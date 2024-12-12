Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Warehouse Robotics Market to Be Worth $15.1 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled ' Warehouse Robotics Market by Product Type (Autonomous Mobile Robots, Automated Guided Vehicles, Articulated Robots), Function (Picking & Placing), Payload Capacity, End User (Retail & E-commerce, Automotive) and Geography-Global Forecast to 2031,'

The warehouse robotics market is projected to reach $15.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

Warehouse robotics are automated machines and systems used in warehouses to perform various tasks related to inventory management, order fulfillment, and logistics. These robots are designed to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and productivity within warehouse operations.

The growth of the warehouse robotics market is primarily driven by the increasing popularity of online shopping, the growing emphasis on enhancing warehouse operations for faster product delivery, and the rising adoption of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). However, the high costs associated with warehouse setup, infrastructure development, and the integration of advanced robotics systems may restrain market growth.

Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies in robotic systems, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, is expected to create significant growth opportunities for players in this market. However, security risks associated with connected autonomous robots, including potential cyber threats and system vulnerabilities, remain a challenge impacting the growth of the warehouse robotics market.

The warehouse robotics market is segmented based on product type (automated guided vehicles, articulated robots, collaborative robots, autonomous mobile robots, SCARA robots, cylindrical robots, and other product types), function (palletizing and depalletizing, picking and placing, sorting, packaging, shipping, and other functions), payload capacity (below 20 kg, 21-100 kg, 101-500 kg, 501-1000 kg, and above 1001 kg), end user (retail & e-commerce, semiconductor & electronics, food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, automotive, metal and machinery, chemical, and other end users). The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the warehouse robotics market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Among the product types studied in this report, the autonomous mobile robots segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing use of autonomous mobile robots in industries such as semiconductors and electronics, the rise in online shopping, and the growing emphasis on improving warehouse operations for faster product delivery are key factors supporting the segment's growth.

Among the functions studied in this report, the packaging segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising need to handle large volumes of products more quickly and accurately, as well as the growing adoption of automated packaging systems that offer flexibility for warehouses, are factors expected to drive the segment's growth. Additionally, benefits offered by packaging robots, such as increased efficiency, enhanced accuracy, and improved safety, contribute to the segment's growth.

Among the payload capacities studied in this report, the 21-100 kg segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of robots with higher payload capacities (21-100 kg) in applications such as transporting bulk materials, heavy machinery, and large consumer goods, as well as the growing need for efficient handling of larger and heavier goods, is driving the segment's growth.

Among the end users studied in this report, the healthcare & pharmaceuticals segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing need for accurate tracking, tracing, and handling of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies and the increasing need to improve efficiency and safety in healthcare operations supports the growth of this segment.

Among the regions studied in this report, the market in Asia-Pacific is slated to record the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of warehouse robotics across various sectors, the growing use of collaborative robots, the presence of key market players in the region, and the rising demand for automation in logistics and warehouse operations. Additionally, infrastructural development in countries like China, South Korea, Japan, and India, the rapid growth of regional economies, the booming e-commerce sector, advancements in robotics, AI, and ML technologies, and increasing investments by market players are contributing to the market's growth in the region.

The key players operating in the warehouse robotics market are Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), FUNUC Corporation (Japan), Toyota Material Handling India Pvt. Ltd.(India), Omron Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Onward Robotics (U.S.), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Hikrobot Co., Ltd. (China), SSI SCHÄFER - Fritz Schäfer GmbH (Germany), Onward Robotics (U.S.), TGW Logistics Group (Austria), and Addverb Technologies Limited. (India).

Scope of the Report:

Warehouse Robotics Market Assessment-by Product Type

Automated Guided Vehicles

Articulated Robots

Collaborative Robots

Autonomous Mobile Robots

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Other Product Types

Warehouse Robotics Market Assessment-by Function

Palletizing and Depalletizing

Picking and Placing

Sorting

Packaging

Shipping

Other Functions

Warehouse Robotics Market Assessment-by Payload Capacity

Below 20 KG

21-100 KG

101-500 KG

501-1000 KG

Above 1001 KG

Warehouse Robotics Market Assessment-by End User

Retail & E-commerce

Semiconductor & Electronics

Food & Beverage

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Metal and Machinery

Chemical

Other End Users

Warehouse Robotics Market Assessment-by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Switzerland



Poland



Netherlands



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Singapore



South Korea



Australia & New Zealand



Indonesia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE



Israel



Saudi Arabia



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Warehouse Robotics Market Research Summary

Particulars Details Number of Pages 250 Format PDF Forecast Period 2024-2031 Base Year 2023 CAGR (Value) 14.4 % Market Size (Value) $15.1 Billion by 2031 Segments Covered By Product Type Automated Guided Vehicles

Articulated Robots

Collaborative Robots

Autonomous Mobile Robots

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Other Product Types By Function Palletizing and Depalletizing

Picking and Placing

Sorting

Packaging

Shipping

Other Functions By Payload Capacity Below 20 KG

21-100 KG

101-500 KG

501-1000 KG

Above 1001 KG By End User Retail & E-commerce

Semiconductor & Electronics

Food & Beverage

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Metal and Machinery

Chemical

Other End Users Countries Covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Poland, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) and the Middle East & Africa (UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) Key Companies Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), FUNUC Corporation (Japan), Toyota Material Handling India Pvt. Ltd.(India), Omron Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Onward Robotics (U.S.), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Hikrobot Co., Ltd. (China), SSI SCHÄFER - Fritz Schäfer GmbH (Germany), TGW Logistics Group (Austria), and Addverb Technologies Limited. (India).

