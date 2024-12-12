AEG's Eisbären Berlin Launch Foundation to Drive Social Change in Hockey Community

Recognizing the power of sports to drive positive change, AEG's German ice hockey champions, Eisbären Berlin, deepened their commitment to social responsibility and sustainability with the formation of the Eisbären Berlin Foundation.

The first DEL hockey club to establish its own foundation, the Eisbären Berlin Foundation seeks to operate as a community-driven initiative that encourages fans to become actively involved in the club's social responsibility efforts. The foundation is led by Florian Eckart, a long-time Eisbären employee, who serves as Chairman and Christopher Werner who serve as Chief Financial Officer.

Combining the love of hockey with meaningful social engagement, one of the foundation's initial initiatives was a collaboration with the women's hockey team to promote gender equality in the sport. They organized early fundraising efforts to strengthen equality with the men's team of the Eisbären and to ensure the competitiveness of the Eisbären women's team on a European level.

Additionally, the Eisbären Foundation took a leading role in organizing the clubs "Pink in the Rink" event in October, which in one day raised over $17,000 to support cancer patients in Berlin.

To learn more about the Eisbären Foundation, click here.

Eisbären Foundation launched in 2024.

