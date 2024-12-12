Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.12.2024 16:58 Uhr
Acrow Bridge: Acrow Designs and Supplies Steel Beam Bridge for Langford Solar Farm in Devon

Cost-effective, permanent solution was rapidly installed to facilitate access during and after construction of the facility

LYDNEY, United Kingdom, Dec. 12, 2024, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, noted today one of its steel beam bridges has been installed at the Langford Solar Farm in Devon. The bridge will provide access during the construction of the new solar farm and will be used by maintenance vehicles after the facility is operational.

Acrow's bridge was sold to Ethical Power, which was awarded the construction contract for the Langford project by renewable energy company RWE. The installed capacity of the farm will be 35MW solar and 35MW BESS, which will reduce carbon emissions on the path to Net Zero while creating new jobs and providing benefit to the local community.

The beam bridge is 13.7m long and 5.49m wide. The bridge arrived pre-constructed at the site on 25 October 2024 and was successfully lifted into place within a few hours. The structure is designed to Eurocode LM1 and LM2 and is fully hot-dip galvanised to reduce maintenance requirements over a design life of 100 years.

"Acrow's beam bridges are a quick and proven solution for either temporary or permanent applications," said Laura Jones, Acrow's UK Business Development Manager. "Versatile and suited to many industrial applications, our beam bridges are available off-the-shelf in standardised lengths and widths but can be customized to a variety of highway loadings and vehicle types as well as pedestrian applications."

Michael Treacy, CEO of Acrow Global Limited, added: "Our beam bridges are ideal for applications such as these where speed of access is critical, and we are delighted to have been able to support Ethical Power on this important solar project."

About Acrow

Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow's extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

Media contact:
Tracy Van Buskirk
Marketcom Public Relations
001

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37fc7f1a-d33f-4ca3-8ae5-cb7c11683a17


