystem," said Michael Dorrie, VP of Network Expansion & Partnerships at Integra Partners. "Their position on the frontlines often forces them to bear the brunt of industry challenges such as the Change Healthcare disruption. Integra is committed to helping providers deliver community-based care, which is contingent upon hearing and responding to their concerns and needs in the ever-changing HME landscape. Partnering with DMEscripts to offer discounted pricing for our providers is one of the many ways we aim to support our provider community."

"We are energized by this relationship with Integra Partners," said John Brady, CEO of DMEscripts. "From day one, our industry-backed approach has equipped us to sign the strongest DME providers in the country. Taking this step equips us to double down on our mission, focusing on patients and providers over paperwork, to improve the delivery of care while reducing costs for the industry."

To learn more about the Integra Partners/DMEscripts GPO offerings, visit the Integra Partners GPO website.

About Integra Partners

Since its founding in 2005, Integra Partners has been recognized as a thought leader in durable medical equipment, prosthetic and orthotic supplies (DMEPOS) services. Their unparalleled nationwide network includes 60 Payer Lines of Business, and their solutions extend to over 20 million covered lives across Commercial, Medicare, Medicaid, ACOs, at-risk medical groups, and self-insured health plans. Integra Partners is a wholly owned subsidiary of Point32Health.

About DMEscripts

Based in Indianapolis, DMEscripts is an ePrescribing Platform plus an industry network of healthcare providers. The Platform electronically connects a nationwide network of physicians, health systems, and payers to electronically route orders to an open network of DMEPOS providers. The ePrescribing process greatly reduces administrative costs that currently derail the healthcare industry while improving the quality and experience of care for patients, providers and payers. DMEscripts was founded in 2021 and is backed by industry stakeholders including the American Association of Homecare (AAHomecare); VGM & Associates, Ltd.; AdaptHealth, LLC; Apria Healthcare Group LLC; Integra Partners; Lincare Inc.; Rotech Healthcare Inc.; and Quipt Home Medical. To learn more, please visit dmescripts.com.

