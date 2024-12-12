Stable Rock Solutions LLC: Stable Rock Solutions Expands Back-Office Services With the Acquisition of True Compare PEO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / Stable Rock Solutions LLC ("Stable Rock"), a leading outsourcing firm specializing in comprehensive back-office solutions for early-stage and mid-sized companies, today announced its acquisition of True Compare PEO ("True Compare"), a well-respected boutique brokerage dedicated to advising small and mid-size businesses on selecting the right Professional Employer Organization (PEO) partner. This strategic expansion of Stable Rock's platform enhances its ability to provide expert guidance, helping its clients make well-informed decisions on human resource solutions.

True Compare's role as a trusted advisor and specialist in PEO selection is a natural fit with Stable Rock's commitment to delivering high-touch, client-focused solutions that streamline operations. Built on principles of trust, integrity, and transparency, True Compare offers clients clear choices of PEO providers and services, including payroll, benefits, workers' compensation, Human Resources (HR) support, and risk management, among others. By combining forces with Stable Rock, True Compare brings its straightforward, client-focused approach to a wider network of businesses seeking comprehensive back-office and PEO support.

"We are excited to welcome True Compare PEO to the Stable Rock Team," said Greg Farrington, Co-Founder of Stable Rock. "The company's commitment to helping clients make well-informed PEO choices aligns perfectly with our goal of providing businesses with the tools and support needed for growth and success."

Through this acquisition, Stable Rock integrates True Compare's advisory capabilities into its platform, offering businesses a one-stop solution for PEO guidance alongside core services in outsourced CFO support, strategic finance and reporting, accounting, tax strategy, and bookkeeping. By combining Stable Rock's end-to-end back-office support with True Compare's expertise, clients benefit from a cohesive and comprehensive service platform designed to meet their operational needs and support strategic growth.

"Together, we are able to offer even greater support to our clients through the creation of a comprehensive platform that provides a full range of resources to streamline both HR and financial operations." said Luke Van Every, Founder & CEO of True Compare."

Boris Onefater, Co-Founder of Stable Rock, added, "The integration of True Compare's specialized PEO advisory services into our platform enhances our ability to provide tailored unbiased solutions to address our clients' unique human capital requirements while continuing to deliver added value to our clients."

With this acquisition, Stable Rock reaffirms its commitment to helping early-stage and mid-sized businesses achieve sustainable growth through trusted, personalized support. Clients of both Stable Rock and True Compare will benefit as the two teams work closely together to unify their resources and expertise.

About Stable Rock Solutions: Stable Rock is an accounting-centric, next-generation outsourcing platform dedicated to empowering small and mid-sized businesses with comprehensive financial and operational support. Through its industry-defining approach, leading technologies, and expert team, Stable Rock is committed to delivering tailored solutions that enable businesses, outside of investment management, to optimize their processes, reduce costs, and focus on their core competencies. For more information, visit stablerock.com.

About True Compare PEO: True Compare PEO is a trusted PEO specialist and brokerage business built on the values of trust, integrity, transparency, and giving back. True Compare helps businesses navigate and select from top PEO providers, offering unbiased guidance and in-depth comparison services to ensure clients find the best PEO partner for their needs. For more information, visit truecomparepeo.com.

Contact Information

Greg Farrington

Co-Founder

info@stablerock.com

212-382-3939





SOURCE: Stable Rock Solutions LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com