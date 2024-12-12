Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Warehouse Robotics Market to Be Worth $15.1 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled ' Warehouse Robotics Market by Product Type (Autonomous Mobile Robots, Automated Guided Vehicles, Articulated Robots), Function (Picking & Placing), Payload Capacity, End User (Retail & E-commerce, Automotive) and Geography-Global Forecast to 2031,'
The warehouse robotics market is projected to reach $15.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Warehouse robotics are automated machines and systems used in warehouses to perform various tasks related to inventory management, order fulfillment, and logistics. These robots are designed to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and productivity within warehouse operations.
The growth of the warehouse robotics market is primarily driven by the increasing popularity of online shopping, the growing emphasis on enhancing warehouse operations for faster product delivery, and the rising adoption of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). However, the high costs associated with warehouse setup, infrastructure development, and the integration of advanced robotics systems may restrain market growth.
Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies in robotic systems, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, is expected to create significant growth opportunities for players in this market. However, security risks associated with connected autonomous robots, including potential cyber threats and system vulnerabilities, remain a challenge impacting the growth of the warehouse robotics market.
The warehouse robotics market is segmented based on product type (automated guided vehicles, articulated robots, collaborative robots, autonomous mobile robots, SCARA robots, cylindrical robots, and other product types), function (palletizing and depalletizing, picking and placing, sorting, packaging, shipping, and other functions), payload capacity (below 20 kg, 21-100 kg, 101-500 kg, 501-1000 kg, and above 1001 kg), end user (retail & e-commerce, semiconductor & electronics, food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, automotive, metal and machinery, chemical, and other end users). The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the warehouse robotics market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Among the product types studied in this report, the autonomous mobile robots segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing use of autonomous mobile robots in industries such as semiconductors and electronics, the rise in online shopping, and the growing emphasis on improving warehouse operations for faster product delivery are key factors supporting the segment's growth.
Among the functions studied in this report, the packaging segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising need to handle large volumes of products more quickly and accurately, as well as the growing adoption of automated packaging systems that offer flexibility for warehouses, are factors expected to drive the segment's growth. Additionally, benefits offered by packaging robots, such as increased efficiency, enhanced accuracy, and improved safety, contribute to the segment's growth.
Among the payload capacities studied in this report, the 21-100 kg segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of robots with higher payload capacities (21-100 kg) in applications such as transporting bulk materials, heavy machinery, and large consumer goods, as well as the growing need for efficient handling of larger and heavier goods, is driving the segment's growth.
Among the end users studied in this report, the healthcare & pharmaceuticals segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing need for accurate tracking, tracing, and handling of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies and the increasing need to improve efficiency and safety in healthcare operations supports the growth of this segment.
Among the regions studied in this report, the market in Asia-Pacific is slated to record the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of warehouse robotics across various sectors, the growing use of collaborative robots, the presence of key market players in the region, and the rising demand for automation in logistics and warehouse operations. Additionally, infrastructural development in countries like China, South Korea, Japan, and India, the rapid growth of regional economies, the booming e-commerce sector, advancements in robotics, AI, and ML technologies, and increasing investments by market players are contributing to the market's growth in the region.
The key players operating in the warehouse robotics market are Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), FUNUC Corporation (Japan), Toyota Material Handling India Pvt. Ltd.(India), Omron Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Onward Robotics (U.S.), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Hikrobot Co., Ltd. (China), SSI SCHÄFER - Fritz Schäfer GmbH (Germany), Onward Robotics (U.S.), TGW Logistics Group (Austria), and Addverb Technologies Limited. (India).
Scope of the Report:
Warehouse Robotics Market Assessment-by Product Type
- Automated Guided Vehicles
- Articulated Robots
- Collaborative Robots
- Autonomous Mobile Robots
- SCARA Robots
- Cylindrical Robots
- Other Product Types
Warehouse Robotics Market Assessment-by Function
- Palletizing and Depalletizing
- Picking and Placing
- Sorting
- Packaging
- Shipping
- Other Functions
Warehouse Robotics Market Assessment-by Payload Capacity
- Below 20 KG
- 21-100 KG
- 101-500 KG
- 501-1000 KG
- Above 1001 KG
Warehouse Robotics Market Assessment-by End User
- Retail & E-commerce
- Semiconductor & Electronics
- Food & Beverage
- Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
- Automotive
- Metal and Machinery
- Chemical
- Other End Users
Warehouse Robotics Market Assessment-by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Switzerland
- Poland
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Australia & New Zealand
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Warehouse Robotics Market Research Summary
Particulars
Details
Number of Pages
250
Format
Forecast Period
2024-2031
Base Year
2023
CAGR (Value)
14.4 %
Market Size (Value)
$15.1 Billion by 2031
Segments Covered
By Product Type
By Function
By Payload Capacity
By End User
Countries Covered
North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Poland, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) and the Middle East & Africa (UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Key Companies
Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), FUNUC Corporation (Japan), Toyota Material Handling India Pvt. Ltd.(India), Omron Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Onward Robotics (U.S.), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Hikrobot Co., Ltd. (China), SSI SCHÄFER - Fritz Schäfer GmbH (Germany), TGW Logistics Group (Austria), and Addverb Technologies Limited. (India).
