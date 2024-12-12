Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2024 16:38 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AEG's Eisbären Berlin Launch Foundation to Drive Social Change in Hockey Community

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / Recognizing the power of sports to drive positive change, AEG's German ice hockey champions, Eisbären Berlin, deepened their commitment to social responsibility and sustainability with the formation of the Eisbären Berlin Foundation.

The first DEL hockey club to establish its own foundation, the Eisbären Berlin Foundation seeks to operate as a community-driven initiative that encourages fans to become actively involved in the club's social responsibility efforts. The foundation is led by Florian Eckart, a long-time Eisbären employee, who serves as Chairman and Christopher Werner who serve as Chief Financial Officer.

Combining the love of hockey with meaningful social engagement, one of the foundation's initial initiatives was a collaboration with the women's hockey team to promote gender equality in the sport. They organized early fundraising efforts to strengthen equality with the men's team of the Eisbären and to ensure the competitiveness of the Eisbären women's team on a European level.

Additionally, the Eisbären Foundation took a leading role in organizing the clubs "Pink in the Rink" event in October, which in one day raised over $17,000 to support cancer patients in Berlin.

To learn more about the Eisbären Foundation, click here.

Eisbären Foundation launched in 2024.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.