Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - DGTL Holdings Inc (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or "The Company") reports final TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") acceptance of a reinstatement of trading. An Exchange bulletin will be posted with an official trading reinstatement date (expected within two business days from the date of this release).

As a result of the recent restructuring process, and as disclosed in the 2024 FYE audited annual financial statements (filed October 22, 2024), the Exchange notes a working capital deficiency and no current active business operations. Thus, pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.5, the Exchange has determined that The Company does not currently meet the Continued Listing Requirements for a Tier 2 Issuer and is required to transfer its common shares to the NEX in conjunction with the acceptance of a reinstatement of trading. Moving forward, The Company reports that it plans to replenish working capital and evaluate new and accretive merger and acquisition opportunities that would qualify The Company to return to the TSXV.

In addition, pursuant to Exchange Policy 3.4, The Company reports that it has updated prerequisite Exchange filings for a past agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc ("RCSI"). RCSI was engaged on October 1, 2021 to provide market making services in compliance with all applicable securities laws and Exchange policies. RCSI was paid a monthly fee of $5,000 (plus pre-approved expenses and applicable taxes). This agreement is now expired and management is not aware of RCSI maintaining any interest in the Issuer, or its securities, nor does RCSI have any rights, or expressed intent, to acquire such interest.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

